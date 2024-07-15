Cabot Prime Core Week Ending July 12, 2024

Latest Summary

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the broad market’s dramatic strengthening late in the week, egged on by a dip in rates and a tame inflation report. At this point, it’s encouraging, but Mike’s really keying on the next few days -- and seeing if some of the many launching pads that are out there (created by the sideways environment for most stocks during the past 1.5 to 4 months) can result in big breakouts, especially as earnings season gets underway.

Stocks Discussed: PAAS, AEM, EVR, JEF, CRDO, TER, ASML, GLW, ITB, KBH, URI, PDD, NBIX, ALNY, KRYS, UBER, HOOD

This week on Street Check, everybody’s bullish! Chris and Brad welcome on Michael Brush, Jacob Mintz, Tyler Laundon and Tom Hutchinson to offer up their perspectives on the current state of the market. They talk sentiment and market indicators, signals from the options market, small cap outperformance, REITs, dividend stocks and more.

July 18, 2024 Webinar

2 Cyclical Stocks Poised for a MAJOR Turnaround

Join investing expert Matt Warder, Chief Analyst of Cabot Turnaround Letter, for this exclusive live event.

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Core member benefits.

This table lists stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issues or Updates.

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue June 27: Outside of a few mega-cap names, the market remains stuck in neutral, with the vast majority of stocks (including growth stocks), sectors and indexes meandering sideways, resulting in plenty of trendless, tedious action. Of course, many areas are within shouting distance of new high ground, so we’re not negative--but while we’d love to put some money to work (a couple of names on our watch list are fairly enticing), we think less is essentially more, at least until the market shows its hand. We’re again standing pat tonight, though remaining flexible for what may come.

Long-term, the market’s picture remains bright, with our most reliable indicator (Cabot Trend Lines) firmly positive, which we write more about in today’s issue, as well as one name that’s probably at the very top of our watch list. All in all, we’re ready to make some moves, but right now, patience is the best course.

Bi-weekly Update July 3: WHAT TO DO NOW: The evidence remains mostly the same, with trendless, choppy action among the vast majority of stocks and sectors out there—we’re still overall bullish (especially longer-term), but for now, less seems to be more when it comes to taking action. In the Model Portfolio, we cut bait with Pulte (PHM) earlier this week as the stock broke down, leaving us with 37% in cash, and tonight we’re placing On Holding (ONON) on Hold, as the stock has turned weak. We are seeing more setups out there, so if the buyers can show up, we’ll likely put at least a little money to work, but today we’ll sit tight and see what comes after the holiday.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue July 8: Two of the past three weeks have had odd mid-week holidays, which combined with the time of year, has led to some pretty slow trading since the tail end of June. We’re now seeing more tightness and legitimate setups out there, so if the buying pressures spread we think there could be a surprising number of names that provide solid entry points. While there are some signs that could be starting, earnings season is set to ramp, and as always, that will likely tell the intermediate-term story. For now, given that the market’s decent-but-tricky evidence hasn’t changed much, our advice isn’t changing, either. Our Market Monitor remains at a level 7.

This week’s list has another batch of intriguing setups that could go if the market cooperates. Our Top Pick has always had a good story and great numbers, and now the stock seems to be ready to move as its sector comes back to life.

Movers & Shakers July 5: It’s been more of the same in this holiday-shortened week, with the Nasdaq up a couple of percent, the S&P also sporting gains, but most of the rest of what we look at is flat to down on the week.

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue June 6: Renewable energy stocks have never lived up to their considerable promise, having peaked more than 16 years ago. And yet, there’s rarely been a bigger gap between the stocks’ value and the industry’s growth in the wake of the Inflation Reduction Act. Renewable energy projects – solar in particular – have taken off since President Biden signed that bit of eco-friendly legislation, in August 2022. Most solar companies are reporting record revenues these days. But the stocks haven’t followed suit, trading at 2018 levels.

That seems like a pretty extreme divergence between the industry and its companies’ share prices. So in this month’s issue of Cabot Value Investor, we add a solar company that’s capitalizing on the global investment in alternative energy, but is still woefully undervalued, trading at a mere 0.18x record sales.

Details inside.

Weekly Update July 11: If it feels like value stocks are missing the bull market party this year, take comfort in knowing they’re not alone.

Thanks to the Magnificent Seven and a few other mega-cap tech stocks and red-hot artificial intelligence plays, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have posted very strong returns through the first half of 2024, up 17.6% and 24.8%, respectively. But most other indexes and funds have had very average years. The Dow is up a mere 4.2%. The Russell 2000 (small-cap stocks) is up 0.8%. And the Equal Weight S&P 500 index is up 3.7% and is well off its late-March peak.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue July 10: Clean energy is the future. But not for a while.

This country and the world still rely heavily on fossil fuels for more than 80% of energy needs, and these conventional energy sources will likely remain dominant for decades. Meanwhile, many stocks of companies that benefit have strong earnings and great value.

Fossil fuel proportions are expected to move toward natural gas in the years ahead. A recent study estimates that global natural gas demand will soar 34% between 2022 and 2050 with the strongest growth in the natural gas realm to be liquid natural gas (LNG), with demand expected to more than double in the same time frame.

In this issue, I highlight one of the best natural gas companies on the market. It is a newly formed company in the business of exporting abundant and cheap American natural gas overseas. It’s big business. In a short time, this company has become one of the world’s largest natural gas exporters.

Weekly Update July 3: Well, the results are in for the first half of the year. And they’re very good. The S&P 500 soared an impressive 14.5% in the first six months of 2024. That’s a 29% annual pace. And it follows a 22% market return in 2023.

But I believe it is unlikely that the S&P will finish the year up 29%. That would be an epic year, but there are still a lot of challenges, like interest rates near the highest level in two decades. That means market returns must at least flatten out somewhat going forward. It’s also true that the technology rally has petered out in the last few weeks.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue June 20: In the June Issue of Cabot Early Opportunities, we continue to lean into AI themes while taking a swing at a speculative space communications company. We’re also trying to keep things real here on earth with a picks-and-shovels-type infrastructure play, and we pull back the curtain on a real rarity in 2024, a software stock with a nice chart!

As always, there should be something for everybody.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue June 25: AI is the catalyst driving the technology sector, which is driving the market higher. Over the last month, the tech sector is up 10.42% while the S&P is up 2.95%. Seven of the 11 sectors are negative for the past month.

But technology stocks may be running out of gas. Without the heavy lifting from technology, it’s easy to see the overall market trending sideways or down, at least for a while.

Income is king in markets like this. The register still rings when the market stumbles. There’s also an opportunity right now. With the S&P and many stocks near their 52-week highs, it’s a good time to get high call premiums. Also, you can lock in strong total returns from these stocks if they are called.

Even the best bull markets have ups and downs. We can play the increased likelihood of a flat or down market by priming the income pump to pay us through the rough patch. In this issue, I target another covered call that will enhance the already exquisite income of a monthly dividend stock.

Weekly Update July 9: This market rally keeps forging on no matter what. Technology cooled off but, no problem, other sectors are picking up the slack.

Interest rates have likely peaked. The chances of a Fed rate cut before the end of the year have increased. And the economy is still solid. Sectors rotate, headlines come and go, but as long as the main ingredients of future lower rates and a still-decent economy prevail, the market should be good.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue June 26: In this month’s issue of Cabot Turnaround Letter, I recommend a company I’ve been fond of all the way back to 7th grade. It’s a household name, but one that’s perhaps been forgotten on Wall Street in recent years. But now, it looks primed for a turnaround.

Weekly Update July 12: Wells Fargo (WFC) kicked off the Cabot Turnaround Letter earnings season today, showing solid EPS of $1.33/share, which exceeded estimates by 4 cents. WFC also beat revenue estimates by $410M, coming in at $20.69B, but the stock is trading lower this morning as the company posted a 9% YoY decline in net interest. We moved this one to HOLD back in the May 27 issue at 60, and it just hasn’t quite been able to clear that prior high.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine July: We may hate to talk (or even think) about it, but we all understand the importance of proper estate planning. And if you’ve spent a lifetime accumulating assets to pass down to those you love, the next best thing you can do is to make sure you’ve taken the right steps to avoid leaving your heirs with a headache on top of their inheritance. This month, let’s explore the steps you can take right now to help make sure your wishes are honored and that your family doesn’t spend months or even years duking it out in court.

Stock of the Month July 11: Sideways appears to be the rule of the markets these days—at least until the election is over and the Federal Reserve begins lowering rates. No rate cut this time, and now Fed watchers are saying we’ll be lucky to see just a one-quarter-point reduction this year.

Inflation—at 3.3%—is on the right track but has still not reached the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%, so the Fed is not anxious to begin reducing interest rates.

Prime Question for Jacob: Jacob, if you are in a long stock position, do you like the strategy of buying a cheap out-of-the-money put before earnings as a hedge?

Jacob: I have no issue with that strategy at all if you think the stock could tumble on earnings. Think of this put buy as an insurance policy, that you hope doesn’t pay out.