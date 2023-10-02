COI Income Trader Issue: October 2, 2023

Weekly Commentary

Our BITO calls expired worthless and as a result, we were able to bring in roughly 3.5% on the trade. I will be selling more calls early this week.

Otherwise, all continues to be well as we head towards the October 20, 2023, expiration cycle. There isn’t much to do other than allow time decay to work its magic as we head closer and closer to the end of the October 20, 2023, expiration cycle. If our positions act accordingly, we have the opportunity to buy back our positions early, lock in profits, and bring in 5% to 10% worth of call premium over the next week or two.

Current Positions

Open Date Ticker Stock Price (open) Stock Price (current) Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Delta Income Wheel Portfolio - Open Trades 9/14/2023 DKNG $31.40 $29.44 Short Put October 20, 2023 30 Put $0.98 $1.60 0.54 9/14/2023 PFE $34.16 $33.17 Covered Call October 20, 2023 35 Call $0.58 $0.19 0.2 8/21/2023 GDX $27.61 $26.91 Covered Call October 20, 2023 29 Call $0.86 $0.17 0.18 9/14/2023 KO $58.47 $55.98 Covered Call October 27, 2023 59 Call $0.95 $0.16 0.13 9/18/2023 WFC $43.44 $40.86 Covered Call October 20, 2023 44.5 Call $0.89 $0.18 0.13 Open Date Close Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closed Price Profit Return Income Wheel Portfolio - Closed Trades 6/3/2022 7/8/2022 PFE Short Put July 8, 2022 50 Put $0.65 $0.00 $0.65 1.30% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 GDX Short Put July 15, 2022 29 Put $0.66 Assigned at $29 ($2.75) -9.48% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 BITO Short Put July 15, 2022 16 Put $0.82 Assigned at $16 ($2.09) -13.10% 6/22/2022 7/21/2022 WFC Short Put July 29, 2022 35 Put $0.80 $0.02 $0.78 2.23% 6/30/2022 8/10/2022 KO Short Put August 19, 2022 57.5 Put $0.70 $0.03 $0.67 1.20% 7/21/2022 8/10/2022 WFC Short Put August 19, 2022 39 Put $0.46 $0.04 $0.42 1.08% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 BITO Covered Call August 19, 2022 16 Call $0.50 $0.03 $0.47 3.59% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 GDX Covered Call August 19, 2022 28 Call $0.63 $0.05 $0.57 2.22% 7/11/2022 8/23/2022 PFE Short Put August 19, 2022 50 Put $1.00 Assigned at $50 $0.21 0.43% 7/26/2022 8/17/2022 JPM Short Put September 16, 2022 100 Put $1.22 $0.16 $1.06 1.10% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 BITO Covered Call September 23, 2022 16.5 Call $0.55 $0.03 $0.52 4.00% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 GDX Covered Call September 23, 2022 28 Call $0.59 $0.07 $0.52 2.03% 8/23/2022 9/23/2022 PFE Covered Call October 21, 2022 50 Call $1.50 $0.09 $1.41 2.82% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 KO Short Put September 23, 2022 60 Put $0.62 Assigned at $60 ($0.78) -1.30% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 WFC Short Put September 23, 2022 41 Put $0.61 Assigned at $41 $0.02 0.05% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 BITO Covered Call October 21, 2022 14 Call $0.40 $0.03 $0.37 2.60% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 GDX Covered Call October 21, 2022 26 Call $0.70 $0.04 $0.66 2.50% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 WFC Covered Call October 21, 2022 41 Call $1.30 Called away at $41 $1.89 4.67% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 KO Covered Call October 21, 2022 60 Call $0.70 $0.00 $0.70 1.20% 9/23/2022 1028/2022 PFE Covered Call October 28, 2022 47 Call $0.56 Called away at $47 $3.49 7.43% 10/17/2022 11/17/2022 BITO Covered Call November 25, 2022 13.5 Call $0.38 $0.03 $0.35 2.60% 10/25/2022 11/17/2022 WFC Short Put November 25, 2022 43 Put $0.96 $0.07 $0.89 2.00% 10/17/2022 11/25/2022 GDX Covered Call November 25, 2022 26 Call $0.58 Called away at $26 $1.09 3.87% 10/25/2022 11/25/2022 KO Covered Call November 25, 2022 60 Call $0.80 Called away at $60 $2.20 3.75% 11/3/2022 12/8/2022 PFE Short Put December 16, 2022 45 Put $1.08 $0.02 $1.06 2.36% 11/17/2022 12/19/2022 BITO Covered Call December 30, 2022 12 Call $0.45 $0.04 $0.41 3.42% 11/17/2022 12/30/2022 WFC Short Put December 30, 2022 44 Put $1.02 Assigned at $44 ($1.37) -3.11% 11/29/2023 1/9/2023 GDX Short Put January 20, 2023 26 Put $0.87 $0.02 $0.85 3.27% 12/8/2022 1/13/2023 PFE Short Put January 13, 2023 49 Put $0.62 Assigned at $49 ($0.53) -1.08% 12/19/2022 1/20/2023 BITO Covered Call January 20, 2023 11.5 Call $0.30 Called away at $11.5 $1.49 14.70% 11/29/2022 1/20/2023 KO Short Put January 20, 2023 60 Put $0.84 $0.00 $0.84 1.40% 1/5/2023 2/17/2023 WFC Covered Call February 17, 2023 45 Call $0.84 Called away at $45 $4.23 10.17% 1/9/2023 2/17/2023 GDX Short Put February 17, 2023 29 Put $0.54 Assigned at $29 ($0.05) -0.10% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 KO Short Put February 17, 2023 59 Put $0.62 $0.00 $0.62 1.05% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 BITO Short Put February 17, 2023 13.5 Put $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 3.85% 1/20/2023 3/1/2023 PFE Covered Call March 3, 2023 46 Call $1.00 $0.02 $0.98 2.18% 2/22/2023 3/23/2023 BITO Short Put March 31, 2023 31 Put $0.50 $0.05 $0.45 3.46% 2/22/2023 3/29/2023 KO Short Put March 31, 2023 59 Put $0.86 $0.02 $0.84 1.42% 3/1/2023 3/29/2023 PFE Covered Call April 6, 2023 42 Call $0.65 $0.05 $0.60 1.43% 2/21/2023 3/31/2023 GDX Covered Call March 31, 2023 29.5 Call $0.75 Called away at $29.5 $1.84 6.48% 2/23/2023 3/31/2023 WFC Short Put March 31, 2023 43 Put $0.53 Assigned at $43 ($4.87) -11.32% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 KO Short Put May 19, 2023 60 Puts $0.76 $0.08 $0.68 1.13% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 PFE Covered Call May 19, 2023 42.5 Call $0.53 $0.05 $0.48 1.23% 4/4/2023 5/8/2023 GDX Short Put May 19, 2023 32 Put $0.78 $0.70 $0.71 2.22% 3/23/2023 5/18/2023 BITO Short Put May 19, 2023 15 Put $1.10 $0.03 $1.07 7.13% 4/4/2023 5/24/2023 WFC Covered Call May 19, 2023 40 Call $0.55 Called away at $40 $3.94 10.76% 4/28/2023 6/16/2023 PFE Covered Call June 16, 2023 40 Call $0.63 Called away at $40 $1.71 4.40% 3/29/2023 6/16/2023 KO Short Put June 16, 2023 62.5 Put $0.70 Assigned at $62.5 ($0.13) -0.21% 5/8/2023 6/16/2023 GDX Short Put June 16, 2023 34 Put $0.91 Assigned at $34 ($1.70) -5.00% 5/18/2023 6/30/2023 BITO Short Put June 30, 2023 14 Put $0.45 $0.01 $0.44 3.14% 5/24/2023 7/6/2023 WFC Short put July 21, 2023 37.5 Put $1.01 $0.09 $0.92 2.54% 6/30/2023 7/24/2023 DKNG Short Put August 18, 2023 22.5 Put $0.63 $0.09 $0.54 2.40% 7/6/2023 7/24/2023 WFC Short Put August 25, 2023 40 Put $0.76 $0.12 $0.64 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 PFE Short Put August 18, 2023 37.5 Put $0.64 Assigned at $37.5 ($0.24) -0.64% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 GDX Covered Call August 18, 2023 33 Call $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 KO Covered Call August 18, 2023 62.5 Call $0.85 $0.00 $0.85 1.40% 6/30/2023 8/18/2023 BITO Short Put August 18, 2023 15 Put $0.78 Assigned at $15 ($0.78) -5.20% 7/24/2023 9/14/2023 DKNG Short Put September 15, 2023 28 Put $1.36 $0.02 $1.34 4.79% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 PFE Covered Call September 29, 2023 38 Call $0.78 $0.02 $0.76 2.00% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 KO Covered Call September 29, 2023 61 Call $0.78 $0.03 $0.75 1.23% 7/24/2023 9/15/2023 WFC Short Put September 15, 2023 45 Put $0.85 Assigned at $45 ($1.20) -2.67% 8/21/2023 9/29/2023 BITO CoveredCall September 29, 2023 14 Call $0.48 $0.00 $0.48 3.58% 105.80%

ETF Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 38.4 16.8 40 Proshares Bitcoin ETF BITO 40.9 0.9 56.9 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 14.3 22 22.3 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 17.7 23.7 35.1 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 15.6 23.4 31.6 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 24.3 33.8 31.7 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 29.2 9.8 41.7 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 30.5 11.3 44.8 Vaneck Gold Miners GDX 31.3 24.7 21.8 SPDR Gold GLD 12.8 20.2 13.8 iShares High-Yield HYG 8.6 20.3 36 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 20.8 21.2 37 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 33.1 15.3 45.6 Vaneck Oil Services OIH 32.9 20.8 41.4 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 21.8 20.4 37.3 iShares Silver Trust SLV 26.4 21.3 23.6 Vaneck Semiconductor SMH 28.5 17.1 50.1 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 17.1 22.6 28.9 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 20.7 39.4 23.8 United States Oil Fund USO 31.4 19.7 53.6 Proshares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 116.5 39.7 56.3 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 95.2 20.4 61 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 80.3 41.2 57.2 SPDR Biotech XLB 19.0 17.7 36.7 SPDR Energy Select XLE 24.6 19.6 45.8 SPDR Financials XLF 19.3 21.7 25.8 SPDR Utilities XLU 20.6 32.4 13.5 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 30.3 17.9 49.3 SPDR Retail XRT 23.9 16.3 52.8

Stock Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Stock - Income Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 27.4 27.7 39.7 Bank of America BAC 33.2 31.2 23.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 23.8 42 34.7 Citigroup C 32.9 28.8 31.3 Caterpillar CAT 31.0 40.1 35.2 Comcast CMCSA 30.6 32.7 44.7 Costco COST 19.6 20.2 52.9 Cisco Systems CSCO 18.7 13.2 18.8 Chevron CVX 23.1 18.9 54.3 Disney DIS 27.6 13.8 35.4 Duke Energy DUK 24.0 33.6 53.9 Fedex FDX 24.1 11.3 64 Gilead Sciences GILD 34.3 53.4 35 General Motors GM 40.4 36.8 36.3 Intel INTC 44.5 42.5 22.9 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 21.4 55.9 35.9 JP Morgan JPM 26.9 33 35.7 Coca-Cola KO 18.7 34 30.2 Altria Group MO 20.4 29.1 20.4 Merck MRK 24.1 49.7 32.8 Morgan Stanley MS 30.3 35.8 30.5 Microsoft MSFT 30.3 40.7 26.2 Nextera Energy NEE 29.6 44.9 50.9 Nvidia NVDA 40.4 7.6 25 Pfizer PFE 26.2 39.3 18.4 Paypal PYPL 39.7 22.3 22.2 Starbucks SBUX 25.9 26.3 31.9 AT&T T 30.9 51.2 55.7 Verizon VZ 27.6 44.4 35.7 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 48.7 82.4 18.8 Wells Fargo WFC 33.7 29.1 33.5 Walmart WMT 17.7 20.3 44 Exxon Mobil XOM 25.3 23.1 47.2

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

Income Wheel Portfolio: Open Positions

Selling Puts: DKNG October 20, 2023, 30 Puts

Original trade published on 9-14-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the October 20, 2023, 30 puts for $0.98. At the time of the alert, DKNG was trading for 31.04.

Now, with DKNG trading for 29.44, the probability of success stands at 42.05%, and the price of the 30 puts sits at $1.60. There are still 19 days left in the October 20, 2023 expiration cycle. If DKNG closes below the 30 put strike at expiration, no worries, we will simply be put shares (100 shares per put contract sold) of DKNG and immediately begin to sell calls against our newly acquired shares.

Covered Calls: PFE October 20, 2023, 35 Calls

Original trade published on 9-14-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the October 20, 2023, 35 calls for $0.58. At the time of the alert, PFE was trading for 34.16.

Now, with PFE trading for 33.17, the probability of success stands at 82.93%, and the price of the 35 calls sits at $0.19. There are 19 days left in the October 20, 2023, expiration cycle. If we see the price dip below $0.10, I’ll most likely buy back the calls, lock in some premium and immediately sell more calls going out further in duration.

Covered Calls: GDX October 20, 2023, 29 Calls

Original trade published on 8-21-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the October 20, 2023, 29 calls for $0.86. At the time of the alert, GDX was trading for 27.61.

Now, with GDX trading for 26.91, the probability of success stands at 85.21%, and the price of the 29 calls sits at $0.18. There are 19 days left in the October 20, 2023 expiration cycle. If our calls dip below $0.10 over the next week or so, I plan to buy back our calls and immediately sell more call premium going out to the November 17, 2023, expiration cycle.

Covered Calls: KO October 27, 2023, 59 Calls

Original trade published on 9-14-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the October 27, 2023, 59 calls for $0.95. At the time of the alert, KO was trading for 58.47.

Now, with KO trading for 55.98, the probability of success stands at 88.05%, and the price of the 59 calls sits at $0.16. There are 26 days left in the October 27, 2023, expiration cycle. We have 25 days left in the trade, so there is little to do other than patiently wait for time decay to accelerate and work its magic. Like our GDX and PFE call positions, if our 59 calls push below $0.10, I will buy back our calls, lock in profits and immediately sell more call premium for income.

Covered Calls: WFC October 20, 2023, 44.5 Calls

Original trade published on 9-18-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the October 20, 2023, 44.5 calls for $0.89. At the time of the alert, WFC was trading for 43.44.

Now, with WFC trading for 40.86, the probability of success stands at 88.88%, and the price of the 44.5 calls sits at $0.18. There are 19 days left in the October 20, 2023 expiration cycle. Like many of our other October positions, if we see the price of our calls push below $0.10 over the next week or two, we will most likely buy back our calls, lock in profits and immediately sell more call premium.

