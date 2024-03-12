March 12, 2024

It’s All About Inflation for Now

Earnings season is over, and the market’s main focus is on the February inflation numbers that come out this week.

Stocks were able to continue to build on last year’s late rally in January and February. Mixed Fed and interest rate news was overcome by strong earnings, particularly in technology. Signs that artificial intelligence is continuing to drive strong demand and sales lifted the sector and the market.

But that earnings catalyst is over. And the market will have to deal with this week’s February CPI number flatfooted. A better-than-expected number could rally stocks on the expectation of more rate cuts and sooner. A worse number would have the opposite effect. If the number comes in as expected, there might be a slight relief rally.

The Fed Chairman indicated last week that there would likely be rate cuts this year. But that could just mean a 0.25% cut or two at the very end of the year, or perhaps something juicier. The inflation report will drive investors’ near-term expectations about this year’s Fed cuts and the overall direction of interest rates. I still don’t expect much in the way of rate cuts this year unless the economy rolls over, and it is likely investors will be disappointed.

We’ll see what happens with inflation. The rally might also be long in the tooth. The S&P has rallied over 7% YTD and 25% since the end of October. A breather would be quite normal and expected.

In this update, I highlight two new covered calls in stock positions that have run higher recently. With stocks near the highs and the rally looking wobbly here, it’s a good time to lock in a high income and possible high total return.

Past Month Activity

February 14

Sold MPC March 28 $165 calls at $10.00

February 27

Purchased Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD) - $27.61

Purchased Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) - $22.64

March 5

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) - Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

March 12

Sell QCOM April 26 $170 calls at $10.00 or better

Sell WMB May 17 $35 calls at $2.00 or better

TRADE ALERT: Sell QCOM April 26 $170 calls at $10.00 or better

Expiration date: April 26

Strike price: $170

Call price: $10.00

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)

The mobile device chip maker has had a great run. It’s up over 22% YTD and 65% since late October. I do believe the stock price will be higher at the end of the year and likely sooner. However, the technology sector has had a very strong start to the year. Earnings season provided a catalyst that has ended for now and many tech stocks have been pulling back. The call is sold while QCOM is near the recent high while the sector seems to be consolidating in the near term. It’s a good time to grab a high income with a high-priced call.

Here are the three scenarios.

1. The stock closes above the $170 strike price at expiration.

Call premium: $10.00

Dividends: $9.72

Appreciation: $35.35 ($170 strike price minus $134.65 purchase price)

Total: $55.07 (total return will be 40.9% in 3 years, and 49.6% if you sold the previous call for $11.75)

2. The stock price closes below but near our $170 strike price.

Call premium: $10.00

Dividends: $9.72

Total: $19.72 (total income of 14.6% in 3 years, and 23.4% if you sold the earlier call)

3. The stock price declines.

There will be $19.72 in income to offset the decline. Plus, the original purchase price was more than $35 per share below the strike price.

TRADE ALERT: Sell WMB May 17 $35 calls at $2.00 or better

Expiration date: May 17

Strike price: $35

Call price: $2.00

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

WMB has been bouncing around in a mostly sideways direction since the fall. It is at the high end of the recent range while the overall market rally may be long in the tooth. I do like midstream energy companies, and the portfolio now has Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) for exposure to the sector if WMB gets called. We can get a good income return out of a stock that hasn’t done much will well-timed calls.

Here are the three scenarios.

1. The stock closes above the $35 strike price at expiration.

Call premium: $2.00

Dividends: $3.60

Appreciation: -$0.58 ($35.58 purchase price minus $35.00 strike price)

Total: $5.02 (total return will be 14.1% in 20 months)

2. The stock price closes below but near our $35 strike price.

Call premium: $2.00

Dividends: $3.60

Total: $5.60 (total income of 15.7% in 30 months)

3. The stock price declines.

There will be $5.60 in income to offset the decline.

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 3.5%

After a subpar year in 2023 when the company suffered steeply falling revenues because of the Humira patent expiration, ABBV is up 13% YTD and 29% since late November. Investors are now looking toward the promising future beyond as management expects moderate earnings growth this year and robust growth next year. Immunology replacement drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq are expected to generate $16 billion this year (Humira peak sales were $21 billion) and $27 billion in 2027. ABBV has broken out of the old range to a new all-time high as investors are starting to price in the company turning the corner on the way to a bright future. HOLD

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

Yield: 4.0%

I like what I’m seeing from ARE. The life science property REIT was getting hammered in the early part of the year after a big surge at the end of last year as the interest rate trade reversed. But it has been sharply on the rise again over the past month (over 13%) and reversed the recent downtrend. Although the REIT has very steady and predictable revenues, ARE has been more volatile than its peers. It sold off worse over the past two years because it was lumped in with office REITs. But it comes back with a vengeance when REITs come back into favor and investors realize it is one of the very best that’s selling at a cheap price. BUY

American Tower Corporation (AMT)

Yield: 3.4%

Ditto what I just said about ARE. It’s had the same recent successes and struggles in terms of stock price but has been on the upswing again recently. AMT has surged 10% since the end of February. This is one of the best REITs on the market that deals in very high-quality properties. The cell tower properties will only grow in demand in the years ahead, and in any other interest rate environment AMT will sell at a much higher price. ARE will most certainly shine again. In the meantime, it pays you to wait. BUY

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (BIPC)

Yield: 4.6%

It’s been an uncharacteristically bad two years for Brookfield. The inflationary and rising interest rate environment beat up the utility sector and BIP wasn’t spared. But it is unlikely that rates will continue to move higher. Meanwhile, BIP has some of the most defensive revenues possible. It’s also been expanding into cell towers, data centers and foundries. BIPC had a strong rally at the end of last year but, unlike most of its conservative dividend-paying peers, it didn’t sell off this year. It just kind of went sideways. Meanwhile, Brookfield continues to deliver strong results. This stock had blown away S&P returns for every measurable period prior to the past two years. It will rise again. BUY

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Yield: 7.2%

The midstream energy partnership is within pennies of the 52-week high after a solid earnings report. The company should deliver solid growth this year with anticipated steady hydrocarbons demand and $3.5 billion in recent growth acquisitions coming online. EPD has produced solid and steady returns in different market environments with a 17.45% return in 2023 after a strong bear market return of 15% for 2022. That massive distribution is extremely well supported, and the stock is still well below the all-time high despite much higher earnings. (This security generates a K-1 form at tax time). BUY

Marathon Petroleum Corp, (MPC)

Yield: 1.8%

This superstar refiner is within one dollar of the all-time high hit last week. The economy is stronger than expected and this refiner stock is shining. Despite a decline from last year’s record revenues, earnings and revenues remain very strong by historical standards. The company is flush with cash from the boom times while robust profits continue to roll in. This stock has consistently outperformed its peers and has been solid even in environments when the overall energy sector struggled. The stock should continue to thrive unless the economy turns south. BUY

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.6%

NEE had been a superstar performer before inflation and rising interest rates. It provides both safety from its best-in-class regulated utility business and growth from its considerable clean energy business. The utility reported strong earnings that exceeded expectations again last month and reiterated its growth projections for this year, near the top of the estimated range. The interest rate-related weakness should at least diminish going forward as rates have likely peaked. This stock is still oversold. It should have its day in the sun again, and probably before long. BUY

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 1.9%

After a terrible year in 2022 and underperformance in most of 2023, QCOM is back. It’s up over 22% YTD and 65% since late October. The recent outperformance of the technology sector is largely because of the recovery in the semiconductor sector. Qualcomm is also introducing new AI chips for PCs and smartphones that could be big sellers this year. Qualcomm is secretly one of the best semiconductor and AI stocks to own. It had been held back by cyclicality, both in semiconductors and smartphones. But the negative cycle is ending, and AI is coming to mobile devices. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.8%

This beleaguered stock has consistently and historically been one of the very best income stocks to own of all time. The monthly dividend has been raised every year since 1969. But the last two years of inflation and rising interest rates have been among the worst two years in this stock’s history. That makes it dirt cheap ahead of an environment that will almost surely get much better. It’s probably the very late innings for rising and high interest rates and O is well positioned ahead of a likely shift in the future. It is still a great stock at a cheap price with retail staple properties and solid growth likely ahead. BUY

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Yield: 5.3%

The year started awfully for dividend stocks and the energy sector. That’s an ugly backdrop for WMB. It fell near the lowest level since last fall. But the defensive and high-end midstream energy stock has moved higher again of late as earnings beat expectations and the company raised guidance for 2024. While the market environment temporarily turned against WMB, it is still thriving operationally and the stock price recently recovered to near the 52-week high. It pays a well-supported dividend with 2.38 times cash flow coverage. But WMB is near the high end of the recent range. Given the late stage of the current market rally, it makes sense to sell a call here and generate a high income from the recent move higher. BUY

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)

Yield: 4.3%

The alternative energy utility had a terrible week earlier in the month. The stock crashed 14% after it was reported that Xcel could be held liable for damages for the raging Texas wildfire, which is the worst in the state’s history and encompasses a land mass larger than the state of Rhode Island. Several utilities have been held liable for wildfires in recent years. It is an ongoing story, and this weird development is also ongoing, and the scope of the damage is not known. NEE was downgraded to a HOLD until there is more clarity on the matter. Xcel denies its power lines started the fire and the stock has recovered over the last week. But it will remain rated HOLD for now. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell ABBV March 15 $160 calls at $7.00 or better

ABBV has broken out of the range in which it has traded for the last two years. It could be that investors are looking ahead to when earnings truly turn the corner next year and will continue to run higher. But it could also pull back and consolidate if investors sense they might be a little early to the party. With just three days left until options expiration, ABBV is trading about 18 per share above the strike price. It is almost certain to be called. We still got a great income and higher return from the stock.

Sell MPC March 28 $165 calls at $10.00 or better

The good times are rolling for MPC as well. The refiner stock recently made a new high and is currently trading more than 14 per share above the strike price. However, energy and refiner stocks can be very volatile in the near term and there are more than two weeks until options expiration. It could be a completely different story by then. Meanwhile, we secured a high income and possible strong total return.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return AbbVie Inc. ABBV 7/25/23 $141.63 $178.85 $150.00 3.47% 28.76% Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE 12/19/23 $129.54 $127.17 $140.00 3.99% -0.86% American Tower Corp. AMT 1/23/24 $202.26 $207.31 $220.00 3.28% -2.50% Brookfield Infrstr. Cp. BIPC 2/27/24 $32.64 $35.26 $40.00 4.59% 6.46% Enterprise Product Ptnrs. EPD 2/27/24 $27.61 $28.00 $30.00 7.16% 1.41% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC 10/24/23 $149.45 $179.55 $155.00 1.84% 22.08% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $57.81 $65.00 3.56% -23.40% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $170.57 $165.00 1.88% 35.31% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $52.91 $62.00 5.82% -8.29% The Williams Companies WMB 8/24/22 $35.58 $36.05 $38.00 5.27% 11.43% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL 8/22/23 $57.95 $51.06 $65.00 4.29% -10.43% Call Trades Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return ABBV Mar 15th $160 call ABBV240315C00165000 Sell 1/10/24 $7.00 $19.87 $18.35 4.94% MPC Mar 28th $165 call MPC240328C00165000 Sell 2/14/24 $10.00 $15.36 $9.12 6.69% QCOM Apr 26th $170 call QCOM240426C00170000 Sell Pending $9.20 $10.00 7.43% WMB May 17th $35 call WMB240517C00035000 Sell Pending $1.95 $2.00 5.62% as of close on 03/08/2024 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20.2022 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/24 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/24 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71%

