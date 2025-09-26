Why the Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started

From April 1978 to April 1980, gold soared from $179.40 an ounce to $501.50 — a remarkable 280% gain. That rally coincided with the second wave of inflation at the end of the 1970s, a period remembered for America’s painful struggle with stagflation.

Recently, some analysts and commentators have drawn parallels between that era and today, often overlaying inflation charts from the two periods. While those comparisons may look compelling, chart-matching alone doesn’t make for solid analysis.

Even so, concerns about stagflation are resurfacing. Back in May, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon cautioned that he couldn’t rule out such a scenario, and since then, the conversation has only grown louder. Economic data supports the worry: June marked the first month since the pandemic that the U.S. economy posted job losses.

Meanwhile, inflation remains well above the Federal Reserve’s target and shows little sign of cooling. Global tariffs — a self-inflicted economic wound — are adding fuel to the fire. While court challenges could reduce their long-term impact, for now, they’re creating more uncertainty.

That raises the question: If history really does repeat itself, could gold deliver another explosive performance like it did in the late 1970s?

Cabot’s resident gold and metals expert Clif Droke joined us in a recent episode of our Street Check podcast and answered that question.

Clif is a reserved guy, not typically prone to bouts of exaggeration, but we were stunned when he said that, yes, gold could run to $10,000 an ounce before it’s all said and done.

I strongly encourage you to watch or listen to the episode at the link above, as Clif discusses a number of factors, including central bank accumulation and structural economic weakness, that are likely to drive gold significantly higher.

A repeat of gold’s two-year performance from the late 1970s would take it from its current price of $3,700/ounce (give or take) to $10,220/ounce by 2027.

Of course, that projection disregards the economic differences between the 1970s and today and relies solely on assuming the same two-year returns, so it’s not a robust analysis, and making predictions is famously a fool’s errand.

That said, gold is in the midst of a strong technical breakout, having risen more than 10% in the last month alone, and rising global economic uncertainty (see elevated bond yields in the U.K., Japan and other developed countries, talk of an IMF bailout of France, a recession in Germany, etc.) makes gold a natural defensive play.

Plus, with expectations for multiple rate cuts this year, cash is becoming less and less attractive, and elevated yields (which throttle the performance of gold as a non-yielding asset) may not be a problem for the yellow metal for much longer.

Whether or not gold hits $10,000 an ounce is unknowable, but in the aggregate, now’s a smart time to get bullish on gold.

