October 15, 2024

The Bull Market Is Two and Looking Strong

The bull market is now two years old and shows no signs of stopping.

Since the bear market low in October of 2022, the S&P 500 has risen more than 60%. It has been powered by the artificial intelligence catalyst, a surprisingly resilient economy, and the peaking of interest rates. Overall earnings are projected to be strong, and the market could get a further boost from AI-specific earnings this quarter.

Bull markets don’t usually peter out after two years unless some event changes the math. There are still two wars and the upcoming election. But unfavorable headlines are more likely to increase volatility rather than end the bull market. It should also help the market that the Fed has begun an easing cycle that should last a couple of years.

However, the market is high, and valuations are stretched. In fact, a prominent analyst recently noted that the only other times since the 1960s that price/earnings ratios have been this high were 2021 and the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s.

That said, high valuations can persist for long periods of time. And bull markets rarely end because of high valuations alone. It could mean that much of the good news is already priced into the market and returns will cool off for a while.

A flatter market is a good time for income. It bolsters the relative return of dividend stocks and covered calls can accentuate that advantage.

Past Month Activity

September 20

MAIN Sep 20th $49.40 calls at $2.00 – Expired

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) stock – Called

BIPC Sep 20th $35 calls at $3.00 – Expired

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (BIPC) stock – Called

AMT Sep 20th $210 calls at $15.00 – Expired

American Tower Corporation (AMT) stock – Called

September 24

Purchased AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) - $10.47

September 25

Sold CEG Dec 20th $260.00 calls at $24.00 or better

October 8

Sell NEE Nov 15th $85.00 calls at $5.00 – Removed

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

October 15

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Portfolio Recap

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 14.0%

This new high-yielding mortgage REIT had been trending higher but is stumbling a bit of late. AGNC loves interest rates coming down, both short and long rates. But the better-than-expected jobs number last week rained on that parade. It’s now less likely the Fed will cut the Fed Funds rate aggressively this year and the benchmark 10-year Treasury rate has spiked over 4% again, from 3.6% less than a month ago. The current perception of a strong economy is delaying the stock price advance. But the delay should be temporary. The narrative could change in the near term and rates should trend lower over the next several quarters regardless. BUY

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

Yield: 4.4%

The subpar performance had gone on long enough. ARE has lagged the REIT rally. Since it was added to the portfolio in December of last year, it has only returned -5% while the sector benchmark Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ) has returned about 11% over the same period. ARE has also been weaker than its peers recently as REITs sold down in reaction to the job numbers. The stock was downgraded to a HOLD last week. It isn’t being sold yet because there is a good chance that the market is overreacting to the jobs numbers and the sector may start to trend higher again soon. ARE has been trending higher over the last week. HOLD

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 7.4%

The stock had been weak since August because of a fall in natural gas prices but it has been getting a bump higher in recent weeks because of the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East. Oil and gas prices are moving higher on the possibility of a large price spike because of a disruption in global supply. CQP lives and dies somewhat in the near term on the fortune of energy prices. But the longer-term trajectory should be higher as the world will continue to demand U.S. natural gas. (This security generates a K-1 form at tax time.) BUY

Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.5%

This nuclear energy provider finally pulled back last week after the huge spike in September. A few weeks ago, CEG had a huge one-day 22% move higher after it was announced that Microsoft (MSFT) made a deal with Constellation to buy electricity generated from a future reopening of the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania. Constellation says it is the largest electricity purchase in history. The deal will add to its projected double-digit earnings growth in the years ahead. Also, the electricity demand growth and technology companies’ desire for carbon-free nuclear power are getting a lot of investor attention. Future increases in business from other big technology companies are now more likely.

CEG spiked about 40% in less than two months since being added to the portfolio. It’s also up 134% year to date. That’s a huge move in a short time. The stock may pull back after such a spike or it may hover around this price as investors anticipate more deals. But it is now beyond the ideal BUY price and is reduced to a HOLD rating. HOLD

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Yield: 7.1%

Although this steady midstream energy partnership has returned (between dividends and appreciation) over 18% YTD, it has been rangebound since the spring. The improving interest rate situation has reignited previously beleaguered REITs and Utilities, and those sectors have gotten most of the love. Midstream energy companies are not being seen as a turnaround because they have been performing well all along. But they still have the right stuff going forward. The sector is recently getting a spike because of rising energy prices. (This security generates a K-1 form at tax time.) BUY

FS KKR Capital Corporation (FSK)

Yield: 13.9%

FSK is getting some strength from the recent strong jobs numbers and current perception of a solid economy going forward. It owns a portfolio of small companies that tend to be vulnerable during a recession. This ultra-high-yielding Business Development Company went ex-dividend last month and the price barely moved. When a security has a payout and yield of this size it usually pulls back after the quarterly dividend gets priced out of the stock. But the upside momentum met that downside catalyst head-on and greatly mitigated the damage. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 2.5%

This utility that had been on fire for most of this year has been pulling back mildly in October. It makes sense. Utilities have cooled as the anticipated stronger economy is reducing the pace at which interest rates are expected to fall. Utilities have been the best-performing market sector YTD and were due to cool off. But interest rates are likely to trend lower in the quarters ahead and NEE had been a market-beating superstar before inflation and rising rates. There is also growing anticipation of a steep acceleration in electricity demand in the years ahead. Renewable demand is expected to grow the most. HOLD

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Yield: 4.1%

This more volatile midstream energy company stock endured a sizable 5.8% one-day selloff last month. The energy sector was taking a hit and OKE had rallied strongly before then. But the stock has come roaring back, making up for all those losses and then soaring to a new high. The market loves the soon-to-be accretive acquisitions of Enlink Midstream (ENLC) and Medallion Midstream. At the same time, there could be tailwinds from an escalation of the war in the Middle East and a corresponding spike in energy prices. HOLD

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.0%

This semiconductor giant’s stock is well down from the peak in June. It is currently down 26% from the 52-week high. But the stock has leveled off over the last two months and QCOM is still up 23% YTD. Technology was getting crushed as the AI trade has been losing a lot of its luster. AI could weaken further but the AI catalyst is not going away. Qualcomm is still very well positioned ahead of the next wave of AI, which should be in mobile devices. Analysts are forecasting a strong upgrade cycle for smartphones sometime next year and QCOM can easily make up for lost time when it gets hot. Qualcomm also reports earnings in just a few weeks and could get a bump from that. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.1%

The legendary monthly income REIT has been reborn in recent months. After two years of lousy performance, the improved interest rate outlook is revitalizing this one. It’s up 20% just since the beginning of July. However, the price has leveled off since late August and there has been slight weakness this month as the positive interest rate outlook has gotten less aggressive. A break in the action is normal. Interest rates are still likely to trend lower in the quarters ahead. Even if there is a pause in the decline, it is highly unlikely that interest rates trend higher. The negative catalyst that hurt the stock is over. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell OKE Oct 18th $87.50 calls at $3.50 – Expiring

OKE has regained its footing after a brief selloff last month. It is now $10 per share above the strike price and options expire on Friday. Unless there is some huge market-moving event this week, it seems certain that shares will be called but we still locked in a great income and a solid total return in a short period.

Sell CEG Dec 20th $260.00 calls at $24.00 or better

CEG pulled back last week when it fell over 6% in one day. There was no company-specific news, but it is likely that a large institution sold shares after the recent run higher. CEG has been creeping back since that day. There is still a good chance CEG will consolidate somewhat in the next couple of months. And we secured a huge income and total return no matter what.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.56 $10.31 $12.00 13.97% -0.40% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE 12/19/23 $129.54 $117.60 NA 4.42% -5.36% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP 7/23/24 $53.04 $50.17 $60.00 7.35% -4.73% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $266.22 NA 0.53% 35.73% Enterprise Product Ptnrs. EPD 2/27/24 $27.61 $29.45 $30.00 7.13% 10.56% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK 4/23/24 $19.42 $20.17 NA 13.88% 11.71% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $81.86 NA 2.52% 9.88% ONEOK, Inc. OKE 5/29/24 $79.59 $96.61 NA 4.10% 22.85% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $169.98 $180.00 2.00% 36.11% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $61.75 NA 5.12% 10.55% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call OKE241018C00087500 Sell 8/27/24 $3.50 $8.92 $3.50 4.40% CEG Dec 20 $260 call CEG241220C00260000 Sell 9/25/24 $24.00 $28.80 $24.00 12.24% as of close on 10/11/2024 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $170 Apr 26th call out-of-money 3/12/24 $10.00 4/26/24 $10.00 7.42% WMB $35 May 17th call in-the-money 3/12/24 $2.00 5/17/24 $2.00 5.62% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42%

