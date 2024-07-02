Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Early Opportunities
Get in Before the Crowd
July 2, 2024

Sell Core & Main (CNM)

Our position in Core & Main (CNM) has struggled since we took a swing at it just a few weeks ago, so I’m going to cut it loose today. SELL

I’ll also boot TopBuild (BLD) from our Watch List.

Stepping back, we’re seeing a mixed bag of performance in the building materials and construction-related space, with HVAC-related equipment and service providers seeming like one of the remaining strongholds performance-wise. Lennox International (LII) is an example here. We may get involved in the space with that angle, at some point.
