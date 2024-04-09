April 9, 2024

The Fed Goes Wobbly

It’s still a bull market and a rally. But the S&P has been in a sideways funk since the middle of last month.

April has not had news that the market seems to like. There has been stronger-than-expected economic news. The manufacturing numbers were the highest in about two years, and the Fed upgraded its 2024 GDP forecast from 1.4% to 2.4%. But sometimes good news is bad news.

The market has rallied on the prospect of falling interest rates and a soft landing. But the strong economy is increasing the chances of no landing and continued high interest rates. One would think that a stronger economy would offset a fall in rates. But the market wants a falling rate environment and has priced it in already.

I had long been skeptical about rates falling as much as investors seemed to expect. But last month the Fed indicated it intended to cut rates three times this year. That seemed to vindicate the market’s expectations. But now the Fed is making noises like that might not happen after all. We’ll see what happens. But worse-than-expected news on the interest rate front may well end this rally, which was already getting long in the tooth.

The market has had a great run since late October. Some kind of consolidation or pullback at this point would be normal and healthy. The rest of the year still looks good even if the situation gets choppy in the near term. Meanwhile, the recent covered calls and the dividends are providing a strong income amid the increased uncertainty.

Past Month Activity

March 12th

Sold QCOM April 26th $170 calls at $10.00 or better

Sold WMB May 17th $35 calls at $2.00 or better

March 15th

ABBV March 15th $160 calls at $7.00 – Expired

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) stock – Called

March 28th

MPC March 28th $165 calls at $10.00 – Expired

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) stock – Called

Portfolio Recap

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

Yield: 4.0%

This one-of-a-kind life science property REIT is back in business. It was hot late last year. Then it pulled back in the early part of this year. But it has been moving back up since the middle of February and has made up just about all of the earlier year losses. It is likely that interest rates have peaked and may even trend lower throughout the year. ARE is a great income stock selling at the low end of historical valuations while the company is consistently growing revenues and profits from its niche properties. I’m expecting a good year for ARE and a solid income. BUY

American Tower Corporation (AMT)

Yield: 3.4%

AMT had been rallying after a bad start to the year until recently. It has been turning south for a few weeks. The reason is that the company cut the dividend by 4.7% to focus on debt reduction. It sounds worse than it is. It just lowered the dividend to the third-quarter level, which was the third quarterly increase for 2023. It’s dumb to negate the fourth-quarter increase, but the current dividend is still higher on a year-over-year basis. The reversal of the fourth-quarter hike is a headscratcher that shouldn’t affect the stock’s trajectory over the course of the year. It’s still one of the best REITs on the market that deals in very high-quality properties. BUY

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (BIPC)

Yield: 4.6%

This is a great company with a great business that has a long track record of outperforming the market. But it has floundered the past two years as interest rates rose to multi-decade highs. However, it appears that interest rates have likely peaked and BIPC has been doing much better than most of its peers so far this year. It didn’t pull back after interest rate-sensitive stock surged in November and December. It just kind of went sideways instead. Brookfield has some of the most defensive revenues possible and continues to deliver strong operational results. BUY

Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD)

Yield: 6.9%

These are good times for midstream energy stocks. Oil and gas demand remains strong while the high dividends separate them from the more interest rate-sensitive, lower-yielding stocks. EPD just hit yet another 52-week high and is already up about 14% YTD. Looking forward, the company should deliver solid growth this year with anticipated steady hydrocarbons demand and recent acquisitions coming online. That massive distribution is extremely well supported, and the stock is still well below the all-time high despite much higher earnings. (This security generates a K1 form at tax time). BUY

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN)

Yield: 6.1%

Although this newest portfolio addition is currently selling near the 52-week high, it is still reasonably priced at less than 1.6 times book value and most other valuation measures below the 5-year average. It also pays that safe and high dividend every single month with a strong possibility of supplemental dividends over the course of the year as well. MAIN should also provide strong total returns over time generated by its largely successful small business portfolio. BUY

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Yield: 3.2%

The strong recovery is continuing. While it did pull back along with most utilities in the earlier part of this year, it started moving higher again at the beginning of March and is now higher than it was at the start of this year. NEE had been a superstar performer before inflation and rising interest rates. It provides both safety from its best-in-class regulated utility business and growth from its considerable clean energy business. The utility reported strong earnings that exceeded expectations again last month and reiterated its growth projections for this year, near the top of the estimated range. BUY

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM)

Yield: 1.9%

After a dazzling performance late last year and early this year, QCOM has been bouncing around sideways since early March. Qualcomm is secretly one of the best semiconductor and AI stocks to own. It had been held back by cyclicality, both in semiconductors and smartphones. But the negative cycle is ending, and AI is coming to mobile devices. QCOM cooled off after a huge rally. A breather would probably be a healthy thing for the stock. But the rest of the year looks strong as Qualcomm is also introducing new AI chips for PCs and smartphones and is well positioned for the next phase of the AI craze. BUY

Realty Income Corp. (O)

Yield: 5.7%

This legendary income stock is still floundering. It just hasn’t perked up in the past couple of months like many of its peers have. It’s just moved sideways instead. It is looking like O will be stuck in the mud until interest rates really move lower, which may or may not happen later this year. But the monthly dividend has been raised every year since 1969. The last two years have been among the worst in this stock’s history, which makes it dirt cheap ahead of an environment that will get better eventually. BUY

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Yield: 4.8%

It’s a new high for this midstream company stock too. After going sideways for many months, WMB has broken out since the middle of February. Energy stocks are hot and midstream companies are mostly selling near multi-year highs. It’s a stable high-yield stock, and the company should deliver solid and dependable earnings in just about any economy. Business remains solid and not dependent on commodity prices. It pays a well-supported dividend, and recent acquisitions and expansions ensure more solid growth going forward all the way out to 2028. BUY

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)

Yield: 4.1%

The alternative energy utility has been slowly recovery from the price shock last month after it was reported that Xcel could be held liable for damages for the raging Texas wildfire, which is the worst in the state’s history and encompasses a land mass larger than the state of Rhode Island. Xcel has admitted that its equipment was likely involved in igniting the blaze. This weird development is also ongoing, and the scope of the damage is still not known. NEE was downgraded to a HOLD until there is more clarity on the matter. The stock has certainly stabilized but the liability is still unknown. HOLD

Existing Call Trades

Sell QCOM April 26th $170 calls at $10.00 or better

The calls still have two and a half weeks until expiration, and the stock price is near the strike price. It is very possible that the market gets bumpy and QCOM pulls back before that date. QCOM should have a good year, but we will have to see if the bright future is outweighed by this rally getting too long in the tooth in the short term.

Sell WMB May 17th $35 calls at $2.00 or better

Energy continues to be red-hot and this normally very slow-moving stock has hit a series of new highs and is trading nearly 4 per share above the strike price. There is still a long way to go before options expiration. The stock could pull back if the energy sector or the overall market pulls back in the next couple of months. But either way, we will secure a good income.

Current Recommendations

Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Buy at or Under Price Yield Total Return Alexandria Real Estate Eq. ARE 12/19/23 $129.54 $124.58 $140.00 3.98% -1.92% American Tower Corp. AMT 1/23/24 $202.26 $190.17 $220.00 3.41% -5.98% Brookfield Infrstr. Cp. BIPC 2/27/24 $32.64 $33.67 $40.00 4.60% 1.66% Enterprise Product Ptnrs. EPD 2/27/24 $27.61 $29.73 $30.00 6.93% 7.68% Main Street Capital Corp. MAIN 3/26/24 $46.40 $47.33 $50.00 6.09% 2.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE 4/25/23 $77.50 $64.18 $65.00 3.23% -14.96% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 5/5/21 $134.65 $171.53 $165.00 1.87% 36.07% Realty Income Corp. O 6/27/23 $60.19 $53.01 $62.00 5.82% -7.68% The Williams Companies WMB 8/24/22 $35.58 $39.23 $38.00 4.84% 21.26% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL 8/22/23 $57.95 $53.53 NA 4.09% -5.03% Call Trades Open Recommendations Ticker Symbol Initial Action Entry Date Entry Price Recent Price Sell To Price or better Total Return QCOM Apr 26th $170 call QCOM240426C00170000 Sell 3/12/24 $10.00 $7.12 $10.00 7.43% WMB May 17th $35 call WMB240517C00035000 Sell 3/12/24 $2.00 $4.40 $2.00 5.62% as of close on 04/05/2024 SOLD STOCKS X Ticker Symbol Action Entry Date Entry Price Sale Date Sale Price Total Return Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Called 6/2/20 $87.82 9/18/20 $100 15.08% Qualcomm QCOM Called 6/24/20 $89.14 9/18/20 $95 7.30% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 7/22/20 $36.26 9/18/20 $38 3.42% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 6/24/20 $41.92 10/16/20 $45 8.49% Starbucks Corp. SBUX Called 8/26/20 $82.41 10/16/20 $88 6.18% Visa Corporation V Called 9/22/20 $200.56 11/20/20 $200 0.00% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 6/2/20 $91.04 12/31/20 $100 12.43% Enterprise Prod. Prtnrs. EPD Called 6/24/20 $18.14 1/15/21 $20 15.16% Altria Group MO Called 6/2/20 $39.66 1/15/21 $40 7.31% U.S. Bancorp USB Called 11/25/20 $44.68 1/15/21 $45 1.66% B&G Foods Inc, BGS Called 10/28/20 $26.79 2/19/21 $28 4.42% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 8/26/20 $53.70 3/26/21 $60 11.73% Chevron Corp. CVX Called 12/23/20 $85.69 4/1/21 $96 12.95% KKR & Co. KKR Called 3/24/21 $47.98 6/18/21 $55 14.92% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 1/27/21 $149.17 7/16/21 $155 5.50% NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE Called 2/24/21 $73.76 9/17/21 $80 10.00% Brookfield Infras. Ptnrs. BIP Called 1/13/21 $50.63 10/15/21 $55 11.65% AGNC Investment Corp AGNC Sold 1/13/21 $15.52 1/19/22 $15 5.92% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/26/21 $52.51 2/18/22 $60 19.62% KKR & Co. KKR Sold 8/25/21 $64.52 2/23/22 $58 -9.73% Valero Energy Inc. VLO Called 11/17/21 $73.45 2/25/22 $83 15.53% U.S Bancorp USB Sold 3/24/21 $53.47 4/13/22 $51 -1.59% Enterprise Product Ptnrs EPD Called 3/17/21 $23.21 4/14/22 $24 11.25% FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK Called 10/27/21 $22.01 4/14/22 $23 13.58% Xcel Energy Inc. XEL Called 10/12/21 $63.00 5/20/22 $70 12.66% Innovative Industrial Props. IIPR Sold 3/23/22 $196.31 7/20/22 $93 -51.23% One Liberty Properties OLP Sold 7/28/21 $30.37 8/24/22 $25 -12.94% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 5/25/22 $65.14 1/20/23 $65 2.66% Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL Called 10/26/22 $62.57 1/20/23 $65 4.67% Realty Income Corp. O Called 9/28/22 $60.37 2/17/23 $63 5.41% Medical Properties Trust MPW Sold 1/24/23 $13.22 3/21/23 $8 -38.00% Brookfield Infrastructure Cp. BIPC Called 11/9/22 $42.43 7/21/23 $45 8.72% Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK Sold 6/1/22 $33.30 8/8/23 $18 -31.38% Visa Inc. V Called 12/22/21 $217.16 8/18/23 $235 9.16% Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL Sold 2/23/22 $24.96 8/29/23 $19 -13.82% ONEOK, Inc. OKE Called 3/28/23 $60.98 9/15/23 $65 9.72% Hess Corporation HES Called 6/6/23 $132.25 10/20/23 $155 17.87% Tractor Supply Company TSCO Sold 9/26/23 $203.03 11/28/23 $200 -1.02% Digital Realty Trust DLR Called 7/18/23 $117.31 1/19/24 $135 17.16% Intel Corporation INTC Called 7/27/22 $40.18 1/19/24 $43 9.76% AbbVie Inc. ABBV Called 7/25/23 $141.63 3/15/24 $160 15.11% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC Called 10/24/23 $149.45 3/28/24 $165 12.06% EXPIRED OPTIONS Security In/out money Sell Date Sell Price Exp. Date $ return Total % Return IIPR Jul 17 $95 call out-of money 6/3/20 $3.00 7/17/20 $3.00 3.40% MO Jul 31 $42 call out-of-money 6/17/20 $1.60 7/31/20 $1.60 4.03% ABBV Sep 18 $100 call out-of-money 7/15/20 $4.60 9/18/20 $4.60 5.05% IIPR Sep 18 $100 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $5.00 9/18/20 $5.00 5.69% QCOM Sep 18 $95 call in-the-money 6/24/20 $4.30 9/18/20 $4.30 4.82% USB Sep 18 $37.50 call in-the-money 7/22/20 $2.00 9/18/20 $2.00 5.52% BIP Oct 16 $45 call in-the-money 9/2/20 $1.95 10/16/20 $1.95 4.65% SBUX Oct 16 $87.50 call in-the-money 10/16/20 $3.30 10/16/20 $3.30 4.00% V Nov 20 $200 call in-the-money 9/22/20 $10.00 11/20/20 $10.00 4.99% ABBV Dec 31 $100 call in-the-money 11/18/20 $3.30 12/31/20 $3.30 3.62% EPD Jan 15 $20 call in-the-money 11/23/20 $0.80 1/15/21 $0.80 4.41% MO Jan 15 $40 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $1.90 1/15/21 $1.90 4.79% USB Jan 15 $45 call in-the-money 11/25/20 $2.00 1/15/21 $2.00 4.48% BGS Feb 19 $27.50 call in-the-money 12/11/20 $2.40 2/19/21 $2.40 8.96% VLO Mar 26 $60 call in-the-money 2/10/21 $6.50 3/26/21 $6.50 12.10% CVX Apr 1 $95.50 call in-the-money 2/19/21 $4.30 4/1/21 $4.30 5.02% AGNC Jun 18 $17 call out-of-money 4/13/21 $0.50 6/18/21 $0.50 3.21% KKR Jun 18 $55 call in-the-money 4/28/21 $3.00 6/18/21 $3.00 6.25% USB Jun 16 $57.50 call out-of-money 4/28/21 $2.80 6/18/21 $2.80 5.24% DLR Jul 16 $155 call in-the-money 6/16/21 $8.00 7/16/21 $8.00 5.36% AGNC Aug 20 $17 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $0.50 8/20/21 $0.50 3.00% OKE Aug 20 $57.50 call out-of-money 6/23/21 $3.50 8/20/21 $3.50 6.67% NEE Sep 17 $80 call in-the-money 8/11/21 $3.50 9/17/21 $3.50 4.75% BIP Oct 15 $55 call in-the-money 9/1/21 $2.00 10/15/21 $2.00 3.95% USB Nov 19 $60 call out-of-money 9/24/21 $2.30 11/19/21 $2.30 4.30% OKE Nov 26 $65 call out-of-money 10/20/21 $2.25 11/26/21 $2.25 4.28% KKR Dec 17 $75 call out-of-money 10/26/21 $3.50 12/17/21 $3.50 5.42% QCOM Jan 21 $185 Call out-of-money 11/30/21 $9.65 1/21/22 $9.65 7.17% OLP Feb 18 $35 Call out-of-money 11/19/21 $1.50 2/18/22 $1.50 4.94% OKE Feb 18 $60 Call in-the-money 1/5/22 $2.75 2/18/22 $2.75 5.24% USB Feb 25 $61 call out-of-money 1/13/22 $2.50 2/25/22 $2.50 4.68% VLO Feb 25 $83 call in-the-money 1/18/22 $4.20 2/25/22 $4.20 6.13% EPD Apr 14th $24 call in-the-money 3/2/22 $1.25 4/14/22 $1.25 5.69% FSK Apr 14th $22.50 call in-the-money 3/10/22 $0.90 4/14/22 $0.90 4.09% XEL May 20th $70 call in-the-money 3/30/22 $3.00 5/20/22 $3.00 4.76% SBLK July 15th $134 call out-of-money 6/1/22 $1.60 7/15/22 $1.60 4.80% OKE Oct 21st $65 call out-of-money 8/24/22 $3.40 10/21/22 $3.40 5.22% OKE Jan 20th $65 call In-the-money 11/25/22 $3.70 1/20/23 $3.70 5.68% XEL Jan 20th $65 call in-the-money 11/25/22 $5.00 1/20/23 $5.00 7.99% O Feb 17th $62.50 call in-the-money 12/28/22 $3.00 2/17/23 $3.00 4.97% QCOM Sep 16th $145 call out-of-money 7/20/22 $11.75 9/16/22 $11.75 8.73% V Mar 17th $220 call out-of-money 1/24/23 $12.00 3/17/23 $12.00 5.51% OKE May 19th $65 call out-of-money 4/11/23 $2.70 5/19/23 $2.70 4.43% V Jun 2 $230 call out-of-money 4/21/23 $10.50 6/2/23 $10.50 4.82% BIPC $45 July 21st call in-the-money 5/23/23 $3.25 7/21/23 $3.25 7.66% V $235 Aug 18th call in-the-money 7/11/23 $9.00 8/18/23 $9.00 4.13% GSL $20 Aug 18th call out-of-money 7/11/23 $1.25 8/18/23 $1.25 5.00% OKE $65 Sep 15 call in-the-money 9/15/23 $3.20 7/25/23 $3.20 4.92% INTC $35 Oct 20th call out-of-money 9/8/23 $3.78 10/20/23 $3.78 9.41% HES $155 Oct 20th call in-the-money 9/8/23 $9.00 10/20/23 $9.00 6.81% DLR $135 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/22/23 $6.00 1/19/24 $6.00 5.11% INTC $42.50 Jan 19th call in-the-money 11/29/23 $3.50 1/19/24 $3.50 8.71% ABBV $160 Mar 15th call in-the-money 1/10/24 $7.00 3/15/24 $7.00 4.94% MPC $165 Mar 28th call in-the-money 2/14/23 $10.00 3/28/24 10 6.69%

