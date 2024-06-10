June 11, 2024

It’s a new high! April was down. May was up. And June has been an up month so far. Hopefully, June will follow through and be another good month, but I’m still expecting a flatter market for a while.

The market goes back and forth with the interest rate narrative. But I don’t expect a resolution on that issue any time soon, or at least for the rest of the summer. Either the economy has to slow, or the Fed is going to at least leave rates where they are. But investors still insist on expecting rate cuts before the end of the year even though the economy looks strong.

Circumstances have to change significantly, or investors will have to eventually have to come to terms with the fact that a rate cut won’t happen. Don’t be surprised if the market kind of bounces around to nowhere for the summer.

It is an excellent time to get a high income as stock appreciation is less likely going forward, and the higher prices fetch higher call premiums and provide higher total returns if the underlying stock is called. In this update, I highlight a new covered call for a stock that has only recently presented the opportunity.

Past Month Activity

May 14

Sold Xcel Energy (XEL) – $55.56

May 17

WMB May 17th $35 calls at $2.00 – Expired

The Williams Companies (WMB) stock – Called

May 29

Purchased ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) – $79.59

Sell BIPC Sep 20th $35 calls at $3.00 or better

June 5

Sold QCOM July 19th $200 calls at $12.00 or better

June 11

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Realty Income Corp (O) – Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Sell NEE SEP 20th $77.50 calls at $4.40 or better

TRADE ALERT

Sell NEE SEP 20th $77.50 calls at $4.40 or better

Expiration date: September 20

Strike price: $77.50

Call price: $4.40

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

NEE has had a huge 40% run since early March. The stock had been oversold and the correction is justified. I still expect good things from the stock longer term, but the stock is likely to level off for a while after such a huge run. It’s a good time to start getting a high income from this portfolio position that has come alive again.

Here are the three scenarios.

1. The stock closes above the $77.50 strike price at expiration.

Call premium: $4.40

Dividends: $3.46

Appreciation: $0 ($77.50 strike price minus $77.50 purchase price)

Total: $7.86 (total return will be 10.1% in 17 months)

2. The stock price closes below but near our $77.50 strike price.

Call premium: $4.40

Dividends: $3.46

Total: $7.86 (total income of 10.1% in 15 months)

3. The stock price declines.

There will be $7.86 in income to offset the decline.

Portfolio Recap

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

Yield: 4.5%

The recent good interest rate news hit a wall over the past couple of weeks. After bouncing around with the interest rate narrative for the past few years, this one-of-a-kind life science property REIT was having a good month in May. But it gave up most of the gains. This is a solid REIT that reported strong earnings and raised the dividend in the last quarter. ARE will likely bounce around somewhat at the mercy of the interest rate narrative and not significantly surge higher until rates muster a sustained move downward. BUY

American Tower Corporation (AMT)

Yield: 3.3%

Ditto what I said about ARE for AMT. It too has been bouncing around with interest rates. But the cell tower REIT struggled a little more because of a dividend cut (which was not impactful in a meaningful way), so AMT is still far from the 52-week high. American Tower rallied strongly after the REIT beat estimates on both revenue and earnings with 9.8% adjusted funds from operations per share growth over last year’s quarter. The REIT also raised guidance for 2024. It’s a solid REIT with stronger growth than most of its peers, but interest rates will be the biggest determinant of performance in the near term. BUY

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (BIPC)

Yield: 4.9%

The infrastructure company pulled back over the past week from the recent high in late May. It’s been a wild ride on the current interest rate narrative for this infrastructure company. It was an awful first half of April as the stock fell about 20% in the first two weeks. But Brookfield reported strong earnings and the stock has rallied to make up for all of that dip since. The company also raised the next quarterly dividend by 6%. The targeted covered call price was not reached as the stock moved lower since the May issue, but the price target remains and BIPC may move higher again. BUY

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Yield: 7.3%

This midstream energy partnership pulled back a little bit from the high of early April but mostly it has just stopped going higher for now. The energy sector has been weaker because of falling oil prices and the more beaten-down dividend stocks, like utilities, have rallied. Earnings again showed Enterprise is solid operationally and that huge distribution yield is safe. The earnings didn’t reflect much change in an already solid story. I expect EPD to continue to pay the massive distribution and trend higher at a snail’s pace. (This security generates a K-1 form at tax time.) BUY

FS KKR Capital Corporation (FSK)

Yield: 13.6%

So far, FSK is delivering as advertised. It’s continued to pay the massive dividend and the price has appreciated since it was added to the portfolio. The ultra-high-yielding Business Development Company reported solid earnings that were roughly in line with estimates. FS also announced a second-quarter regular dividend of 0.70 per share and a supplemental dividend of 0.05, reflecting confidence in the BDC’s ability to cover the payout and support shareholders. FSK is within pennies of the 52-week high and may soon be ripe for a covered call to add further to the income. BUY

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN)

Yield: 5.9%

This Business Development Company pulled back somewhat, about 2 per share, from the high made about a month ago. It’s still on an uptrend that began last fall and has been steady for weeks. MAIN paid the regular monthly dividend of 0.72 per share in the second quarter, marking a 6.7% increase year over year, as well as a 0.30 supplemental dividend in the quarter. The safe and high yield pays dividends every single month with a strong possibility of supplemental dividends over the course of the year as well. The current yield is reflected above as 5.9% because I only include the regularly scheduled dividend. Including the supplemental dividends, the yield is 8.45%. BUY

Rating change - “BUY” to “HOLD”

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 2.7%

In a little more than a year, NEE has had a roughly flat total return in the portfolio, with the price a little below where it was originally purchased. But it was noisy getting to flat performance. The stock was way down most of last year but gained everything back in the last several months. NEE has been on fire since early March and has soared 40% since. That’s a big move in a short time for a utility stock.

The company posted solid earnings in the recent quarter, which also added to the stock’s revitalization. NEE had been a superstar performer before inflation and rising interest rates. I expect solid performance going forward over the longer term, but it may have topped out in the short term after such a fast run higher. HOLD

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Yield: 5.0%

This is an amazing midstream energy company. Earnings are rock solid with inflation protection and recession resilience. The high yield should be at a premium in a likely more sideways market going forward. It is a more volatile stock than the other midstream companies that have been in the portfolio. That has been a good thing in a strong energy market. The higher volatility also provides for high call premiums, which have already benefited the OKE portfolio positions during earlier holding periods. BUY

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 1.7%

The mobile device chipmaker stock finally leveled off over the last few weeks after its torrid advance since the earnings report last month. QCOM soared nearly 40% since April 19. Earnings beat estimates and the company raised earnings guidance for 2024. But the real excitement is the growing talk about artificial intelligence coming to smartphones, and Qualcomm as a major beneficiary of the upgrade cycle. It has been a while since phones had a significant upgrade and sales growth has been dwindling. But more analysts are contending that an AI-driven super cycle is coming soon. Qualcomm is at the leading edge of chips that enable AI for smartphones and PCs and should benefit mightily. BUY

Rating change “BUY” to “HOLD”

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.8%

Realty has historically been a legendary income stock that has raised the monthly payout every year since 1969. It had also been one of the best REITs to own. But that has not been the case for a while. Sure, it’s been a tough market for REITs these past couple of years, and fortunes change. But O has continually underperformed its peers and the REIT index in good times and bad for a long time now. The stock is downgraded to HOLD but it will still be held in the portfolio because of the high monthly income it offers in a market that has been sideways. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

BIPC Sep 20th $35 calls at $3.00 – Sell pending

The stock has pulled back from the recent high over the past two weeks and the target call price was not reached. We will leave the same price target for now as BIPC could rally and regain that call premium. Often in this portfolio, the targeted call price takes days or weeks to reach. If the stock pulls back longer term, then we will remove the target trade and try again later.

Sell QCOM July 19th $200 calls at $12.00 or better

QCOM did recover after pulling back from a huge run after the earnings report in April. But it is still below the high and appears to be leveling off. We may have gotten in near the end of the recent run where the stock takes a breather and even pulls back.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE 12/19/23 $129.54 $119.00 $140.00 4.27% -6.31% American Tower Corp. AMT 1/23/24 $202.26 $195.74 $220.00 3.31% -2.35% Brookfield Infrstr. Cp. BIPC 2/27/24 $32.64 $34.45 $40.00 4.70% 5.24% Enterprise Product Ptnrs. EPD 2/27/24 $27.61 $28.50 $30.00 7.23% 5.08% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK 4/23/24 $19.42 $20.50 $20.50 13.66% 5.82% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN 3/26/24 $46.40 $49.00 $50.00 8.45% 6.64% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $79.50 $65.00 2.57% 6.02% ONEOK, Inc. OKE 5/29/24 $79.59 $81.00 $84.00 4.89% 1.77% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $204.05 $165.00 1.67% 62.54% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $52.80 $62.00 5.81% -7.15% Call Trades Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Intial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return BIPC Sep 20 $35 call BIPC240920P00035000 Sell Pending $1.58 $3.00 9.19% QCOM July 19 $200 call QCOM240719C00200000 Sell $14.55 $12.00 8.91% NEE Sep 20 $77.50 call NEE240920C00077500 Sell Pending $4.24 $4.40 5.68% as of close on 06/07/2024 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB Called 8/24/22 $35.58 5/17/24 $35 7.14% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 $10.00 6.69% QCOM $170 Apr 26th call out-of-money 3/12/24 $10.00 4/26/24 $10.00 7.42% WMB $35 May 17th call in-the-money 3/12/24 $2.00 5/17/24 $2.00 5.62%

