Sell Comfort Systems (FIX)

The market has been surprisingly resilient this week given rising geopolitical risks. That said, as we’ve moved through the day today things have deteriorated. In particular, I’m not loving the action in Comfort Systems (FIX), which has slid below support around 164 today. Since the stock is trading right around our entry point, but looking increasingly weak, we’ll step aside quickly. FIX will go back on my watch list of potential future additions if it shapes up. SELL