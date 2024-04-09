April 9, 2024
It’s still a bull market and a rally. But the S&P has been in a sideways funk since the middle of last month.
April has not had news that the market seems to like. There has been stronger-than-expected economic news. The manufacturing numbers were the highest in about two years, and the Fed upgraded its 2024 GDP forecast from 1.4% to 2.4%. But sometimes good news is bad news.
The Fed Goes Wobbly
The market has rallied on the prospect of falling interest rates and a soft landing. But the strong economy is increasing the chances of no landing and continued high interest rates. One would think that a stronger economy would offset a fall in rates. But the market wants a falling rate environment and has priced it in already.
I had long been skeptical about rates falling as much as investors seemed to expect. But last month the Fed indicated it intended to cut rates three times this year. That seemed to vindicate the market’s expectations. But now the Fed is making noises like that might not happen after all. We’ll see what happens. But worse-than-expected news on the interest rate front may well end this rally, which was already getting long in the tooth.
The market has had a great run since late October. Some kind of consolidation or pullback at this point would be normal and healthy. The rest of the year still looks good even if the situation gets choppy in the near term. Meanwhile, the recent covered calls and the dividends are providing a strong income amid the increased uncertainty.
Past Month Activity
March 12th
Sold QCOM April 26th $170 calls at $10.00 or better
Sold WMB May 17th $35 calls at $2.00 or better
March 15th
ABBV March 15th $160 calls at $7.00 – Expired
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) stock – Called
March 28th
MPC March 28th $165 calls at $10.00 – Expired
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) stock – Called
Portfolio Recap
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)
Yield: 4.0%
This one-of-a-kind life science property REIT is back in business. It was hot late last year. Then it pulled back in the early part of this year. But it has been moving back up since the middle of February and has made up just about all of the earlier year losses. It is likely that interest rates have peaked and may even trend lower throughout the year. ARE is a great income stock selling at the low end of historical valuations while the company is consistently growing revenues and profits from its niche properties. I’m expecting a good year for ARE and a solid income. BUY
American Tower Corporation (AMT)
Yield: 3.4%
AMT had been rallying after a bad start to the year until recently. It has been turning south for a few weeks. The reason is that the company cut the dividend by 4.7% to focus on debt reduction. It sounds worse than it is. It just lowered the dividend to the third-quarter level, which was the third quarterly increase for 2023. It’s dumb to negate the fourth-quarter increase, but the current dividend is still higher on a year-over-year basis. The reversal of the fourth-quarter hike is a headscratcher that shouldn’t affect the stock’s trajectory over the course of the year. It’s still one of the best REITs on the market that deals in very high-quality properties. BUY
Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (BIPC)
Yield: 4.6%
This is a great company with a great business that has a long track record of outperforming the market. But it has floundered the past two years as interest rates rose to multi-decade highs. However, it appears that interest rates have likely peaked and BIPC has been doing much better than most of its peers so far this year. It didn’t pull back after interest rate-sensitive stock surged in November and December. It just kind of went sideways instead. Brookfield has some of the most defensive revenues possible and continues to deliver strong operational results. BUY
Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)
Yield: 6.9%
These are good times for midstream energy stocks. Oil and gas demand remains strong while the high dividends separate them from the more interest rate-sensitive, lower-yielding stocks. EPD just hit yet another 52-week high and is already up about 14% YTD. Looking forward, the company should deliver solid growth this year with anticipated steady hydrocarbons demand and recent acquisitions coming online. That massive distribution is extremely well supported, and the stock is still well below the all-time high despite much higher earnings. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time). BUY
Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN)
Yield: 6.1%
Although this newest portfolio addition is currently selling near the 52-week high, it is still reasonably priced at less than 1.6 times book value and most other valuation measures below the 5-year average. It also pays that safe and high dividend every single month with a strong possibility of supplemental dividends over the course of the year as well. MAIN should also provide strong total returns over time generated by its largely successful small business portfolio. BUY
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)
Yield: 3.2%
The strong recovery is continuing. While it did pull back along with most utilities in the earlier part of this year, it started moving higher again at the beginning of March and is now higher than it was at the start of this year. NEE had been a superstar performer before inflation and rising interest rates. It provides both safety from its best-in-class regulated utility business and growth from its considerable clean energy business. The utility reported strong earnings that exceeded expectations again last month and reiterated its growth projections for this year, near the top of the estimated range. BUY
Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)
Yield: 1.9%
After a dazzling performance late last year and early this year, QCOM has been bouncing around sideways since early March. Qualcomm is secretly one of the best semiconductor and AI stocks to own. It had been held back by cyclicality, both in semiconductors and smartphones. But the negative cycle is ending, and AI is coming to mobile devices. QCOM cooled off after a huge rally. A breather would probably be a healthy thing for the stock. But the rest of the year looks strong as Qualcomm is also introducing new AI chips for PCs and smartphones and is well positioned for the next phase of the AI craze. BUY
Realty Income Corp. (O)
Yield: 5.7%
This legendary income stock is still floundering. It just hasn’t perked up in the past couple of months like many of its peers have. It’s just moved sideways instead. It is looking like O will be stuck in the mud until interest rates really move lower, which may or may not happen later this year. But the monthly dividend has been raised every year since 1969. The last two years have been among the worst in this stock’s history, which makes it dirt cheap ahead of an environment that will get better eventually. BUY
The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)
Yield: 4.8%
It’s a new high for this midstream company stock too. After going sideways for many months, WMB has broken out since the middle of February. Energy stocks are hot and midstream companies are mostly selling near multi-year highs. It’s a stable high-yield stock, and the company should deliver solid and dependable earnings in just about any economy. Business remains solid and not dependent on commodity prices. It pays a well-supported dividend, and recent acquisitions and expansions ensure more solid growth going forward all the way out to 2028. BUY
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)
Yield: 4.1%
The alternative energy utility has been slowly recovery from the price shock last month after it was reported that Xcel could be held liable for damages for the raging Texas wildfire, which is the worst in the state’s history and encompasses a land mass larger than the state of Rhode Island. Xcel has admitted that its equipment was likely involved in igniting the blaze. This weird development is also ongoing, and the scope of the damage is still not known. NEE was downgraded to a HOLD until there is more clarity on the matter. The stock has certainly stabilized but the liability is still unknown. HOLD
Existing Call Trades
Sell QCOM April 26th $170 calls at $10.00 or better
The calls still have two and a half weeks until expiration, and the stock price is near the strike price. It is very possible that the market gets bumpy and QCOM pulls back before that date. QCOM should have a good year, but we will have to see if the bright future is outweighed by this rally getting too long in the tooth in the short term.
Sell WMB May 17th $35 calls at $2.00 or better
Energy continues to be red-hot and this normally very slow-moving stock has hit a series of new highs and is trading nearly 4 per share above the strike price. There is still a long way to go before options expiration. The stock could pull back if the energy sector or the overall market pulls back in the next couple of months. But either way, we will secure a good income.
Current Recommendations
|Open Recommendations
|Ticker Symbol
|Entry Date
|Entry Price
|Recent Price
|Buy at or Under Price
|Yield
|Total Return
|Alexandria Real Estate Eq.
|ARE
|12/19/23
|$129.54
|$124.58
|$140.00
|3.98%
|-1.92%
|American Tower Corp.
|AMT
|1/23/24
|$202.26
|$190.17
|$220.00
|3.41%
|-5.98%
|Brookfield Infrstr. Cp.
|BIPC
|2/27/24
|$32.64
|$33.67
|$40.00
|4.60%
|1.66%
|Enterprise Product Ptnrs.
|EPD
|2/27/24
|$27.61
|$29.73
|$30.00
|6.93%
|7.68%
|Main Street Capital Corp.
|MAIN
|3/26/24
|$46.40
|$47.33
|$50.00
|6.09%
|2.50%
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|NEE
|4/25/23
|$77.50
|$64.18
|$65.00
|3.23%
|-14.96%
|Qualcomm Inc.
|QCOM
|5/5/21
|$134.65
|$171.53
|$165.00
|1.87%
|36.07%
|Realty Income Corp.
|O
|6/27/23
|$60.19
|$53.01
|$62.00
|5.82%
|-7.68%
|The Williams Companies
|WMB
|8/24/22
|$35.58
|$39.23
|$38.00
|4.84%
|21.26%
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|XEL
|8/22/23
|$57.95
|$53.53
|NA
|4.09%
|-5.03%
|Call Trades
|Open Recommendations
|Ticker Symbol
|Initial Action
|Entry Date
|Entry Price
|Recent Price
|Sell To Price or better
|Total Return
|QCOM Apr 26th $170 call
|QCOM240426C00170000
|Sell
|3/12/24
|$10.00
|$7.12
|$10.00
|7.43%
|WMB May 17th $35 call
|WMB240517C00035000
|Sell
|3/12/24
|$2.00
|$4.40
|$2.00
|5.62%
|as of close on 04/05/2024
|SOLD STOCKS
|X
|Ticker Symbol
|Action
|Entry Date
|Entry Price
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Total Return
|Innovative Industrial Props.
|IIPR
|Called
|6/2/20
|$87.82
|9/18/20
|$100
|15.08%
|Qualcomm
|QCOM
|Called
|6/24/20
|$89.14
|9/18/20
|$95
|7.30%
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB
|Called
|7/22/20
|$36.26
|9/18/20
|$38
|3.42%
|Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs.
|BIP
|Called
|6/24/20
|$41.92
|10/16/20
|$45
|8.49%
|Starbucks Corp.
|SBUX
|Called
|8/26/20
|$82.41
|10/16/20
|$88
|6.18%
|Visa Corporation
|V
|Called
|9/22/20
|$200.56
|11/20/20
|$200
|0.00%
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV
|Called
|6/2/20
|$91.04
|12/31/20
|$100
|12.43%
|Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs.
|EPD
|Called
|6/24/20
|$18.14
|1/15/21
|$20
|15.16%
|Altria Group
|MO
|Called
|6/2/20
|$39.66
|1/15/21
|$40
|7.31%
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB
|Called
|11/25/20
|$44.68
|1/15/21
|$45
|1.66%
|B&G Foods Inc,
|BGS
|Called
|10/28/20
|$26.79
|2/19/21
|$28
|4.42%
|Valero Energy Inc.
|VLO
|Called
|8/26/20
|$53.70
|3/26/21
|$60
|11.73%
|Chevron Corp.
|CVX
|Called
|12/23/20
|$85.69
|4/1/21
|$96
|12.95%
|KKR & Co.
|KKR
|Called
|3/24/21
|$47.98
|6/18/21
|$55
|14.92%
|Digital Realty Trust
|DLR
|Called
|1/27/21
|$149.17
|7/16/21
|$155
|5.50%
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|NEE
|Called
|2/24/21
|$73.76
|9/17/21
|$80
|10.00%
|Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs.
|BIP
|Called
|1/13/21
|$50.63
|10/15/21
|$55
|11.65%
|AGNC Investment Corp
|AGNC
|Sold
|1/13/21
|$15.52
|1/19/22
|$15
|5.92%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|5/26/21
|$52.51
|2/18/22
|$60
|19.62%
|KKR & Co.
|KKR
|Sold
|8/25/21
|$64.52
|2/23/22
|$58
|-9.73%
|Valero Energy Inc.
|VLO
|Called
|11/17/21
|$73.45
|2/25/22
|$83
|15.53%
|U.S Bancorp
|USB
|Sold
|3/24/21
|$53.47
|4/13/22
|$51
|-1.59%
|Enterprise Product Ptnrs
|EPD
|Called
|3/17/21
|$23.21
|4/14/22
|$24
|11.25%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|FSK
|Called
|10/27/21
|$22.01
|4/14/22
|$23
|13.58%
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|XEL
|Called
|10/12/21
|$63.00
|5/20/22
|$70
|12.66%
|Innovative Industrial Props.
|IIPR
|Sold
|3/23/22
|$196.31
|7/20/22
|$93
|-51.23%
|One Liberty Properties
|OLP
|Sold
|7/28/21
|$30.37
|8/24/22
|$25
|-12.94%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|5/25/22
|$65.14
|1/20/23
|$65
|2.66%
|Xcel Energy, Inc.
|XEL
|Called
|10/26/22
|$62.57
|1/20/23
|$65
|4.67%
|Realty Income Corp.
|O
|Called
|9/28/22
|$60.37
|2/17/23
|$63
|5.41%
|Medical Properties Trust
|MPW
|Sold
|1/24/23
|$13.22
|3/21/23
|$8
|-38.00%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Cp.
|BIPC
|Called
|11/9/22
|$42.43
|7/21/23
|$45
|8.72%
|Star Bulk Carriers Corp.
|SBLK
|Sold
|6/1/22
|$33.30
|8/8/23
|$18
|-31.38%
|Visa Inc.
|V
|Called
|12/22/21
|$217.16
|8/18/23
|$235
|9.16%
|Global Ship Lease, Inc.
|GSL
|Sold
|2/23/22
|$24.96
|8/29/23
|$19
|-13.82%
|ONEOK, Inc.
|OKE
|Called
|3/28/23
|$60.98
|9/15/23
|$65
|9.72%
|Hess Corporation
|HES
|Called
|6/6/23
|$132.25
|10/20/23
|$155
|17.87%
|Tractor Supply Company
|TSCO
|Sold
|9/26/23
|$203.03
|11/28/23
|$200
|-1.02%
|Digital Realty Trust
|DLR
|Called
|7/18/23
|$117.31
|1/19/24
|$135
|17.16%
|Intel Corporation
|INTC
|Called
|7/27/22
|$40.18
|1/19/24
|$43
|9.76%
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV
|Called
|7/25/23
|$141.63
|3/15/24
|$160
|15.11%
|Marathon Petroleum Corp.
|MPC
|Called
|10/24/23
|$149.45
|3/28/24
|$165
|12.06%
|EXPIRED OPTIONS
|Security
|In/out money
|Sell Date
|Sell Price
|Exp. Date
|$ return
|Total % Return
|IIPR Jul 17 $95 call
|out-of money
|6/3/20
|$3.00
|7/17/20
|$3.00
|3.40%
|MO Jul 31 $42 call
|out-of-money
|6/17/20
|$1.60
|7/31/20
|$1.60
|4.03%
|ABBV Sep 18 $100 call
|out-of-money
|7/15/20
|$4.60
|9/18/20
|$4.60
|5.05%
|IIPR Sep 18 $100 call
|in-the-money
|7/22/20
|$5.00
|9/18/20
|$5.00
|5.69%
|QCOM Sep 18 $95 call
|in-the-money
|6/24/20
|$4.30
|9/18/20
|$4.30
|4.82%
|USB Sep 18 $37.50 call
|in-the-money
|7/22/20
|$2.00
|9/18/20
|$2.00
|5.52%
|BIP Oct 16 $45 call
|in-the-money
|9/2/20
|$1.95
|10/16/20
|$1.95
|4.65%
|SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call
|in-the-money
|10/16/20
|$3.30
|10/16/20
|$3.30
|4.00%
|V Nov 20 $200 call
|in-the-money
|9/22/20
|$10.00
|11/20/20
|$10.00
|4.99%
|ABBV Dec 31 $100 call
|in-the-money
|11/18/20
|$3.30
|12/31/20
|$3.30
|3.62%
|EPD Jan 15 $20 call
|in-the-money
|11/23/20
|$0.80
|1/15/21
|$0.80
|4.41%
|MO Jan 15 $40 call
|in-the-money
|11/25/20
|$1.90
|1/15/21
|$1.90
|4.79%
|USB Jan 15 $45 call
|in-the-money
|11/25/20
|$2.00
|1/15/21
|$2.00
|4.48%
|BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call
|in-the-money
|12/11/20
|$2.40
|2/19/21
|$2.40
|8.96%
|VLO Mar 26 $60 call
|in-the-money
|2/10/21
|$6.50
|3/26/21
|$6.50
|12.10%
|CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call
|in-the-money
|2/19/21
|$4.30
|4/1/21
|$4.30
|5.02%
|AGNC Jun 18 $17 call
|out-of-money
|4/13/21
|$0.50
|6/18/21
|$0.50
|3.21%
|KKR Jun 18 $55 call
|in-the-money
|4/28/21
|$3.00
|6/18/21
|$3.00
|6.25%
|USB Jun 16 $57.50 call
|out-of-money
|4/28/21
|$2.80
|6/18/21
|$2.80
|5.24%
|DLR Jul 16 $155 call
|in-the-money
|6/16/21
|$8.00
|7/16/21
|$8.00
|5.36%
|AGNC Aug 20 $17 call
|out-of-money
|6/23/21
|$0.50
|8/20/21
|$0.50
|3.00%
|OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call
|out-of-money
|6/23/21
|$3.50
|8/20/21
|$3.50
|6.67%
|NEE Sep 17 $80 call
|in-the-money
|8/11/21
|$3.50
|9/17/21
|$3.50
|4.75%
|BIP Oct 15 $55 call
|in-the-money
|9/1/21
|$2.00
|10/15/21
|$2.00
|3.95%
|USB Nov 19 $60 call
|out-of-money
|9/24/21
|$2.30
|11/19/21
|$2.30
|4.30%
|OKE Nov 26 $65 call
|out-of-money
|10/20/21
|$2.25
|11/26/21
|$2.25
|4.28%
|KKR Dec 17 $75 call
|out-of-money
|10/26/21
|$3.50
|12/17/21
|$3.50
|5.42%
|QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call
|out-of-money
|11/30/21
|$9.65
|1/21/22
|$9.65
|7.17%
|OLP Feb 18 $35 Call
|out-of-money
|11/19/21
|$1.50
|2/18/22
|$1.50
|4.94%
|OKE Feb 18 $60 Call
|in-the-money
|1/5/22
|$2.75
|2/18/22
|$2.75
|5.24%
|USB Feb 25 $61 call
|out-of-money
|1/13/22
|$2.50
|2/25/22
|$2.50
|4.68%
|VLO Feb 25 $83 call
|in-the-money
|1/18/22
|$4.20
|2/25/22
|$4.20
|6.13%
|EPD Apr 14th $24 call
|in-the-money
|3/2/22
|$1.25
|4/14/22
|$1.25
|5.69%
|FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call
|in-the-money
|3/10/22
|$0.90
|4/14/22
|$0.90
|4.09%
|XEL May 20th $70 call
|in-the-money
|3/30/22
|$3.00
|5/20/22
|$3.00
|4.76%
|SBLK July 15th $134 call
|out-of-money
|6/1/22
|$1.60
|7/15/22
|$1.60
|4.80%
|OKE Oct 21st $65 call
|out-of-money
|8/24/22
|$3.40
|10/21/22
|$3.40
|5.22%
|OKE Jan 20th $65 call
|In-the-money
|11/25/22
|$3.70
|1/20/23
|$3.70
|5.68%
|XEL Jan 20th $65 call
|in-the-money
|11/25/22
|$5.00
|1/20/23
|$5.00
|7.99%
|O Feb 17th $62.50 call
|in-the-money
|12/28/22
|$3.00
|2/17/23
|$3.00
|4.97%
|QCOM Sep 16th $145 call
|out-of-money
|7/20/22
|$11.75
|9/16/22
|$11.75
|8.73%
|V Mar 17th $220 call
|out-of-money
|1/24/23
|$12.00
|3/17/23
|$12.00
|5.51%
|OKE May 19th $65 call
|out-of-money
|4/11/23
|$2.70
|5/19/23
|$2.70
|4.43%
|V Jun 2 $230 call
|out-of-money
|4/21/23
|$10.50
|6/2/23
|$10.50
|4.82%
|BIPC $45 July 21st call
|in-the-money
|5/23/23
|$3.25
|7/21/23
|$3.25
|7.66%
|V $235 Aug 18th call
|in-the-money
|7/11/23
|$9.00
|8/18/23
|$9.00
|4.13%
|GSL $20 Aug 18th call
|out-of-money
|7/11/23
|$1.25
|8/18/23
|$1.25
|5.00%
|OKE $65 Sep 15 call
|in-the-money
|9/15/23
|$3.20
|7/25/23
|$3.20
|4.92%
|INTC $35 Oct 20th call
|out-of-money
|9/8/23
|$3.78
|10/20/23
|$3.78
|9.41%
|HES $155 Oct 20th call
|in-the-money
|9/8/23
|$9.00
|10/20/23
|$9.00
|6.81%
|DLR $135 Jan 19th call
|in-the-money
|11/22/23
|$6.00
|1/19/24
|$6.00
|5.11%
|INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call
|in-the-money
|11/29/23
|$3.50
|1/19/24
|$3.50
|8.71%
|ABBV $160 Mar 15th call
|in-the-money
|1/10/24
|$7.00
|3/15/24
|$7.00
|4.94%
|MPC $165 Mar 28th call
|in-the-money
|2/14/23
|$10.00
|3/28/24
|10
|6.69%
