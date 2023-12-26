December 26, 2023

Dogs of the Dow Portfolio Alert (VZ, DOW, MMM)

We started the process of closing out a few of our Dogs and Small Dogs of the Dow positions last week and will close the remaining over the next day or so. Once that is complete, we simply wait until the first week of 2024 to initiate our new Dogs and Small Dogs positions (and several others across various portfolios).

But before I enter our new 2024 Dogs of the Dow trades, I intend on having a subscriber-only event that will go into great detail on the strategy used within the Fundamentals service and how we approach each individual portfolio.

Click here to sign up for the event. And if you can’t make it, no worries, we archive absolutely everything here at Cabot so you can watch at your leisure.

Verizon (VZ)

Verizon is currently trading for 37.44.

The stock was down 5.88% on the year, while our position managed to close out the year with a positive 1.54% return.

Here is the trade:

Buy to close VZ December 29, 2023, 37 call for roughly $0.57. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Once that occurs:

Sell to close VZ January 17, 2025, 30 call for roughly $7.75. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Dow Inc. (DOW)

Dow is currently trading for 55.58.

The stock was up 6.58% on the year. Our position was up 26.65%.

Here is the trade:

Buy to close DOW December 29, 2023, 53 call for roughly $2.67. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Once that occurs:

Sell to close DOW January 17, 2025, 37.5 call for roughly $18.75. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

3M (MMM)

MMM is currently trading for 107.78.

Here is the trade:

Buy to close MMM December 29, 2023, 106 call for roughly $2.32. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

Once that occurs:

Sell to close MMM January 17, 2025, 90 call for roughly $23.30. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

If you have any questions, please feel free to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com. I’m more than happy to help in any way I can.



