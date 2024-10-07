October 7, 2024

Sell Magnite (MGNI)

As we head into the final weeks before the U.S. presidential election, most of our positions are doing very well, with standout performances from FTAI Aviation (FTAI) and SharkNinja (SN) leading our portfolio higher, and improved momentum from newer additions Modine (MOD) and Klaviyo (KVYO) helping to round out our group of outperformers.

Currently, UL Solutions (ULS), Microsoft (MSFT) and Loar Holdings (LOAR) are looking pretty “meh,” but are trading right on key moving average lines that typically represent good entry points. All three stocks are currently rated “buy.”

We do have a real dog in Rivian (RIVN); however, those who are fans of the company and product are likely happy enough to hold on since, longer-term, Rivian is likely to emerge as one of the leading, pure-play EV car manufacturers out there. Clearly, patience will be required.

Last but not least, we have Magnite (MGNI), which is stuck in a yucky pop-and-drop cycle devoid of any momentum. These types of positions are discouraging to own, and I see plenty of other opportunities I like more right now. So we’re going to let MGNI go today. SELL

