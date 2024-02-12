COI Income Trader Issue: February 12, 2024

Weekly Commentary

Before I get started I wanted everyone to be aware that the next Income Trader issue will go out next Tuesday (February 20) due to the upcoming market holiday on Monday.

We should be able to add to our total return of 124.9% at the end of this week as our GDX and DKNG positions are due to expire. The jump in our total return should be notable as we have the potential to add 17.1% through our DKNG position and 1.6% in GDX.

I plan to add one more position next week so stay tuned for a trade alert, possibly two as we move through the week.

Current Positions

Open Date Ticker Stock Price (open) Stock Price (current) Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Position Delta Income Wheel Portfolio - Open Trades 1/23/2024 DKNG $37.80 $43.38 Covered Call February 16, 2024 41 Call $1.14 $3.95 0.3 1/23/2024 GDX $27.84 $26.97 Covered Call February 16, 2024 29 Call $0.45 $0.03 0.95 1/11/2024 XLU $62.92 $60.27 Selling Puts February 23, 2024 61 Put $0.65 $1.05 0.66 1/30/2024 PFE $27.38 $27.56 Covered Call March 22, 2024 29 Call $0.37 $0.34 0.77 2/2/2024 BITO $20.33 $22.54 Selling Puts March 15, 2024 19 Put $0.87 $0.35 0.16 1/11/2024 KO $59.73 $59.56 Selling Puts February 23, 2024 59 Put $0.70 $0.61 0.38 Open Date Close Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closed Price Profit Return Income Wheel Portfolio - Closed Trades 6/2/2022 7/8/2022 PFE Short Put July 8, 2022 50 Put $0.65 $0.00 $0.65 1.30% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 GDX Short Put July 15, 2022 29 Put $0.66 Assigned at $29 ($2.75) -9.48% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 BITO Short Put July 15, 2022 16 Put $0.82 Assigned at $16 ($2.09) -13.10% 6/22/2022 7/21/2022 WFC Short Put July 29, 2022 35 Put $0.80 $0.02 $0.78 2.23% 6/30/2022 8/10/2022 KO Short Put August 19, 2022 57.5 Put $0.70 $0.03 $0.67 1.20% 7/21/2022 8/10/2022 WFC Short Put August 19, 2022 39 Put $0.46 $0.04 $0.42 1.08% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 BITO Covered Call August 19, 2022 16 Call $0.50 $0.03 $0.47 3.59% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 GDX Covered Call August 19, 2022 28 Call $0.63 $0.05 $0.57 2.22% 7/11/2022 8/23/2022 PFE Short Put August 19, 2022 50 Put $1.00 Assigned at $50 $0.21 0.43% 7/26/2022 8/17/2022 JPM Short Put September 16, 2022 100 Put $1.22 $0.16 $1.06 1.10% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 BITO Covered Call September 23, 2022 16.5 Call $0.55 $0.03 $0.52 4.00% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 GDX Covered Call September 23, 2022 28 Call $0.59 $0.07 $0.52 2.03% 8/23/2022 9/23/2022 PFE Covered Call October 21, 2022 50 Call $1.50 $0.09 $1.41 2.82% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 KO Short Put September 23, 2022 60 Put $0.62 Assigned at $60 ($0.78) -1.30% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 WFC Short Put September 23, 2022 41 Put $0.61 Assigned at $41 $0.02 0.05% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 BITO Covered Call October 21, 2022 14 Call $0.40 $0.03 $0.37 2.60% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 GDX Covered Call October 21, 2022 26 Call $0.70 $0.04 $0.66 2.50% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 WFC Covered Call October 21, 2022 41 Call $1.30 Called away at $41 $1.89 4.67% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 KO Covered Call October 21, 2022 60 Call $0.70 $0.00 $0.70 1.20% 9/23/2022 1028/2022 PFE Covered Call October 28, 2022 47 Call $0.56 Called away at $47 $3.49 7.43% 10/17/2022 11/17/2022 BITO Covered Call November 25, 2022 13.5 Call $0.38 $0.03 $0.35 2.60% 10/25/2022 11/17/2022 WFC Short Put November 25, 2022 43 Put $0.96 $0.07 $0.89 2.00% 10/17/2022 11/25/2022 GDX Covered Call November 25, 2022 26 Call $0.58 Called away at $26 $1.09 3.87% 10/25/2022 11/25/2022 KO Covered Call November 25, 2022 60 Call $0.80 Called away at $60 $2.20 3.75% 11/3/2022 12/8/2022 PFE Short Put December 16, 2022 45 Put $1.08 $0.02 $1.06 2.36% 11/17/2022 12/19/2022 BITO Covered Call December 30, 2022 12 Call $0.45 $0.04 $0.41 3.42% 11/17/2022 12/30/2022 WFC Short Put December 30, 2022 44 Put $1.02 Assigned at $44 ($1.37) -3.11% 11/29/2023 1/9/2023 GDX Short Put January 20, 2023 26 Put $0.87 $0.02 $0.85 3.27% 12/8/2022 1/13/2023 PFE Short Put January 13, 2023 49 Put $0.62 Assigned at $49 ($0.53) -1.08% 12/19/2022 1/20/2023 BITO Covered Call January 20, 2023 11.5 Call $0.30 Called away at $11.5 $1.49 14.70% 11/29/2022 1/20/2023 KO Short Put January 20, 2023 60 Put $0.84 $0.00 $0.84 1.40% 1/5/2023 2/17/2023 WFC Covered Call February 17, 2023 45 Call $0.84 Called away at $45 $4.23 10.17% 1/9/2023 2/17/2023 GDX Short Put February 17, 2023 29 Put $0.54 Assigned at $29 ($0.05) -0.10% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 KO Short Put February 17, 2023 59 Put $0.62 $0.00 $0.62 1.05% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 BITO Short Put February 17, 2023 13.5 Put $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 3.85% 1/20/2023 3/1/2023 PFE Covered Call March 3, 2023 46 Call $1.00 $0.02 $0.98 2.18% 2/22/2023 3/23/2023 BITO Short Put March 31, 2023 31 Put $0.50 $0.05 $0.45 3.46% 2/22/2023 3/29/2023 KO Short Put March 31, 2023 59 Put $0.86 $0.02 $0.84 1.42% 3/1/2023 3/29/2023 PFE Covered Call April 6, 2023 42 Call $0.65 $0.05 $0.60 1.43% 2/21/2023 3/31/2023 GDX Covered Call March 31, 2023 29.5 Call $0.75 Called away at $29.5 $1.84 6.48% 2/23/2023 3/31/2023 WFC Short Put March 31, 2023 43 Put $0.53 Assigned at $43 ($4.87) -11.32% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 KO Short Put May 19, 2023 60 Puts $0.76 $0.08 $0.68 1.13% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 PFE Covered Call May 19, 2023 42.5 Call $0.53 $0.05 $0.48 1.23% 4/4/2023 5/8/2023 GDX Short Put May 19, 2023 32 Put $0.78 $0.70 $0.71 2.22% 3/23/2023 5/18/2023 BITO Short Put May 19, 2023 15 Put $1.10 $0.03 $1.07 7.13% 4/4/2023 5/24/2023 WFC Covered Call May 19, 2023 40 Call $0.55 Called away at $40 $3.94 10.76% 4/28/2023 6/16/2023 PFE Covered Call June 16, 2023 40 Call $0.63 Called away at $40 $1.71 4.40% 3/29/2023 6/16/2023 KO Short Put June 16, 2023 62.5 Put $0.70 Assigned at $62.5 ($0.13) -0.21% 5/8/2023 6/16/2023 GDX Short Put June 16, 2023 34 Put $0.91 Assigned at $34 ($1.70) -5.00% 5/18/2023 6/30/2023 BITO Short Put June 30, 2023 14 Put $0.45 $0.01 $0.44 3.14% 5/24/2023 7/6/2023 WFC Short put July 21, 2023 37.5 Put $1.01 $0.09 $0.92 2.54% 6/30/2023 7/24/2023 DKNG Short Put August 18, 2023 22.5 Put $0.63 $0.09 $0.54 2.40% 7/6/2023 7/24/2023 WFC Short Put August 25, 2023 40 Put $0.76 $0.12 $0.64 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 PFE Short Put August 18, 2023 37.5 Put $0.64 Assigned at $37.5 ($0.24) -0.64% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 GDX Covered Call August 18, 2023 33 Call $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 KO Covered Call August 18, 2023 62.5 Call $0.85 $0.00 $0.85 1.40% 6/30/2023 8/18/2023 BITO Short Put August 18, 2023 15 Put $0.78 Assigned at $15 ($0.78) -5.20% 7/24/2023 9/14/2023 DKNG Short Put September 15, 2023 28 Put $1.36 $0.02 $1.34 4.79% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 PFE Covered Call September 29, 2023 38 Call $0.78 $0.02 $0.76 2.00% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 KO Covered Call September 29, 2023 61 Call $0.78 $0.03 $0.75 1.23% 7/24/2023 9/15/2023 WFC Short Put September 15, 2023 45 Put $0.85 Assigned at $45 ($1.20) -2.67% 8/21/2023 9/29/2023 BITO CoveredCall September 29, 2023 14 Call $0.48 $0.00 $0.48 3.58% 9/14/2023 10/13/2023 PFE CoveredCall October 20, 2023 35 Call $0.58 $0.04 $0.54 1.47% 9/14/2023 10/13/2023 KO CoveredCall October 27, 2023 59 Call $0.95 $0.03 $0.92 1.49% 9/14/2023 10/20/2023 DKNG Short Put October 20, 2023 30 Put $0.98 Assigned at $30 ($1.95) -6.50% 8/21/2023 10/20/2023 GDX Covered Call October 20, 2023 29 Call $0.86 $0.00 $0.86 3.11% 9/18/2023 10/20/2023 WFC Covered Call October 20, 2023 44.5 Call $0.89 $0.00 $0.89 2.05% 10/13/2023 11/9/2023 PFE Covered Call November 24, 2023 34 Call $0.62 $0.03 $0.59 1.80% 10/23/2023 11/13/2023 GDX Covered Call December 1, 2023 31.5 Call $0.58 $0.04 $0.54 1.80% 10/23/2023 11/17/2023 DKNG Covered Call November 17, 2023 32 Call $0.87 Called away at $32 $2.87 9.57% 10/2/2023 11/17/2023 BITO Covered Call November 17, 2023 15 Call $0.47 Called away at $15 $0.47 3.13% 10/13/2023 11/24/2023 KO Covered Call November 24, 2023 55 Call $0.75 Called away at $55 ($6.75) -10.80% 10/23/2023 12/1/2023 WFC Covered Call December 1, 2023 41 Call $0.87 Called away at $41 ($3.13) -6.95% 10/25/2023 12/5/2023 XLU Short Put December 15, 2023 56 Put $0.80 $0.02 $0.78 1.39% 11/9/2023 12/15/2023 PFE Covered Call December 15, 2023 31 Call $0.62 $0.00 $0.62 2.08% 11/20/2023 12/15/2023 DKNG Selling Puts December 15, 2023 36 Put $0.65 Assigned at $36 $0.00 0.00% 11/20/2023 12/20/2023 BITO Selling Puts December 22, 2023 16.5 Put $0.50 $0.02 $0.48 2.91% 12/5/2023 1/11/2024 XLU Selling Puts January 19, 2024 61 Put $0.80 $0.11 $0.69 1.10% 11/27/2023 1/11/2024 KO Selling Puts January 19, 2024 57.5 Put $0.76 $0.04 $0.72 1.25% 12/18/2023 1/19/2024 DKNG Covered Call January 19, 2024 38 Call $0.83 $0.00 $0.83 2.34% 11/13/2023 1/19/2024 GDX Covered Call January 19, 2024 29 Call $0.62 $0.00 $0.62 2.27% 12/20/2023 1/19/2024 BITO Selling Puts January 19, 2024 20 Put $0.78 $0.00 $0.78 3.90% 12/18/2023 1/26/2024 PFE Covered Call January 26, 2024 28 Call $0.46 $0.00 $0.46 1.68% 124.89%

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of February 12, 2024.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 38.6 23.5 68.5 ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO 64.8 33.4 77.5 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 11.5 9.8 64.7 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 15.5 11.8 66.5 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 12.6 12.6 56.9 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 22.8 35.9 52.6 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 24.5 30.7 46.2 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 30.8 39.2 51.9 VanEck Gold Miners GDX 30.6 29 33.6 SPDR Gold GLD 11.1 6.4 43.6 iShares High-Yield HYG 7.3 20.2 53.3 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 22.2 34.9 65.5 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 33.4 22.6 38 VanEck Oil Services OIH 29.0 9.9 42.2 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 17.1 11.1 75.6 iShares Silver Trust SLV 22.1 0.1 47.8 VanEck Semiconductor SMH 30.0 54.6 80.7 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 12.9 8.8 77.1 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 15.2 13.6 39.4 United States Oil Fund USO 31.5 27.7 63 ProShares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 93.2 15.1 35.3 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 82.2 36.7 41.2 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 64.3 16.1 34.9 SPDR Biotech XLB 14.3 12.8 54.4 SPDR Energy Select XLE 20.3 3.1 48.4 SPDR Financials XLF 14.5 3.3 64.5 SPDR Utilities XLU 17.9 28.4 38.2 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 25.8 7.1 53.2 SPDR Retail XRT 24.2 34.4 71.5

Stock Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Stock - Income Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 20.2 17.1 50.5 Bank of America BAC 25.9 13.8 44.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 23.1 45.1 58.6 Citigroup C 25.7 9.3 44.1 Caterpillar CAT 25.4 21.7 63.7 Comcast CMCSA 27.3 33.2 31 Costco COST 23.6 56.6 81.3 Cisco Systems CSCO 29.0 76.6 43.2 Chevron CVX 20.8 14.7 54.4 Disney DIS 25.1 20.9 79.2 Duke Energy DUK 18.9 24.1 23.6 FedEx FDX 22.6 12.7 44.9 Gilead Sciences GILD 29.7 23.0 19.3 General Motors GM 28.5 2.5 66.3 Intel INTC 35.3 19.8 41.4 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 15.2 17.2 38.4 JPMorgan JPM 18.5 6.4 62 Coca-Cola KO 17.9 42.2 42.2 Altria Group MO 16.7 16.1 40 Merck MRK 16.8 0.9 62.1 Morgan Stanley MS 23.7 14.5 36.8 Microsoft MSFT 20.0 2.1 74.6 NextEra Energy NEE 29.7 47.8 38.2 Nvidia NVDA 57.0 67.0 84 Pfizer PFE 25.3 39.2 51.5 PayPal PYPL 37.0 28.2 41.1 Starbucks SBUX 20.5 19.6 75.1 AT&T T 23.3 23.6 34.8 Verizon VZ 19.3 15.7 29.5 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 40.3 49 39.8 Wells Fargo WFC 26.4 12.1 36.3 Walmart WMT 23.7 67 71.8 Exxon Mobil XOM 22.4 11.1 48.6

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

Income Wheel Portfolio: Open Positions

Selling Puts: XLU February 23, 2024, 61 Puts

Original trade published on 1-11-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the February 23, 2024, 61 puts for $0.65. At the time of the alert, XLU was trading for 62.92.

Now, with XLU trading for 60.27, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 32.83%, and the price of the 61 puts sits at roughly $1.05. There are 12 days left in the February 23, 2024, expiration cycle. If XLU closes below 61 at expiration in 12 days, no big deal, we simply follow the rules of our income wheel approach and allow ourselves to be assigned the stock. Once the shares are in our possession we will continue to bring in income by selling calls against our newly acquired shares.

Selling Puts: KO February 23, 2024, 59 Puts

Original trade published on 1-11-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the February 23, 2024, 59 puts for $0.70. At the time of the alert, KO was trading for 59.73.

Now, with KO trading for 59.56, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 60.19%, and the price of the 59 puts sits at roughly $0.61. There are 12 days left in the February 23, 2024, expiration cycle. So far, so good.

Covered Calls: DKNG February 16, 2024, 41 Calls

Original trade published on 1-23-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the February 16, 2024, 41 calls for $1.14. At the time of the alert, DKNG was trading for 37.80.

Now, with DKNG trading for 43.38, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 35.56%, and the price of the 41 calls sits at roughly $4.00. At the time of this writing, there are 5 days left in the February 16, 2024, expiration cycle.

If DKNG closes above our 41 calls at expiration in five days, we will lock in some nice capital gains (13.9%), and of course our options premium (3.2%). Moreover, we will start the income wheel process over and begin selling puts shortly after expiration. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. DKNG is due to announce earnings this week (February 15), so the current situation could change quickly. Regardless of how DNKG reacts, we will continue to ride the income wave that DKNG has presented us since we initiated the position back at the end of May 2023.

Covered Calls: GDX February 16, 2024, 29 Calls

Original trade published on 1-23-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the February 16, 2024, 29 calls for $0.45. At the time of the alert, GDX was trading for 27.84.

Now, with GDX trading for 26.97, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 95.29%, and the price of the 29 calls sits at roughly $0.03. There are 5 days left in the February 16, 2024, expiration cycle. I will most likely buy back our short calls early this week and immediately sell more calls for income.

Covered Calls: PFE March 22, 2024, 29 Calls

Original trade published on 1-30-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the March 22, 2024, 29 calls for $0.37. At the time of the alert, PFE was trading for 27.38.

Now, with PFE trading for 27.56, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 75.79%, and the price of the 29 calls sits at roughly $0.34. There are 41 days left in the March 22, 2024, expiration cycle. So far, so good.

Selling Puts: BITO March 15, 2024, 19 Puts

Original trade published on 2-2-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the March 15, 2024, 19 puts for $0.87. At the time of the alert, BITO was trading for 20.33.

Now, with BITO trading for 22.54, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 79.26%, and the price of the 19 puts sits at roughly $0.35. There are 33 days left in the March 15, 2024, expiration cycle. So far, so good. We continue to reap incredible benefits from our ongoing BITO position. While most have lost money in BITO, since we initiated our position, by using our income approach, we’ve managed to bring in close to 40% in income.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Income Trader issue will be

published on February 20, 2024.

