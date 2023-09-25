September 25, 2023

Portfolio Alert: All-Weather Portfolio Alert (TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

We allowed our calls to expire worthless last week, thereby reaping the entire call premium. As a result, it’s time to start selling more call premium.

TLT is currently trading for 89.61.

In the All-Weather portfolio, we currently own the TLT January 17, 2025, 85 call LEAPS contract at $24.05. You must own LEAPS in order to use this strategy.

*If you are new to the position, based on our approach, the LEAPS contract that works best is the one with a current delta of 0.80: the January 17, 2025, 70 calls.

We typically initiate a LEAPS position, with a delta of roughly 0.80, that has roughly 18 to 24 months left until expiration.

Here is the trade (you must own LEAPS in TLT before placing the trade, otherwise you will be naked short calls):

Once you have LEAPS in your possession:

Sell to open TLT November 17, 2023, 92 call for roughly $1.51. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Premium received: 6.3%

Once the initial LEAPS purchase occurs, we maintain the position and focus on selling near-term call premium against our LEAPS, lowering the original cost basis of $24.05 (or the price at which you purchased your LEAPS) with each and every transaction.

We can continue to sell calls against our LEAPS contract every month or so to lower the total capital outlay. But remember, options have a limited life, so when we get closer to the LEAPS contract’s expiration, we will simply sell the contract and use the proceeds to continue our poor man’s covered call strategy in TLT.

The All-Weather Portfolio continues to shine in all market environments. The strategy might not offer historic upside, but it also doesn’t expose investors to huge downside risk. It’s simply a consistent performer through thick or thin. The goal is obviously to make a nice return but with a smooth equity curve.