Why Gold Could Be Headed to $10,000

Even after a quick 8% decline from recent all-time highs in mid-October, Gold remains one of 2025’s top-performing assets to date, with a year-to-date gain of more than 55%. The factors driving gold’s surge are hardly a mystery. Geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainties, and stubborn inflation remain the top catalysts fueling demand for the precious metal.

Still, gold investors have yet another reason to stay optimistic. A chart making the rounds online highlights a striking shift: For the first time since 1996, foreign central banks now hold a larger share of their international reserves in gold than in U.S. Treasuries.

Source: Financial Times

In a recent piece, the Financial Times posed a provocative question: “Could this signal an inflection point for the post-Bretton Woods world?” The reference, of course, is to the international monetary system established after World War II—when major currencies were pegged to the U.S. dollar, and the dollar itself was tied to gold.

Central banks around the world seem to think change is indeed underway. They’ve been adding to their gold reserves at a brisk pace this year, extending a buying trend that began in 2009, when their collective holdings hit a low point. This steady accumulation reflects a broader pivot away from dollar-denominated assets toward bullion—a move seen by many as a way to “de-risk” from U.S. military, trade, and economic policies that some nations find increasingly unpredictable.

According to Reuters, global central banks are on pace to purchase around 1,000 metric tons of gold in 2025. That would mark the fourth consecutive year of outsized buying as they diversify their reserves beyond the dollar. Central banks now account for nearly one-quarter of total gold demand, making them the third-largest source of consumption after jewelry and private investment.

But central bank buying is hardly the only force powering gold’s record-breaking rally. Beyond its role as an inflation hedge, the metal’s ascent also mirrors growing concerns over global credit risk. Political turbulence in France—following the ouster of its prime minister—has reignited debate over the country’s fiscal stability and sovereign debt outlook. Unsurprisingly, gold prices surged to yet another all-time high as investors sought safety amid the uncertainty.

However, it’s not just France that’s currently experiencing sovereign credit problems. As of 2025, more countries than the historical norm are experiencing credit pressures, with 20 nations said to be in sovereign debt distress so far this year—a multi-decade high (though not as concentrated as the 1980s Latin American debt crisis).

Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for the largest share of the debt distress (including Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia and Zambia). Meanwhile, Latin America takes up 25% of the credit crisis pie (mainly Argentina, Ecuador and El Salvador), with the Middle East & North Africa accounting for 15% and Europe and Asia bringing up the rear at 10% apiece.

Along those lines, with growing debt and economic distress around the world, protest and unrest activity is climbing. As of year-end 2024, for instance, the ACLED Conflict Index (a global assessment of how and where conflicts in every country and territory in the world vary by deadliness and danger to civilians) showed a 25% increase in political-violence incidents over a 12-month period as of the end of 2024.

What’s more, experts predict a further acceleration of political violence for 2025. (More precisely, ACLED estimates that for 2025, activity will be more than three times the 2009 level—and well above historical averages—as reflected in the following chart.)

In summary, the increasing possibility for a credit event in any of the aforementioned parts of the world, along with the growing problem of rising global protest, political violence and unrest activity—which can easily serve as a catalyst for new wars, or for the acceleration of existing ones—is clearly higher than it has been in several years. These are additional reasons, in my estimation, why holding gold/silver and precious metals mining stocks is a good idea for investors who want to hedge against geopolitical and global market uncertainty.

While we’re on the subject of precious metals, the continued strength in the price of gold has clearly benefited one the holdings in the Cabot Turnaround Letter portfolio, namely, Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), which just hit a lifetime high. On that score, I’m happy to announce that my top stock pick for 2025 (namely, Agnico) placed among the top 10 for the year to date in the MoneyShow The Best of the Best report. To obtain your complimentary copy of the Top 10 picks report, visit this link.

