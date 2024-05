May 9, 2024

SharkNinja (SN) Kills It

When it comes to small appliances, SharkNinja (SN) is one of the more innovative players out there, and the company’s mass-market appeal and expansion into new categories continue to deliver impressive results. In Q1 (reported after the close yesterday) SharkNinja delivered a nice beat with revenue of $1.07 billion (vs. $950 million consensus) and EPS of $1.06 (vs. $0.97 consensus). Management raised full-year revenue growth guidance (from +7-9%) to +12-14% and EPS growth guidance to +14-19% (from +7-12%). It sounds like things are going well across the board, as well as internationally, and cleaning appliances (biggest category) saw an uptick in the quarter and outperformed management expectations. Despite SN’s impressive performance lately, analysts are raising price targets. We’re sticking with a buy rating as this good story gets even better. BUY

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.