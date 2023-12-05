December 5, 2023

Things Are Good, but Not That Good

The market had a great November. But the rally petered out.

Wall Street always overdoes it. It took the good news about peak interest rates to another level and started pricing in Fed rate cuts early next year. The market pulled back on Monday because the Fed dismissed that notion.

I always thought the rate cut thing was a pipedream. It’s not the first time in this cycle that Wall Street priced rate cuts into the market, only to have to price them out again later. The fact is that the Fed is going to be a lot stingier with rate cuts this time around than in past cycles because of inflation.

Sure, if the economy stumbles toward recession or close to it next year, the Fed will probably cut rates. But the sour economy would likely more than offset the benefit of rate cuts to stock prices, And the market seems to be pricing in rate cuts even with a soft landing. That won’t happen.

Inflation is historically a very sticky problem. It tends to come roaring back if you take your foot off its neck too soon. That’s what happened several times in the 1970s when the Fed eased too early. The Fed is aware of this and doesn’t want this inflation to be a problem for the rest of the decade, especially since the problem is partly of their own making.

The market is still good, but it’s not that good. The likelihood that rates have peaked, and the still-solid economy are huge benefits. The problem of rising inflation and interest rates that had pulled this market down is largely gone. That’s still a benefit even if the Fed doesn’t cut interest rates next year.

The bountiful November has presented an excellent opportunity to sell covered calls while stocks are near the highs. Recent calls sold on Intel (INTC) and Digital Realty Trust (DLR) should prove timely.

Past Month Activity

November 22nd

SOLD DLR January 19th $135 calls at $6.00

November 28th

SOLD Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) - $199.92

November 29th

SOLD INTC January 19th $42.50 calls at $3.50

December 5th

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) - Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

Portfolio Recap

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Yield: 4.3%

The biopharmaceutical company had a nice pop, up over 5% in the last few days. The stock is up because AbbVie announced it is buying biotech company ImmunoGen (IMGN) for $10.1 billion in cash in a deal slated to close early next year. ImmunoGen is a cancer therapy specialist that fits nicely with AbbVie’s pipeline. AbbVie is paying double the current share price, but the market expects the acquisition to give AbbVie a further leg up with its already robust pipeline.

Its two new biosimilar drugs Rinvoq and Skyrizi grew sales over 50% in the last quarter and the company expects these drugs alone to eventually surpass Humira’s peak sales. The stock sells at a low valuation and investors sense that it might turn the Humira corner sooner ahead of a very bright future. The stock may seem like it’s dead money but once we get through this year, things can improve dramatically. BUY

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Yield: 3.5%

This data center REIT just made another new high last Friday. Despite the fact that REITS have been terrible this year, DLR has now returned over 40% YTD. It looks like REITs have bottomed out and are on their way higher as interest rates have likely peaked. Digital also has the additional catalyst of increasing AI spending and is getting a boost from the AI craze. DLR tends to pull back after a surge higher and the calls were sold when it hit a new high. HOLD

Intel Corp, (INTC)

Yield: 1.1%

As expected, INTC is pulling back after the recent surge. The chip maker recently hit a 17-month high and was up over 27% in a month and about 70% YTD. Earnings indicate that Intel’s turnaround is well on track. It has promising new chips coming out in high-growth areas and its foundry business could be huge. The stock got dirt cheap, and investors are increasingly willing to bet on the company’s future. I believe in the company’s future. But the stock is likely to take a breather. That’s why calls were targeted near the high. BUY

Marathon Petroleum Corp, (MPC)

Yield: 2.2%

This newly added oil refiner has blown away the performance of its peers and the overall market for several years. Even though the energy sector is negative YTD, MPC has managed a better than 32% return. While the environment can vary from quarter to quarter, it should remain an overall profitable environment for refiners over the next several years. It’s good to have something in the portfolio that benefits in case the economy continues to be stronger than expected. BUY

Rating change “HOLD” to “BUY”

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.2%

NEE has been bouncing around. But the stock is still in a strong uptrend that began in early October and it’s up over 25% from the 52-week low. The clean energy utility delivered solid earnings and management reiterated previous growth projections and said the company expects to deliver earnings near the top of the expected range through 2026. This stock is still very oversold, especially considering interest rates have likely peaked. The stock has likely bottomed out and is now in a positive trend. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.5%

This has been one of the longest periods of sustained lousy performance for this legendary income REIT in a long time. But the future prognosis should be a whole lot better. O sells at one of the cheapest valuations ever. Peak interest rates should be a huge benefit for the REIT sector that could prompt a sustained rally. And its retail staple properties, and new data center acquisitions, should produce reliable revenue in just about any economy. The legendary income REIT has made a convincing 22% move off the bottom. BUY

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 2.5%

The struggling chipmaker stock got a 27% bump in a little over a month. While the overall tech sector rallied on falling interest rates, Qualcomm was also helped by the earnings report. Qualcomm is introducing new AI chips for PCs and smartphones that could be big sellers next year. Also, strong smartphone sales in China are indicating that phone sales have already bottomed. QCOM is still lagging the overall tech sector this year as it doesn’t benefit as immediately from AI as some other companies, and it is still working through a lull in smartphone demand. It’s looking like 2024 could be a profitable year. BUY

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Yield: 4.9%

The natural gas pipeline company reported strong earnings growth earlier this month. And it is now within pennies of the 52-week high. It also delivered good news in terms of acquisitions and expansions. It pays a well-supported 4.9% yield (with 2.38 times cash flow coverage) in a business with steady demand even in tough times. Its recent acquisitions and expansions ensure more solid growth going forward all the way out to 2028. This should be a solid holding in any environment. BUY

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)

Yield: 3.4%

This clean energy utility stock has been trending higher since the beginning of last month. The low may be in. XEL had a convincing 13% move off the low. But, like NEE, XEL came under pressure last week as analysts expressed concern about the solar energy business amid the current high interest rates. But this is one of the best utility stocks to own and the recent debauchery may prove to be very temporary. XEL still sells near the lowest levels of the past several years and now has positive momentum. BUY

Existing Call Trades

Sell DLR January 19th $135 calls at $6.00 or better

Both technology and REITs have been strong performers over the last month. DLR has certainly benefited and hit a new high last Friday. But the stock may be peaking in the near term, and the current price offers a window in which to lock in a high income from call premiums. The current call price is more than the $6 target price. It’s a good time to sell these calls if you haven’t done so already.

Sell INTC January 19th $42.50 calls at $3.50 or better

It took a while, but the target call price was reached last week. INTC had pulled back a little after the calls were targeted. But the order was left because it would likely take just one good day for the stock to reach the targeted price, which is exactly what happened last Wednesday. The future looks bright but there is a good chance the stock got ahead of itself in the near term. We got a huge income from the premium while the stock was riding high.

CIA STOCK PORTFOLIO Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $129.67 $130.00 2.47% 2.34% Intel Corporation INTC 7/27/22 $40.18 $43.74 $35.00 1.14% 14.04% The Williams Companies WMB 8/24/22 $35.58 $37.28 $38.00 4.80% 12.29% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $59.17 NA 3.16% -22.33% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $54.60 $62.00 5.63% -6.69% Digital Realty Trust DLR 7/18/23 $117.31 $138.61 $125.00 3.52% 19.28% AbbVie Inc. ABBV 7/25/23 $141.63 $143.41 $150.00 4.32% 2.27% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL 8/22/23 $57.95 $61.43 $65.00 3.39% 6.94% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC 10/24/23 $149.45 $151.42 $155.00 2.18% 2.44% Existing Call Trades Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Intial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return DLR Jan 19th $135 call DLR240119C00130000 Sell 11/22/23 $6.00 $6.68 $6.00 5.11% INTC Jan 19th $42.50 call INTC240119C00042500 Sell 11/29/23 $3.50 $2.71 $3.50 8.71% as of close on 12/01/2023 SOLD STOCKS x Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100.00 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95.00 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14.2022 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/01/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81%



