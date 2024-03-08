March 8, 2024

Sell Half Vertiv (VRT). Rivian (RIVN) Moves to Buy

Spotting a “top” in high-flying stocks is impossible but sticking to a system of taking partial profits on a very fast-moving stock is pretty darn easy, if you can manage your emotions.

Let’s try and do just that today and sell half our stake in Vertiv (VRT). The stock, which is an AI infrastructure play, has risen more than 40% in the seven weeks since we’ve owned it and is up 20% since the little dip after earnings just over two weeks ago. I can’t tell you if we’re close to a near-term top for VRT, or if the stock will be up another 100% six months from now (or down 30%), but I do know this is an environment where it’s felt super easy to make money and that typically means taking some profits is a good call. Sell half your VRT stake for a 40%+ gain and hold the rest. SELL HALF, HOLD HALF

Moving onto Rivian (RIVN), this is an exception to the “easy money” reference I just made. It’s been a very tough slog. But management came out yesterday with news that it’s hitting the pause button on the new and expensive Georgia plant and will get the R2 model (midsized SUV) into production in Normal, Illinois (where the R1 is currently made) instead. The R2 pricing begins at $45K which puts it squarely into the mass-market category, where Rivian’s current lineup doesn’t fit at all. Granted, the R2 won’t hit the road until early 2026 but this eventual launch, plus the more conservative CapEx plan, helps the Rivian story. Management also announced the R3 crossover vehicle, which wasn’t expected, with expected launch in 2026-27. If you’re not a fan of Rivian vehicles, the stock probably isn’t for you, and I won’t pretend it doesn’t look like garbage. But if you like the brand and think it’s one of the most viable pure EV manufacturers out there, as I do, then it’s likely worth picking up some shares. Moving to buy. BUY

Below is an updated table of returns, and recently closed positions.

CURRENTLY OPEN



Company Name Ticker Date Covered Ref Price 3/8/24 Current Gain Notes Current Rating Cadre Holdings CDRE 2/21/24 35.7 38.3 7% Top Pick Buy Crocs CROX 12/20/23 103.7 126.1 22% Top Pick Buy Elastic ESTC 10/18/23 82.5 106.6 29% Hold 1/4 Leonardo DRS DRS 2/21/24 20.7 23.5 13% Buy Microsoft MSFT 2/15/23 268.5 408 52% Top Pick Buy Netflix NFLX 2/21/24 571.6 608.4 6% Buy 1/2 Pinterest PINS 12/20/23 37.6 35.6 -5% Buy 1/2 Rivian RIVN 10/19/22 & 5/22/23 22.5 12.8 -43% Top Pick Buy Soleno Therapeutics SLNO 1/17/24 44.7 43.2 -3% Top Pick Buy 1/2 Varonis VRNS 11/15/23 38.1 49.7 31% Top Pick Hold 1/2 Vertiv Holdings VRT 1/17/24 49.4 70.9 44% Hold 1/2 WATCH LIST BellRing Brands BRBR 11/15/23 - 61.4 - Watch Intuitive Surgical ISRG 2/21/24 - 395.6 - Watch Joby Aviation JOBY 2/21/24 - 5.4 - Watch Nutanix NTNX 1/17/24 - 65.6 - Watch

RECENTLY SOLD POSITIONS



Company Name Ticker Date Covered Reference Price^ Date Sold Price Sold^ Gain/loss Notes Krystal Biotech KRYS 9/20/23 119.7 1/17/24 124.38 4% Top Pick Cellebrite CLBT 9/20/23 7.6 1/17/24 8.08 6% Alight ALIT 12/20/23 8.3 2/5/24 8.97 8% Construction Partners ROAD 12/20/23 44.3 2/5/24 47.58 7% Elastic ESTC 10/18/23 82.5 3/5/24 107.33 30% Bought 1/2, Sold 1/4 Gen Digital GEN 1/17/24 22.8 3/5/24 21.37 -6% GitLab GTLB 7/19/23 53.3 3/5/24 62.3 17% Shopify SHOP 6/21/23 63.4 3/5/24 73.82 17% Top Pick, Bought 1/2, Sold 1/2 Vertiv Holdings VRT 1/17/24 49.4 3/8/24 70.9 (est.) 44% (est.) Sold 1/2

