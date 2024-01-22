COI Income Trader Issue: January 22, 2024

Weekly Commentary

We locked in three more profitable trades at expiration last Friday, bringing our total positive trades total for the January 19, 2024 expiration cycle to five. Our total returns so far in January are 10.86% with the potential for a return in PFE that would certainly add a few percentage points to our overall returns for the month.

As stated above, we have one position, PFE, that is due to expire this week. As it stands, our position is currently sitting at-the-money, but it doesn’t really matter where it closes at expiration this Friday as we will continue to follow the guidelines for our income wheel strategy.

Per our strategy guidelines, if PFE closes above the 28 call strike at expiration our stock will be called away, we will lock in any capital gains and of course keep our call premium. If PFE closes below the 28 call strike at expiration on Friday, well, we simply keep our call premium and sell more call premium early the following week.

I will also be selling more premium in DKNG, GDX, BITO and possibly a new position early this week. Stay tuned for the trade alerts!

It’s been a good start to the year. Let’s keep it simple, stay mechanical and allow the strategy to do the heavy lifting.

Our total returns now sit just 0.5% away from all-time highs of 123.7%. We introduced the portfolio in June 2022 and continue to be impressed by the resilient and consistent nature of the income wheel strategy during all market environments.

Current Positions

Open Date Ticker Stock Price (open) Stock Price (current) Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Position Delta Income Wheel Portfolio - Open Trades 12/18/2023 PFE $27.42 $28.70 Covered Call January 26, 2024 28 Call $0.46 $0.47 0.66 1/11/2024 XLU $62.92 $63.32 Selling Puts February 23, 2024 61 Put $0.65 $1.12 0.48 1/11/2024 KO $59.73 $60.39 Selling Puts February 23, 2024 59 Put $0.70 $0.63 0.34 Open Date Close Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closed Price Profit Return Income Wheel Portfolio - Closed Trades 6/2/2022 7/8/2022 PFE Short Put July 8, 2022 50 Put $0.65 $0.00 $0.65 1.30% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 GDX Short Put July 15, 2022 29 Put $0.66 Assigned at $29 ($2.75) -9.48% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 BITO Short Put July 15, 2022 16 Put $0.82 Assigned at $16 ($2.09) -13.10% 6/22/2022 7/21/2022 WFC Short Put July 29, 2022 35 Put $0.80 $0.02 $0.78 2.23% 6/30/2022 8/10/2022 KO Short Put August 19, 2022 57.5 Put $0.70 $0.03 $0.67 1.20% 7/21/2022 8/10/2022 WFC Short Put August 19, 2022 39 Put $0.46 $0.04 $0.42 1.08% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 BITO Covered Call August 19, 2022 16 Call $0.50 $0.03 $0.47 3.59% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 GDX Covered Call August 19, 2022 28 Call $0.63 $0.05 $0.57 2.22% 7/11/2022 8/23/2022 PFE Short Put August 19, 2022 50 Put $1.00 Assigned at $50 $0.21 0.43% 7/26/2022 8/17/2022 JPM Short Put September 16, 2022 100 Put $1.22 $0.16 $1.06 1.10% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 BITO Covered Call September 23, 2022 16.5 Call $0.55 $0.03 $0.52 4.00% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 GDX Covered Call September 23, 2022 28 Call $0.59 $0.07 $0.52 2.03% 8/23/2022 9/23/2022 PFE Covered Call October 21, 2022 50 Call $1.50 $0.09 $1.41 2.82% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 KO Short Put September 23, 2022 60 Put $0.62 Assigned at $60 ($0.78) -1.30% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 WFC Short Put September 23, 2022 41 Put $0.61 Assigned at $41 $0.02 0.05% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 BITO Covered Call October 21, 2022 14 Call $0.40 $0.03 $0.37 2.60% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 GDX Covered Call October 21, 2022 26 Call $0.70 $0.04 $0.66 2.50% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 WFC Covered Call October 21, 2022 41 Call $1.30 Called away at $41 $1.89 4.67% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 KO Covered Call October 21, 2022 60 Call $0.70 $0.00 $0.70 1.20% 9/23/2022 1028/2022 PFE Covered Call October 28, 2022 47 Call $0.56 Called away at $47 $3.49 7.43% 10/17/2022 11/17/2022 BITO Covered Call November 25, 2022 13.5 Call $0.38 $0.03 $0.35 2.60% 10/25/2022 11/17/2022 WFC Short Put November 25, 2022 43 Put $0.96 $0.07 $0.89 2.00% 10/17/2022 11/25/2022 GDX Covered Call November 25, 2022 26 Call $0.58 Called away at $26 $1.09 3.87% 10/25/2022 11/25/2022 KO Covered Call November 25, 2022 60 Call $0.80 Called away at $60 $2.20 3.75% 11/3/2022 12/8/2022 PFE Short Put December 16, 2022 45 Put $1.08 $0.02 $1.06 2.36% 11/17/2022 12/19/2022 BITO Covered Call December 30, 2022 12 Call $0.45 $0.04 $0.41 3.42% 11/17/2022 12/30/2022 WFC Short Put December 30, 2022 44 Put $1.02 Assigned at $44 ($1.37) -3.11% 11/29/2023 1/9/2023 GDX Short Put January 20, 2023 26 Put $0.87 $0.02 $0.85 3.27% 12/8/2022 1/13/2023 PFE Short Put January 13, 2023 49 Put $0.62 Assigned at $49 ($0.53) -1.08% 12/19/2022 1/20/2023 BITO Covered Call January 20, 2023 11.5 Call $0.30 Called away at $11.5 $1.49 14.70% 11/29/2022 1/20/2023 KO Short Put January 20, 2023 60 Put $0.84 $0.00 $0.84 1.40% 1/5/2023 2/17/2023 WFC Covered Call February 17, 2023 45 Call $0.84 Called away at $45 $4.23 10.17% 1/9/2023 2/17/2023 GDX Short Put February 17, 2023 29 Put $0.54 Assigned at $29 ($0.05) -0.10% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 KO Short Put February 17, 2023 59 Put $0.62 $0.00 $0.62 1.05% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 BITO Short Put February 17, 2023 13.5 Put $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 3.85% 1/20/2023 3/1/2023 PFE Covered Call March 3, 2023 46 Call $1.00 $0.02 $0.98 2.18% 2/22/2023 3/23/2023 BITO Short Put March 31, 2023 31 Put $0.50 $0.05 $0.45 3.46% 2/22/2023 3/29/2023 KO Short Put March 31, 2023 59 Put $0.86 $0.02 $0.84 1.42% 3/1/2023 3/29/2023 PFE Covered Call April 6, 2023 42 Call $0.65 $0.05 $0.60 1.43% 2/21/2023 3/31/2023 GDX Covered Call March 31, 2023 29.5 Call $0.75 Called away at $29.5 $1.84 6.48% 2/23/2023 3/31/2023 WFC Short Put March 31, 2023 43 Put $0.53 Assigned at $43 ($4.87) -11.32% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 KO Short Put May 19, 2023 60 Puts $0.76 $0.08 $0.68 1.13% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 PFE Covered Call May 19, 2023 42.5 Call $0.53 $0.05 $0.48 1.23% 4/4/2023 5/8/2023 GDX Short Put May 19, 2023 32 Put $0.78 $0.70 $0.71 2.22% 3/23/2023 5/18/2023 BITO Short Put May 19, 2023 15 Put $1.10 $0.03 $1.07 7.13% 4/4/2023 5/24/2023 WFC Covered Call May 19, 2023 40 Call $0.55 Called away at $40 $3.94 10.76% 4/28/2023 6/16/2023 PFE Covered Call June 16, 2023 40 Call $0.63 Called away at $40 $1.71 4.40% 3/29/2023 6/16/2023 KO Short Put June 16, 2023 62.5 Put $0.70 Assigned at $62.5 ($0.13) -0.21% 5/8/2023 6/16/2023 GDX Short Put June 16, 2023 34 Put $0.91 Assigned at $34 ($1.70) -5.00% 5/18/2023 6/30/2023 BITO Short Put June 30, 2023 14 Put $0.45 $0.01 $0.44 3.14% 5/24/2023 7/6/2023 WFC Short put July 21, 2023 37.5 Put $1.01 $0.09 $0.92 2.54% 6/30/2023 7/24/2023 DKNG Short Put August 18, 2023 22.5 Put $0.63 $0.09 $0.54 2.40% 7/6/2023 7/24/2023 WFC Short Put August 25, 2023 40 Put $0.76 $0.12 $0.64 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 PFE Short Put August 18, 2023 37.5 Put $0.64 Assigned at $37.5 ($0.24) -0.64% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 GDX Covered Call August 18, 2023 33 Call $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 KO Covered Call August 18, 2023 62.5 Call $0.85 $0.00 $0.85 1.40% 6/30/2023 8/18/2023 BITO Short Put August 18, 2023 15 Put $0.78 Assigned at $15 ($0.78) -5.20% 7/24/2023 9/14/2023 DKNG Short Put September 15, 2023 28 Put $1.36 $0.02 $1.34 4.79% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 PFE Covered Call September 29, 2023 38 Call $0.78 $0.02 $0.76 2.00% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 KO Covered Call September 29, 2023 61 Call $0.78 $0.03 $0.75 1.23% 7/24/2023 9/15/2023 WFC Short Put September 15, 2023 45 Put $0.85 Assigned at $45 ($1.20) -2.67% 8/21/2023 9/29/2023 BITO CoveredCall September 29, 2023 14 Call $0.48 $0.00 $0.48 3.58% 9/14/2023 10/13/2023 PFE CoveredCall October 20, 2023 35 Call $0.58 $0.04 $0.54 1.47% 9/14/2023 10/13/2023 KO CoveredCall October 27, 2023 59 Call $0.95 $0.03 $0.92 1.49% 9/14/2023 10/20/2023 DKNG Short Put October 20, 2023 30 Put $0.98 Assigned at $30 ($1.95) -6.50% 8/21/2023 10/20/2023 GDX Covered Call October 20, 2023 29 Call $0.86 $0.00 $0.86 3.11% 9/18/2023 10/20/2023 WFC Covered Call October 20, 2023 44.5 Call $0.89 $0.00 $0.89 2.05% 10/13/2023 11/9/2023 PFE Covered Call November 24, 2023 34 Call $0.62 $0.03 $0.59 1.80% 10/23/2023 11/13/2023 GDX Covered Call December 1, 2023 31.5 Call $0.58 $0.04 $0.54 1.80% 10/23/2023 11/17/2023 DKNG Covered Call November 17, 2023 32 Call $0.87 Called away at $32 $2.87 9.57% 10/2/2023 11/17/2023 BITO Covered Call November 17, 2023 15 Call $0.47 Called away at $15 $0.47 3.13% 10/13/2023 11/24/2023 KO Covered Call November 24, 2023 55 Call $0.75 Called away at $55 ($6.75) -10.80% 10/23/2023 12/1/2023 WFC Covered Call December 1, 2023 41 Call $0.87 Called away at $41 ($3.13) -6.95% 10/25/2023 12/5/2023 XLU Short Put December 15, 2023 56 Put $0.80 $0.02 $0.78 1.39% 11/9/2023 12/15/2023 PFE Covered Call December 15, 2023 31 Call $0.62 $0.00 $0.62 2.08% 11/20/2023 12/15/2023 DKNG Selling Puts December 15, 2023 36 Put $0.65 Assigned at $36 $0.00 0.00% 11/20/2023 12/20/2023 BITO Selling Puts December 22, 2023 16.5 Put $0.50 $0.02 $0.48 2.91% 12/5/2023 1/11/2024 XLU Selling Puts January 19, 2024 61 Put $0.80 $0.11 $0.69 1.10% 11/27/2023 1/11/2024 KO Selling Puts January 19, 2024 57.5 Put $0.76 $0.04 $0.72 1.25% 12/18/2023 1/19/2024 DKNG Covered Call January 19, 2024 38 Call $0.83 $0.00 $0.83 2.34% 11/13/2023 1/19/2024 GDX Covered Call January 19, 2024 29 Call $0.62 $0.00 $0.62 2.27% 12/20/2023 1/19/2024 BITO Selling Puts January 19, 2024 20 Put $0.78 $0.00 $0.78 3.90%

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of January 22, 2024.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 39.5 26.2 30.7 ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO 59.9 34.2 35.4 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 12.2 14.4 65.9 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 18.1 28.1 41 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 14.2 17.9 45.9 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 25.7 51.9 46.9 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 24.8 3.1 27.1 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 32.6 58.4 29.8 VanEck Gold Miners GDX 33.9 46.2 26.7 SPDR Gold GLD 12.8 20.1 48.1 iShares High-Yield HYG 8.3 24.9 50 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 21.7 32.7 44.9 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 30.4 18.7 52.9 VanEck Oil Services OIH 32.2 20.3 39.9 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 17.8 15.9 79.9 iShares Silver Trust SLV 24.8 12.1 33.5 VanEck Semiconductor SMH 27.1 34.6 83.8 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 13.5 11.2 71.9 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 16.7 23 28.3 United States Oil Fund USO 35.2 40.2 57.8 ProShares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 92.1 12.4 40.8 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 83.8 36.8 48.4 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 62.1 10.9 41.4 SPDR Biotech XLB 15.0 17.9 28.4 SPDR Energy Select XLE 23.4 15.4 30 SPDR Financials XLF 15.2 6.1 64.8 SPDR Utilities XLU 18.3 32.4 21.7 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 28.1 14.4 26.4 SPDR Retail XRT 24.3 25.9 37.8

Stock Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Stock - Income Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 24.4 35.9 66.5 Bank of America BAC 24.6 10.2 37.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 28.6 92.3 33.6 Citigroup C 24.8 7.3 42.3 Caterpillar CAT 30.3 46.3 46.2 Comcast CMCSA 30.2 53.3 54.2 Costco COST 17.4 17.2 83.7 Cisco Systems CSCO 26.3 52.4 71.7 Chevron CVX 25.7 37.4 30.3 Disney DIS 34.5 71.3 61.4 Duke Energy DUK 19.9 32.2 31.4 FedEx FDX 20.6 4.4 43.3 Gilead Sciences GILD 27.3 44.1 73.9 General Motors GM 35.9 38.3 50.5 Intel INTC 46.5 75.9 58.9 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 18.8 49.3 63 JPMorgan JPM 17.9 5.4 59.2 Coca-Cola KO 16.5 30.4 50.3 Altria Group MO 20.0 38.9 31.9 Merck MRK 20.2 19.7 82.2 Morgan Stanley MS 23.7 13.0 29.4 Microsoft MSFT 27.1 48.0 87.3 NextEra Energy NEE 33.7 64.5 20.6 Nvidia NVDA 41.0 22.9 89.6 Pfizer PFE 29.6 67.1 41 PayPal PYPL 55.4 87.8 72.9 Starbucks SBUX 31.8 75 53.5 AT&T T 29.4 47.6 50.5 Verizon VZ 23.7 37.8 58.5 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 42.5 49.4 20.9 Wells Fargo WFC 24.4 5.4 50.8 Walmart WMT 18.1 33.6 66.2 Exxon Mobil XOM 27.1 31.3 29.8

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

Income Wheel Portfolio: Open Positions



Selling Puts: XLU February 23, 2024, 61 Puts

Original trade published on 1-11-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the February 23, 2024, 61 puts for $0.65. At the time of the alert, XLU was trading for 62.92.

Now, with XLU trading for 60.98, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 49.97%, and the price of the 61 puts sits at roughly $1.12. There are 33 days left in the February 23, 2024, expiration cycle.

Selling Puts: KO February 23, 2024, 59 Puts

Original trade published on 1-11-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the February 23, 2024, 59 puts for $0.70. At the time of the alert, KO was trading for 59.73.

Now, with KO trading for 59.83, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 64.79%, and the price of the 59 puts sits at roughly $0.63. There are 33 days left in the February 23, 2024, expiration cycle. So far, so good.

Selling Puts: PFE January 26, 2024 28 Covered Call

Original trade published on 12-18-2023 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the January 26, 2024, 28 calls for $0.46. At the time of the alert, PFE was trading for 26.90.

Now, with PFE trading for 28.28, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 34.66%, and the price of the 28 calls sits at roughly $0.47. There are 5 days left in the January 26, 2024, expiration cycle. Per our strategy guidelines, if PFE closes above the 28 call strike at expiration our stock will be called away, we will lock in any capital gains and of course keep our call premium. If PFE closes below the 28 call strike at expiration on Friday, well, we simply keep our call premium and sell more call premium early the following week. Either way, at least as it stands now, we are in great shape.

