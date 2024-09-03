September 3, 2024

Back on August 28 after the close, I shared bullish commentary on the cannabis group which was melting down at the time.

I wrote:

“…it is hard to imagine sentiment getting more negative towards the cannabis group. Generally, times of negative sentiment extremes are times to buy, or at least not sell.”

“More clarification from Trump on where he stands could be a catalyst for the group.”

AdvisorShares MSOS 2X Daily (MSOX), a leveraged position I singled out, traded at 1.70 when the markets opened on August 29. This morning it is up 17% to trade at 2.

AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis (MSOS), another position I suggested, is up 8%.

So, that was a good call. But what’s going on and what to do now?

As I suggested, clarification from Donald Trump landed. His comments are bullish and they have sent the group soaring. Essentially, in a tweet he suggested he is in favor of Florida’s referendum to legalize recreational use, and legalization in general.

What to Do Now

This is a nice move, but without another catalyst soon, it will probably fade to some degree. The future is always unknown, but I suspect there may be a dearth of catalysts in the near future.

If you are a trader, consider selling the strength. I will do some selling to capture profits on positions purchased last week. But mostly, I am a buy and hold investor, so I will wait for what I expect will be bigger moves as more developments play out over the next year. Taking some profits near term is probably not a bad idea, though.

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

