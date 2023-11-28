November 28, 2023

The November Rally Still Has Legs

The strong November rally slowed down last week but it’s still very much alive. The S&P 500 closed last week up 8.7% for the month and the good times might continue.

The current belief in peak interest rates and a “soft landing” has investors still in an optimistic mood. The VIX, known as the market’s fear gauge, hit the lowest level since January 2020 last week. Any piece of good news could ignite a further rally with the current kindling.

The big number expected this week is PCE inflation, which is due to come out on Thursday. It is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure. Indications from all other inflation readings are that it should be a good number, or at least not a bad one. Hopefully, that can start a rally that lasts for what is left of this year.

We’ll see if the optimism lasts into next year. As of now, most analysts see either no recession or a very mild one that will only cause a brief pullback. But anything is possible. Things look good for now.

The recent market rally has created the opportunity to sell calls on two current positions at high prices with the stocks at 52-week highs. The call on Digital Realty Trust (DLR) hit the targeted price last week. The call on Intel (INTC) has not yet hit the targeted price but the order will be left open in case it hits the price this week.

Past Month Activity

October 24th

Purchased Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) - $149.45

November 21st

Sell INTC January 19th $42.50 calls at $3.50 or better – Pending

November 22nd

SOLD DLR January 19th $135 calls at $6.00

November 28th

SELL Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 4.5%

The biopharmaceutical company has shrinking revenue and earnings this year because its blockbuster Humira drug is facing biosimilar competition in the U.S. But this has long been expected and the company’s new drugs and pipeline are well on pace to make the company a solid earnings grower in the years ahead.

Its two new biosimilar drugs Rinvoq and Skyrizi grew sales over 50% in the last quarter and the company expects these drugs alone to eventually surpass Humira’s peak sales. The stock sells at a low valuation and investors sense that it might turn the Humira corner sooner ahead of a very bright future. The stock may seem like it’s dead money but once we get through this year things can improve dramatically. BUY

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Yield: 3.6%

This data center REIT continues to kick butt. It just made another new high on Monday. Despite the fact that REITS have been terrible this year, DLR has now returned over 40% YTD. It looks like REITs have bottomed out and are on their way higher as interest rates have likely peaked. Digital also has the additional catalyst of increasing AI spending and is getting a boost from the AI craze. DLR tends to pull back after a surge higher and the calls were sold when it hit a new high. HOLD

Intel Corp, (INTC)

Yield: 1.1%

Strong earnings, encouraging news about future business, and a much better market environment are turning INTC around. Intel received an analyst upgrade this month and rallied nearly 7% on the same day to a 17-month high. INTC is up over 27% in the last month and over 69% YTD. Earnings indicate that Intel’s turnaround is well on track. It has promising new chips coming out in high-growth areas and its foundry business could be huge. The stock got dirt cheap, and investors are increasingly willing to bet on the company’s future. But the recent surge has been huge and it could consolidate for a while. That’s why calls were targeted last week. BUY

Marathon Petroleum Corp, (MPC)

Yield: 2.2%

This newly added oil refiner has blown away the performance of its peers and the overall market for several years. Even though the energy sector is negative YTD, MPC has managed a better than 31% return. While the environment can vary from quarter to quarter, it should remain an overall profitable environment for refiners over the next several years. It’s good to have something in the portfolio that benefits in case the economy continues to be stronger than expected. BUY

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.2%

NEE had been riding high again until a couple of weeks ago. NextEra reported earnings that beat estimates and grew 10.6% from last year’s quarter. Management also reiterated previous growth projections and said the company expects to deliver earnings near the top of the expected range through 2026. NEE spiked over 8% the week of the report. NEE has also made a very convincing 26% move off the low. But the stock pulled back after that as solar power companies came under pressure as its subsidiary NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) was downgraded citing pressure from higher interest rates. NEE seems to be bouncing back from that too. HOLD

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 6.1%

This has been one of the longest periods of sustained lousy performance for this legendary income REIT in a long time. But the future prognosis should be a whole lot better. O sells at one of the cheapest valuations ever. Peak interest rates should be a huge benefit for the REIT sector that could prompt a sustained rally. And its retail staple properties, and new data center acquisitions, should produce reliable revenue in just about any economy. BUY

Rating change – “BUY” to “SELL”

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Yield: 2.1%

I like this rural retail company stock and expect it to have a bright future. It has solid and consistent growth and generates solid revenues even in a slow economy with its strong array of staples products. That’s why it has managed to grow earnings for 31 straight years.

But the consumer, which had remained resilient, is starting to roll over. Big retailers’ earnings reports are indicating a weaker consumer. More importantly, the situation is likely to get worse in the quarters ahead. The market doesn’t seem to care that rural consumers already rolled over and Tractor Supply is still delivering solid results. As investors sour on the consumer, they will likely take down TSCO with the rest of the bunch. There is more downside risk than upside potential ahead. Maybe we will revisit this one in a different environment. SELL

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.5%

The struggling chipmaker stock got a big boost this month while the overall tech sector rallied on falling interest rates, Qualcomm was also helped by the earnings report. While results for the quarter still showed lower earnings and revenue, the future is looking increasingly bright, and investors took notice. Qualcomm is introducing new AI chips for PCs and smartphones that could be big sellers next year. Also, strong smartphone sales in China are indicating that phone sales have already bottomed. It’s looking like 2024 could be a very profitable year. BUY

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Yield: 4.9%

The natural gas pipeline company reported strong earnings growth earlier this month. And it is now within pennies of the 52-week high. It also delivered good news in terms of acquisitions and expansions. It pays a well-supported 4.9% yield (with 2.38 times cash flow coverage) and is a business with steady demand even in tough times. Its recent acquisitions and expansions ensure more solid growth going forward all the way out to 2028. This should be a solid holding in any environment. BUY

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)

Yield: 3.4%

This clean energy utility stock has been trending higher since the beginning of last month. The low may be in. XEL had a convincing 13% move off the low. But, like NEE, XEL came under pressure last week as analysts expressed concern about the solar energy business amid the current high interest rates. But this is one of the best utility stocks to own and the recent debauchery may prove to be very temporary. XEL still sells near the lowest levels of the past several years and now has positive momentum. BUY

Existing Call Trades

Sell DLR January 19th $135 calls at $6.00 or better

The stock remained strong and even moved higher during a week when the market pulled back slightly. Technology is strong and REITs are strong. But the stock and the market may have gotten ahead of themselves and offer a window in which to lock in a high income from call premiums. The current call price is more than the $6 target price. It’s a good time to sell these calls if you haven’t done so already.

Sell INTC January 19th $42.50 calls at $3.50 or better – Pending

INTC stopped going higher last week. The call prices cooled off and never reached the targeted $3.50 for this particular call. But it will probably only take one strong day or an up week of any kind to reach the targeted price. We will leave the $3.50 target price for now.

CIA STOCK PORTFOLIO Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $127.75 $130.00 2.50% 0.20% Intel Corporation INTC 7/27/22 $40.18 $43.96 $35.00 1.14% 14.62% The Williams Companies WMB 8/24/22 $35.58 $36.32 $38.00 4.93% 9.39% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $57.55 NA 3.25% -24.45% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $53.91 $62.00 5.70% -8.30% Digital Realty Trust DLR 7/18/23 $117.31 $136.50 $125.00 3.58% 17.46% AbbVie Inc. ABBV 7/25/23 $141.63 $138.67 $150.00 4.47% -1.11% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL 8/22/23 $57.95 $60.52 $65.00 3.44% 5.36% Tractor Supply Company TSCO 9/26/23 $203.03 $198.19 $215.00 2.08% -1.88% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC 10/24/23 $149.45 $149.59 $155.00 2.21% 1.14% Existing Call Trades Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Intial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return DLR Jan 19th $135 call DLR240119C00130000 Sell $6.45 $6.00 5.11% INTC Jan 19th $42.50 call INTC240119C00042500 Sell Pending $2.92 $3.50 8.71% as of close on 11/24/2023 SOLD STOCKS x Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/01/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81%



