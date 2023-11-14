November 14, 2023

The Rally Should Continue

This has been a very positive month so far in the market. Will the rally continue?

After three straight down months for the S&P 500 where the index dipped into correction territory (down 10% from the high), the index has turned around and is up over 5% so far in November. The catalyst is the perception that interest rates have peaked.

The Fed indicated it might be all done hiking rates. At the same time, the economy is strong but not too strong. A “soft landing,” where we get through this rate hiking cycle without much economic pain, looks like a strong possibility.

The October inflation number comes out this week. Assuming it doesn’t turn out to be a significant disappointment that could potentially turn the Fed hawkish again, the rally should continue, and possibly through the end of the year.

The first week of November was the best week of 2023. Last week the S&P edged slightly higher as some of the previous week’s euphoria wore off. But the benchmark 10-year Treasury has moved significantly back from the crucial 5% level. Assuming no bad inflation report or disturbing headlines, stocks should continue to move higher.

Next year is another story. The lower inflation, finished-Fed, and peak interest rates scenario will have to continue to follow through. But things still look pretty good for now.

Past Month Activity

October 20th

HES October 20th $155 calls at $9.00 - Expired

Hess Corporation stock (HES) - Called

INTC October 20th $35 calls at $3.78 – Expired

October 24th

Purchased Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) - $149.45

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 4.5%

The drug maker has shrinking revenue and earnings this year because its blockbuster Humira drug is facing biosimilar competition in the U.S. But this has long been expected, and the company’s new drugs and pipeline are well on pace to make the company a solid earnings grower in the years ahead. Its two new biosimilar drugs Rinvoq and Skyrizi grew sales over 50% in the last quarter and the company expects these drugs alone to eventually surpass Humira’s peak sales. The stock sells at a low valuation and investors sense that it might turn the Humira corner sooner ahead of a very bright future. BUY

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Yield: 3.8%

Data center spending is expected to grow 11% per year until 2030. Digital is an elite data center REIT that should muster better growth than that. There is also another catalyst in addition to cloud spending, artificial intelligence. Even in a tough year for REITs with interest rates rising, DLR has returned about 40% YTD. If interest rates have peaked, REIT should rally, giving DLR a further boost. BUY

Intel Corp, (INTC)

Yield: 1.3%

Strong earnings, encouraging news about future business, and a much better market environment are turning INTC around. The stock is up 7% over the last month and has returned about 50% YTD. Earnings indicate that Intel’s turnaround is well on track. It has promising new chips coming out in high-growth areas and its foundry business could be huge. The company also expressed confidence that the other chipmakers could not significantly compete for Intel’s chip dominance anytime soon. The stock got dirt cheap, and investors are increasingly willing to bet on the company’s future. BUY

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC)

Yield: 2.3%

This newly added oil refiner has blown away the performance of its peers and the overall market for several years. Even though the energy sector is negative YTD, MPC has managed a better than 26% return. While the environment can vary from quarter to quarter, it should remain an overall profitable environment for refiners over the next several years. Plus, it appears that the economy should remain solid for the next couple of quarters. BUY

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.1%

NEE had been riding high again until last week. NextEra reported earnings that beat estimates and grew 10.6% from last year’s quarter. Management also reiterated previous growth projections and said the company expects to deliver earnings near the top of the expected range through 2026. NEE spiked over 8% the week of the report. NEE has also made a very convincing 26% move off the low. But the stock pulled back over 13% last week as solar power companies came under pressure as its subsidiary NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) was downgraded citing pressure from higher interest rates. We’ll see if NEE recovers this week. HOLD

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 6.1%

The REIT was already having a bad year when it announced the purchase of Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) for $9.3 billion. Acquiring companies usually fall on the day of the announcement regardless of the wisdom of the deal. In the near term, it will be dilutive to existing shares as Realty will issue new shares for the buyout. It will also increase debt. However, Realty has often proven that it is adept at acquiring companies to its benefit. O has since reversed all the acquisition news losses. BUY

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Yield: 2.1%

Earnings increased 11% over last year’s quarter and net sales were up 4.3%. But the company also issued slightly lower guidance for the full year, citing lower demand for seasonal products due to a weaker consumer. The stock got clobbered after the report in a cranky market but it has come back strong this month. The strong economic numbers and falling interest rates could give the stock a further lift in the months ahead. BUY

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.6%

The struggling chipmaker stock got a big boost this month. While the overall tech sector rallied on falling interest rates, Qualcomm was also helped by the earnings report. While results for the quarter still showed lower earnings and revenue, the future is looking increasingly bright, and investors took notice. Qualcomm is introducing new AI chips for PCs and smartphones that could be big sellers next year. Also, strong smartphone sales in China are indicating that phone sales have already bottomed. It’s looking like 2024 could be a very profitable year. BUY

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Yield: 5.1%

The natural gas pipeline company reported strong earnings growth earlier this month. It also delivered good news in terms of acquisitions and expansions. It pays a well-supported 5.1% yield (with 2.38 times cash flow coverage) and is a business with steady demand even in tough times. Its recent acquisitions and expansions ensure more solid growth going forward all the way out to 2028. This should be a solid holding in any environment. BUY

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)

Yield: 3.5%

This clean energy utility stock has been trending higher since the beginning of last month. The low may be in. XEL had a convincing 13% move off the low. But, like NEE, XEL came under pressure last week as analysts expressed concern about the solar energy business amid the current high interest rates. But this is one of the best utility stocks to own and the recent debauchery may prove to be very temporary. XEL still sells near the lowest levels of the past several years and now has positive momentum. BUY

