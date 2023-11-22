November 22, 2023

Cabot Options Institute Fundamentals - Alert (AMGN, CSCO)

Dogs of the Dow Portfolio Alert (AMGN)

Amgen (AMGN)

AMGN is currently trading for 262.97.

We currently own the AMGN January 17, 2025, 200 call LEAPS contract at $81.35. You must own LEAPS in order to use this strategy.

If you are new to the position, based on our approach, the LEAPS contract that works best is the one with a current delta of 0.80: the January 16, 2026, 195 calls.

We typically initiate a LEAPS position, with a delta of roughly 0.80, that has about 18 to 24 months left until expiration.

Here is the trade:

Buy to close the AMGN November 24, 2023, 295 call for roughly $0.01. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Once that occurs (or if you are new to the position and already own LEAPS):

Sell to open AMGN December 29, 2023, 275 call for roughly $2.18. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Premium received: 2.7%

Once the initial LEAPS purchase occurs, we maintain the position and focus on selling near-term call premium against our LEAPS, lowering the original cost basis of $81.35 (or the price at which you purchased your LEAPS) with each and every transaction.

We can continue to sell calls against our LEAPS contract every month or so to lower the total capital outlay. But remember, options have a limited life, so when we get closer to the LEAPS contract’s expiration, we will simply sell the contract and use the proceeds to continue our poor man’s covered call strategy in AMGN.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

We currently own the CSCO January 17, 2025, 35 call LEAPS contract at $15.65. You must own LEAPS in order to use this strategy.

*If you are new to the position, based on our approach, the LEAPS contract that works best is the one with a current delta of roughly 0.80: the January 16, 2026, 37.5 calls.

We typically initiate a LEAPS position, with a delta of roughly 0.80, that has about 18 to 24 months left until expiration.

CSCO is currently trading for 48.11.

Here is the trade (remember, we are not selling naked calls, you must own LEAPS before placing the trade below):

Buy to close CSCO November 24, 2023, 57 call for roughly $0.01. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Sell to open CSCO December 29, 2023, 50 call for roughly $0.28. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Premium received: 1.8%

Once the initial LEAPS purchase occurs, we maintain the position and focus on selling near-term call premium against our LEAPS, lowering the original cost basis of $15.65 (or the price at which you purchased your LEAPS) with each and every transaction.

We can continue to sell calls against our LEAPS contract every month or so to lower the total capital outlay. But remember, options have a limited life, so when we get closer to the LEAPS contract’s expiration, we will simply sell the contract and use the proceeds to continue our poor man’s covered call strategy in CSCO.