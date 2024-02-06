February 6, 2024

Varonis (VRNS) New Highs After Earnings, Move to Hold

Shares of Varonis (VRNS) have jumped to new highs this morning after the company reported Q4 results above consensus. Revenue was $154.1 million ($2.3 million ahead of expectations) while EPS was $0.27, $0.04 ahead of expectations. The main takeaway from the company’s earnings report is that the acceleration of the transition to the SaaS business model is tracking ahead of schedule (this is one of the main reasons I recommended the stock), now expected to be complete in 2026 versus 2027. The stock is looking good and with the jump to new highs, I’ll move to hold today to let things settle down. HOLD

