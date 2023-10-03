October 3, 2023

Interest Rates Wreak Havoc

Even the temporarily averted government shutdown can’t do much for this market. The S&P 500 is now down more than 7% from the 52-week high and may be headed to correction territory, down 10% or more.

The main problem is high interest rates. The benchmark ten-year Treasury rate continues to rise and just hit a new 16-year high near 4.7%. The Fed’s recent statement that interest rates will remain higher for longer continues to demoralize investors.

The hope had been that high interest rates would be temporary. It was thought that, with inflation falling sharply, the Fed would chill and interest rates would fall along with inflation. Markets were even pricing in Fed rate cuts later this year or early next. It is finally sinking in that those things will not happen, and the market is repricing.

Inflation is still a problem. It’s always tough to get rid of and these high energy prices will make it last longer. Perhaps a slowing economy will stop the recent ascent of interest rates and the market will rally. But the market is not in a good situation right now.

But earnings could come to the rescue. October ushers in a new earnings season. Better-than-expected results could potentially diminish some of the interest rate damage.

It’s hard to trust the market to rally to new highs over the next several months. That’s why the portfolio has used surges in individual stock positions to sell covered calls. Stocks near the 52-week high tend to generate high call premiums and assure a strong total return if the stock is called.

Recently, calls written on ONEOK (OKE), Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC), and Visa (V) have resulted in those stocks being called. All of the stocks are trading below the price at which they were called. It makes sense in this uncertain environment to cash in and generate a high income and/or total return when the stocks are riding high.

Past Month Activity

September 8th

SOLD HES October 20th $155 calls at $9.00

SOLD INTC October 20th $35 calls at $3.76

September 15th

OKE Sep 15th $65 calls at $3.20 – Expired

ONEOK Inc. stock (OKE) – Called

September 26th

Sell DLR October 20th $130 at $6.00 – Remove

Purchased Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - $203.03

October 2nd

NextEra Energy (NEE) - Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 4.0%

So far, this cutting-edge biopharmaceutical company stock is getting through this challenging year in decent shape. It has returned -2% YTD. But it has been a lot better over the last two months when it has been up over 13%. It is struggling with shrinking revenues because of the loss of U.S. patent protection for its blockbuster Humira drug. But the company has the pipeline to overcome in the not-too-distant future. The recent solid earnings report emboldens the notion that the revenue drop from the Humira patent expiration will be temporary and AbbVie will turn the corner sooner than expected. BUY

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Yield: 4.0%

This data center REIT had been solid and defied the challenging market until September. It’s pulled back over 9% since the end of August and spoiled the uptrend that began in May. DLR has been a victim of the overall market and the selloff in the technology sector spurred by rising rates and the hawkish Fed. But the operational performance of the company has been solid. The market may not have priced in the additional growth catalyst Digital is likely to get from significantly increasing artificial intelligence spending. BUY

Hess Corporation (HES)

Yield: 1.1%

The energy exploration and production company stock hit a new 52-week high two weeks ago but has since fallen about 10%. It started to get new life last week as oil prices made a new high but it really hasn’t gotten out of the mud yet. Oil prices stopped going higher and have been stuck right around 90 per barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI). HES is highly levered to energy prices and there may be a sense among investors that prices may have peaked. But a pause in oil prices after a big spike is normal, and the pause may be temporary as global supply is still strained amid strong demand. BUY

Intel Corp, (INTC)

Yield: 1.4%

After hitting a new 52-week high in mid-September, INTC abruptly pulled back 15%. INTC typically pulls back after a spike. But there was also some bad news. At a company event management indicated that it would take longer to turn around revenue and earnings. Plus, the Fed’s hawkish tone on interest rates also hurts the technology sector. But the bleeding stopped and INTC moved higher last week. Hopefully, the momentum will last. BUY

Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.3%

The already downtrodden stock is having a disastrous week. Since the close on September 25, NEE has plunged over 22%. The harsh performance was triggered by a report from its subsidiary, NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP). The MLP announced that it is cutting the projected distribution growth rate from 12% to around 6%. The subsidiary cited higher interest rates for the decision. The market hated it and both NEP and NEE are getting hammered.

Utility stocks have already been struggling with the higher interest rates. These companies have a high level of debt and higher rates add to funding costs. High rates also have the effect of making alternative investments in fixed income more attractive. The distribution slash reaffirms the market’s skepticism about interest rates and hits NEE when it was already down.

Investors may be wary of the parent company’s projections for 8% to 10% annual dividend increases for the next several years. We’ll hold onto the dirt-cheap stock for now because it has continued to show stellar operational performance. But it will be reduced to HOLD until the negative momentum stops. HOLD

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 6.2%

This rock-solid, legendary income REIT has not lived up to its reputation of late. O just hit a brand-new low which is the lowest price for the REIT since the pandemic bear market more than three years ago. Defensive stocks have been poor performers all year. But operational performance has been sound as earnings were solid with a stellar 99% occupancy rate for its properties and an additional $3.1 billion invested in the quarter in 710 properties. There is a new round of selling in these already beleaguered defensive dividend stocks. BUY

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Yield: 2.0%

The farm and ranch company stock has been getting slapped around as investors are worried about the continued resiliency of the consumer. But Tractor’s rural consumers have already been weak for a while and the company has been successfully compensating with its vast array of staple products. Last quarter, the company delivered 8.5% EPS growth while average S&P 500 earnings were down. TSCO should be solid in just about any environment with a low beta and a highly resilient product base. BUY

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.9%

The chipmaker stock continues to stink up the place. It has returned just 3% YTD while the technology sector is up over 30% over the same period. The sector is being driven by stocks with exposure to AI that are benefitting right now. It’s a little soon for Qualcomm. The company is highly dependent on smartphones. And sales have been falling as the 5G cycle comes to an end and the global economy is sputtering. But smartphone sales may have bottomed out and QCOM could benefit mightily and move fast when things turn around. BUY

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Yield: 5.2%

The crummy market is even getting to WMB a little bit. The midstream energy company stock moved sharply higher in the summer until leveling off around the middle of August. It’s still in the higher range after the summer surge but it too is showing some signs of weakness in this market. Perhaps renewed strength in the more commodity price-sensitive energy stocks can reignite further upside from here. Earnings were solid and recent expansion and acquisition activity bodes well for growth in 2023 and 2024 beyond what was expected. BUY

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)

Yield: 3.6%

These days continue to be very ugly for this clean energy utility as well, although not as bad as NEE. XEL has been trending lower since the beginning of April and hit a new 52-week low amid the recent market and sector tumult. This is one of the best utility stocks to own and the recent week’s debauchery may prove to be very temporary. XEL is now selling close to the pandemic bear market lows of three years ago ahead of a likely slowing economy. BUY

Existing Call Trades

Sell HES October 20th $155 calls at $9.00 or better

It looks like a very good idea to have sold calls on stocks near the high before the market turned ugly. Although energy prices are still high and there is reason to believe they could go still higher in the months ahead, this market is proving to be unforgiving just about everywhere. Much will depend on the direction of oil prices over the next few weeks to determine if these shares are called.

Sell INTC October 20th $35 calls at $3.50 or better

Despite the recent market and technology sector selloff, INTC is still hanging tough a few cents above the strike price. These shares had a big rally to a new 52-week high when the calls were sold, and they were deep-in-the-money calls. Unless this market turns around in the next few weeks, there is a good chance INTC closes below the strike price at options expiration.

CIA STOCK PORTFOLIO Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $111.06 $130.00 2.88% -12.89% Intel Corporation INTC 7/27/22 $40.18 $35.55 $35.00 1.41% -7.61% The Williams Companies WMB 8/24/22 $35.58 $33.69 $38.00 5.31% 1.47% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $57.29 NA 3.28% -25.40% Hess Corporation HES 6/6/23 $132.25 $153.00 $140.00 1.14% 16.39% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $49.94 $62.00 6.15% -15.51% Digital Realty Trust DLR 7/18/23 $117.31 $121.02 $125.00 4.03% 4.14% AbbVie Inc. ABBV 7/25/23 $141.63 $149.06 $150.00 3.97% 5.25% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL 8/22/23 $57.95 $57.22 $65.00 3.64% -0.38% Tractor Supply Company TSCO 9/26/23 $203.03 $203.05 $215.00 2.03% 0.01% Existing Call Trades Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Intial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return INTC $35 Oct 20th call INTC231020C00035000 Sell 9/8/23 $3.78 $1.53 $3.00 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call HES231020C00155000 Sell 9/8/23 $9.00 $4.00 $9.00 6.81% as of close on 9/29/2023 SOLD STOCKS Security Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9./01/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 10.5 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 3.2 4.92%



