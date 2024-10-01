October 1, 2024

The Bull Keeps Running

The market is wrapping up another good month and quarter. The S&P posted strong gains in September, after three straight winning weeks in a row, following a rough first week. The index is also up nicely for the third quarter and near the all-time high with a better than 20% gain year-to-date.

The latest upward leg is being driven by cooling inflation, falling interest rates, and a still-resilient economy. We’re getting the rate cuts without the economic pain and an expected soft landing. What’s not to like?

The current optimism will be tested by this coming Friday’s September jobs number. This is the same monthly jobs report that prompted market selloffs early in the month in August and September. A weak number could spoil the party, pouring cold water on the soft-landing stuff and reigniting recession fears. Now that the Fed is lowering rates, the main concern is shifting toward the economy.

While I believe it is still likely that the market finishes the year higher than it is now, there might well be some volatility along the way. A bad economic number will threaten the current narrative. There are still the two wars and a contentious election just weeks away. And all this is brewing while the market is at the high.

It’s still a great time to sell covered calls on stocks that are benefitting from the hot market. The upward momentum generates higher-priced call premiums, and a high total return is secured in the event that the stock is called. Stay tuned for “Trade Alerts” in the issues and updates as well as your emails.

Past Month Activity

September 17

Sell NEE Nov 15th $85.00 calls at $5.00 or better

September 20

MAIN Sep 20th $49.40 calls at $2.00 – Expired

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) stock – Called

BIPC Sep 20th $35 calls at $3.00 – Expired

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (BIPC) stock – Called

AMT Sep 20th $210 calls at $15.00 – Expired

American Tower Corporation (AMT) stock – Called

September 24

Purchased AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) – $10.47

September 25

Sold CEG Dec 20th $260.00 calls at $24.00 or better

Portfolio Recap

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 13.7%

This new high-yielding mortgage REIT has been trending higher since the beginning of July. It’s also higher in September. The writing should be on the wall for an upside move in this mortgage REIT. Short-term rates are officially coming down and will continue to do so for the next two years, lowering costs and increasing margins. Longer rates are also likely to continue trending lower, which should boost the book value of the portfolio and the stock price. There are good times and bad times to own AGNC. It has been a bad time for most of the last two years. But now it looks to be in the early stages of a good time. BUY

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

Yield: 4.3%

I’m losing my patience with this niche innovation center property REIT. The performance has been uninspiring. ARE had a strong surge at the end of last year but it has been rangebound and sideways all year. Since it was added to the portfolio in December of last year, it has only returned -3.7% while the sector benchmark Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ) has returned about 13.5% over the same period. The fundamentals of the business seem to be solid. I’ll wait and see what happens over the next month after the Fed rate cut and the improved interest rate narrative. BUY

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 7.6%

The stock has been weak since August mostly because of a fall in natural gas prices. Reports of warmer weather expected and a declining global economy have led to a decline in natural gas prices. However, the price dip is likely to be temporary. The unpredictable weather and geopolitical tensions could ratchet prices higher in a hurry. The world still needs U.S. natural gas. Although the price can bounce around with gas prices in the near term, NGL exports continue to grow. (This security generates a K-1 form at tax time.) BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.6%

Two weeks ago, CEG had a huge one-day 22% move higher after it was announced that Microsoft (MSFT) made a deal with Constellation to buy electricity generated from a future reopening of the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania. The stock has not pulled back since. Details of the agreement are yet to be released but management at Constellation says it is the largest electricity purchase in history.

The deal should add to Constellation’s already projected double-digit earnings growth over the next several years. It also confirms the fact that technology companies, which are responsible for the surge in electricity demand, are targeting carbon-free nuclear power. Future increases in business from other big technology companies are now quite likely. BUY

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Yield: 7.3%

Although this steady midstream energy partnership has returned (between dividends and appreciation) about 16% YTD, it has been rangebound since the spring. The improving interest rate situation has reignited previously beleaguered REITs and utilities, and those sectors have gotten most of the love. Midstream energy companies are not being seen as a turnaround because they have been performing well all along. But they still have the right stuff going forward. EPD tends to be very solid in a turbulent market and should trend higher as more investors opt for dependable income as yields on fixed-rate securities decrease. (This security generates a K-1 form at tax time.) BUY

FS KKR Capital Corporation (FSK)

Yield: 14.1%

This ultra-high-yielding Business Development Company went ex-dividend earlier this month and the price barely moved. When a security has a payout and yield of this size it usually pulls back after the quarterly dividend gets priced out of the stock. But the upside momentum met that downside catalyst head-on and greatly mitigated the damage. While recession or at least a slowing economy is still on the radar, it might be a long way off and there is increasing optimism for a soft landing. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 2.4%

This utility has come alive again after a couple of years of subpar performance. Of course, utilities are back in favor, but the resurgence of NEE predates the sector turnaround which began about three months ago. NEE is up 20% since the end of June and 55% since the end of February. NEE had been a market-beating superstar before inflation and rising rates and appears to be returning to form as that situation reverses. There is also growth due to anticipation of a steep acceleration in electricity demand in the years ahead. Renewable demand is expected to grow the most. HOLD

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Yield: 4.3%

This more volatile midstream energy company stock endured a sizable 5.8% one-day selloff last Thursday. There is no company-specific news to explain the decline. Other midstream companies were weak on the day as oil prices declined. OKE probably took a bigger hit because it had been up over 20% since the beginning of August after announcing the Enlink Midstream (ENLC) and Medallion Midstream acquisitions. Stocks riding high tend to take the brunt of a sector selloff. It’s also possible that a large institution sold some shares. However, OKE seems to be regaining its footing. HOLD

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.0%

This semiconductor giant has certainly taken some lumps in recent months. It sold off in the first week of this month but has since recovered. But the stock is still down 27% from the high made in mid-June. Technology was getting crushed as the AI trade had been losing a lot of its luster. AI could weaken further but the AI catalyst is not going away. Qualcomm is still very well positioned ahead of the next wave of AI, which should be in mobile devices. Analysts are forecasting a strong upgrade cycle for smartphones sometime next year and QCOM can easily make up for lost time when it gets hot. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.0%

The legendary monthly income REIT has been reborn in recent months. After two years of lousy performance, the improved interest rate outlook is revitalizing this one. It’s up over 20% since the beginning of July and has again moved to a new 52-week high. O has also moved higher in the month of September, after a brief dip a couple of weeks ago. It looks like interest rates were the only thing keeping it down and falling rates should prop it up. Interest rate-sensitive stocks are going from the worst place to be to the best place to be. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell OKE Oct 18th $87.50 calls at $3.50 or better

The acquisitions changed the math on this stock and the price was running away. Last week OKE was trading over $7 per share above the strike price. But last week showed some kinks in the armor. OKE is now only about $3 above the strike price and there are still more than two weeks to go before options expiration. We’ll see what happens, but either way, we will get a big income and possibly a solid total return in a short time.

Sell NEE Nov 15th $85.00 calls at $5.00 or better – Sell Pending

The calls are still selling about a dollar below the targeted price as the stock has leveled off lately. We will leave the target price for another week in case NEE surges at some point in the next five trading days.

Sell CEG Dec 20th $260.00 calls at $24.00 or better

These calls may have been timed just right. After the huge 22% surge, CEG has leveled off and the calls are now trading a little below the targeted price. It could be a short-term high. But we secured a huge income and possibly a tremendous total return in a very short time.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $10.53 $12.00 13.68% 0.57% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE 12/19/23 $129.54 $121.02 $140.00 4.30% -3.66% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP 7/23/24 $53.04 $48.28 $60.00 7.63% -8.32% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $257.00 $210.00 0.55% 31.03% Enterprise Product Ptnrs. EPD 2/27/24 $27.61 $29.18 $30.00 7.20% 9.55% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK 4/23/24 $19.42 $19.81 NA 14.13% 9.72% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $84.54 NA 2.44% 13.48% ONEOK, Inc. OKE 5/29/24 $79.59 $90.24 $84.00 4.39% 14.75% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $170.13 $180.00 2.00% 36.23% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $62.73 NA 5.04% 11.84% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call OKE241018C00087500 Sell 8/27/24 $3.50 $3.90 $3.50 4.40% NEE Nov 15 $85 call NEE241115C00085000 Sell Pending $4.15 $5.00 6.45% CEG Dec 20 $260 call CEG241220C00260000 Sell 9/25/24 $24.00 $22.82 $24.00 12.24% as of close on 09/27/2024 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $170 Apr 26th call out-of-money 3/12/24 $10.00 4/26/24 $10.00 7.42% WMB $35 May 17th call in-the-money 3/12/24 $2.00 5/17/24 $2.00 5.62% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 2 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 3 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 15 7.42%

