November 19, 2024

The Market Absorbs the Election

The market leveled off last week after the huge election surge. Stocks are trying to find a more sober post-election footing.

The S&P 500 was down very slightly last week after soaring 5% in the three days following the election. The initial reaction to the Trump victory was higher growth expectations and a surge in cyclical stocks countered by a spike in interest rates. We’ll see if those trends continue after the market fully digests the election.

The expectation is for a higher level of economic growth next year and beyond, with still-high interest rates. But those things could take a while, and the market hates waiting. It will still be two months before Trump takes office and much longer for policy changes to have a tangible effect. It’s anybody’s guess how the market behaves in the limbo phase.

Meanwhile, it’s a big week for earnings because artificial intelligence (AI) bellwether Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) reports earnings on Thursday. NVDA set off the huge rally in AI after its first-quarter earnings report last year. A positive reaction to the report could ignite other stocks in that realm including Qualcomm (QCOM). It could still be an impressive technology earnings quarter if Nvidia delivers. We’ll see.

Things can certainly change. But the election has so far made the prognosis for the more cyclical portfolio positions including Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP), FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), and Toll Brothers (TOL) better. It has also diminished the near-term prospects of interest rate-sensitive stocks including AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), NextEra Energy (NEE), Realty Income (O), and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE).

ARE is being sold from the portfolio today.

Past Month Activity

October 22

Purchased Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) - $148.02

October 25

Sold FSK Dec 20th $20.00 calls at $0.95 or better

November 12

SOLD EPD Jan 17th $19.00 calls at $1.75 or better

November 19

SELL Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

Portfolio Recap

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Yield: 15.0%

The mortgage REIT had been hitting new highs but took a hit after the earnings report in mid-October. Costs were higher and the net spread shrank from the prior quarter. Although interest rates are likely to trend lower over the next year, the still-high rates are biting. The deterioration of the interest rate story is more of a short-term issue. The stock is still on track for improving performance over the next year; AGNC has also come off the recent bottom and has been trending higher in November. BUY

Rating change – “HOLD” to “SELL”

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

Yield: 4.9%

Enough is enough. Sure, REITs have been having a hard time with the interest rate spike after the election. But ARE has underperformed in good times and bad. It wasn’t doing much when the REIT sector was on fire. Now that fortunes have turned, it’s down more than the sector. REITs could be in for an extended rough patch, and I don’t want to endure that with ARE. I like the properties and the business model. But at a certain point, you just can’t fight the market. It will be sold from the portfolio today. SELL

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)

Yield: 6.5%

The price of this liquid natural gas exporting partnership doesn’t move much because the security is mostly about the quarterly payout. But the price is up 11% just since the election two weeks ago. There’s a good reason for that. The regulatory environment should be a lot friendlier as the new administration will encourage LNG exports. But there’s something else too.

Officials at the European Union expressed interest in getting LNG from the U.S. instead of Russia. That would be a big increase in the LNG export market, and although it wouldn’t happen soon, it’s a big boost to the future possibilities of the export market. The longer-term trajectory should be higher as the world will continue to demand U.S. natural gas, and Cheniere is the largest exporter. (This security generates a K-1 form at tax time.) BUY

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Yield: 0.6%

CEG had a big downmove between late October and early November. Although earnings were stellar, nuclear energy stocks plunged after the Federal Regulatory Commission shot down Amazon’s (AMZN) recently announced nuclear deal with Talen Energy (TLN). The decision is a sign that attempts by tech companies to hook up data centers directly to sources of power could face obstacles from regulators. Constellation’s Microsoft (MSFT) deal wasn’t mentioned, but the news has a chilling effect on the potential for more deals going forward. CEG has leveled off since the election, likely on the expectation of a more accommodative regulatory environment going forward. HOLD

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Yield: 6.8%

The good times are rolling. Energy stocks have been on fire since the election and midstream energy companies are benefiting. The anticipation of a much more fossil fuel-friendly administration is being seen as an unambiguous positive for the whole sector. We’ll see how long the strong momentum lasts. EPD had been wallowing around since the early spring, but it has soared to a 52-week high and the highest price in more than nine years. EPD is up 11% already in November and has returned 26% YTD. (This security generates a K-1 form at tax time.) BUY

FS KKR Capital Corporation (FSK)

Yield: 13.2%

This Business Development Company (BDC) is a strong beneficiary of the Trump victory. The perception of high economic growth going forward is exactly what FSK needed to make a new high. It has a portfolio of smaller companies that tend to be economically sensitive. The prognosis just got better going forward. FSK is mostly about the huge dividend, but the price has moved up 6.5% since the election two weeks ago. When a security has a payout and yield of this size it usually pulls back after the quarterly dividend gets priced out of the stock. It held up nicely after the September dividend, but we’ll see about the December one, especially after the recent price increase. HOLD

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 2.7%

The change in the interest rate narrative toward higher rates for longer is having a negative effect on NEE as well as other stocks in more interest rate-sensitive sectors. NEE was red hot but has fallen 12% from the high in early October. But the longer-term trends are still solid. The company expects to deliver 10% average earnings growth over the next several years. It also stands to benefit from the increased electricity demand from AI and data centers, despite the recent pullback in that trade. But the higher growth expectations are probably not good for substantially lower rates soon. HOLD

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.1%

This semiconductor giant reported earnings that surpassed expectations with year-over-year revenue growth of 19% and earnings growth of 80%. The strong quarter was fueled by a wave of launches of flagship Chinese smartphones. The new quarter is off to a strong start as well with automotive sales expected to rise 50%. Despite the good news, QCOM has fallen back to pre-earnings levels after an initial spike. The market wants to see strong U.S. smartphone sales from an AI upgrade cycle. But that doesn’t appear to be happening yet, although analysts think it is a strong possibility next year. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.2%

The legendary monthly income REIT reported solid earnings last with a robust pipeline of new cash-generating investments, high occupancy rates, and high investment volume guidance. But the legendary income stock has been trending lower over the last month. O is down 12.5% from the high made last month. The interest rate story had been deteriorating and the election, with higher growth expectations, added fuel to the fire. We’ll see how the interest rate situation plays out. HOLD

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)

Yield: 0.6%

The luxury homebuilder had been pulling back since the middle of October because of rising mortgage rates. But it spiked higher after the election. The expectation of a stronger economy is counterbalancing the spike in mortgage rates as investors anticipate more homebuying activity going forward. The main event for TOL over time is the fact that there is a short supply and massive pent-up demand for new homes. Sure, the market and the stock can always bounce around in the near term because of mortgage rates and other things, but the central reason to buy this stock just got better. BUY

Existing Call Trades

Sell CEG Dec 20th $260.00 calls at $24.00 or better

This stock pulled well below the strike price after news that the Feds might stand in the way of future deals with big tech companies. But this stock should still be a winner in the longer term. In the meantime, we secured a huge call premium and made this a great income stock.

Sell FSK Dec 20th $20.00 calls at $0.95 or better

We sold the call when this BDC was right near the high. But FSK is getting a further boost from the Trump election. It’s more than a dollar over the strike price now with over a month to go before expiration. We’ll see how things shake out after the dust settles from the election. But FSK could pull back after it goes ex-dividend in December, and we secured a high income in a short time no matter what.

Sell EPD Jan 17th $19.00 calls at $1.75 or better

The midstream energy stalwart has been moving ever higher since the election, because of anticipated higher growth and a more energy-friendly regulatory regime. It’s moved more than two dollars per share above the strike price for now, but the expiration date is still two months away.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AGNC Investment Corp AGNC 9/24/24 $10.47 $9.58 $12.00 15.03% -6.26% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE 12/19/23 $129.54 $105.58 NA 4.93% -15.03% Cheniere Energy Prtns. CQP 7/23/24 $53.04 $53.00 $60.00 6.54% 0.32% Constellation Energy Corp. CEG 8/27/24 $196.14 $224.28 NA 0.63% 14.53% Enterprise Product Ptnrs. EPD 2/27/24 $27.61 $31.09 $30.00 6.75% 18.86% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK 4/23/24 $19.42 $21.16 NA 13.23% 17.19% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $76.35 NA 2.70% -1.48% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $160.50 $180.00 2.12% 28.52% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $56.54 NA 5.59% -6.1% Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL 10/22/24 $148.02 $152.67 $170.00 0.60% 3.14% Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return CEG Dec 20 $260 call CEG241220C00260000 Sell 9/25/24 $24.00 $1.85 $24.00 12.24% FSK Dec 20 $20 call FSK241220C00020000 Sell 10/25/24 $0.95 $1.25 $0.95 4.89% EPD Jan 17 $29 call EPD250117C00029000 Sell 11/12/24 $1.75 $2.57 $1.75 6.34% as of close on 11/15/2024 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN Called 3/26/24 $46.40 9/20/24 $49 10.91% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 2/27/24 $32.64 9/20/24 $35 11.00% American Tower Corp. AMT Called 1/23/24 $202.26 9/20/24 $210 5.43% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 8/27/24 $79.59 10/18/24 $88 11.18% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $200 July 19th call out-of-money 6/5/24 $12.00 7/19/24 $12.00 8.91% MAIN $49.4 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 6/27/24 $2.00 9/20/24 $2.00 4.31% BIPC $35 Sep 20th Call in-the-money 7/16/24 $3.00 9/20/24 $3.00 9.19% AMT Sep 20 $210 call in-the-money 7/30/24 $15.00 9/20/24 $15.00 7.42% OKE Oct 18 $87.50 call in-the-money 8/27/24 $3.50 10/18/24 $3.50 4.40%

