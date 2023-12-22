Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fundamentals
Realistic Strategies, Realistic Returns
Premium Options Advisories  Cabot Options Institute Fundamentals

December 22, 2023

Okay, it’s that time of year. We are going to close out a few of our Dogs and Small Dogs of the Dow positions today and early next week. Once that is complete, we simply wait until the first week of 2024 to initiate our new Dogs and Small Dogs positions (and several others across various portfolios).

Andy Crowder

Dogs of the Dow Portfolio Alert (INTC, JPM, AMGN)

But before I enter our new Dogs of the Dow trades, I intend on having a subscriber-only event that will go into great detail on the strategy used within the Fundamentals service and how we approach each individual portfolio.

Click here to sign up for the event. And if you can't make it, no worries, we archive absolutely everything here at Cabot so you can watch at your leisure.

But before I enter our new Dogs of the Dow trades, I intend on having a subscriber-only event that will go into great detail on the strategy used within the Fundamentals service and how we approach each individual portfolio.

Click here to sign up for the event. And if you can’t make it, no worries, we archive absolutely everything here at Cabot so you can watch at your leisure.

Intel (INTC)

INTC is currently trading for 48.14.

Here is the trade:

We are closing out the trade for a return of 134.4%.

Buy to close the INTC December 29, 2023, 45 call for roughly $3.25. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

COI_F_122223_INTC_calls.png

Once that occurs:

Sell to close the INTC January 17, 2025, 17.5 call for roughly $31.55. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

COI_F_122223_INTC_LEAPS.png

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

JPM is currently trading for 167.82.

We are closing out the trade for a return of 42.2%.

Here is the trade:

Buy to close JPM December 29, 2023, 160 call for roughly $8.10. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

COI_F_122223_JPM_calls.png

Once that occurs:

Sell to close JPM January 17, 2025, 100 call for roughly $70.00. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

COI_F_122223_JPM_LEAPS.png

Amgen (AMGN)

AMGN is currently trading for 284.50.

After being down over 30% just a few months ago, we are happy to close the position, per our guidelines, for a -6% loss.

Here is the trade:

Buy to Close AMGN December 29, 2023, 275 call for roughly $10.20. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

COI_F_122223_AMGN_calls.png

Once that occurs:

Sell to close the AMGN January 17, 2025, 200 call for roughly $90.70. (Adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert.)

COI_F_122323_AMGN_LEAPS.png

As always, if you have any questions, please fee
Andy Crowder is a professional options trader, researcher and Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute. Formerly with Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, Andy has leveraged his investment experience to develop his statistically based options trading strategy which applies probability theory to option valuations in order to execute risk-controlled trades. This proprietary strategy has been refined through two decades of research and real-world experience and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha, and numerous other financial publications. Andy has helped thousands of option traders learn and implement his meticulous rules-driven options trading strategies through highly attended conferences, one-on-one coaching, webinars, and his work as a financial columnist. He currently resides in Bolton Valley, Vermont and when he’s not trading, teaching and writing about options, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, backcountry skiing, biking, running and enjoying all things outdoors.
