Why Big Ideas Matter in Investing

Midway through one of my favorite investing books, Catching Lightning in a Bottle, author Winthrop Smith discusses Merrill Lynch’s advertising campaigns from the late 1960s through the early 1980s.

Although the firm has since been gobbled up by Bank of America (they were a casualty of the Great Recession of 2008), the firm’s strategies are as relevant today as they were decades ago.

Charlie Merrill, one of the firm’s founders, felt that good advertising and public relations were essential to help Merrill Lynch grow, as were small investors who believed Merrill Lynch put their interests first.

One particularly interesting story involves Don Regan, Merrill’s Chairman and CEO from 1971 to 1980 – who later served as U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Chief of Staff under President Ronald Reagan – and his work to revamp the firm’s advertising focus around “trends.”

Under Regan’s guidance, the firm launched a series of print ads, each focused on a key investment trend designed to let the public know what Merrill Lynch thought they should invest in, and why.

One memorable ad promoted certain retail stocks by featuring a young woman after a successful shopping spree. Her arms full of packages and shopping bags, the ad’s caption reads: “Your Wife’s Making Merrill Lynch Bullish on Certain Retail Stocks.”

And at the bottom: “Merrill Lynch: We Look for the Trends.”

Although the ad wouldn’t fly today, its message shows that big-picture thinking is a timeless approach to investing. Trends come and go, but investors’ desire to be in the right ones, and avoid the wrong ones, is constant.

So what does this have to do investing, and specifically, how I research small-cap stocks?

A lot, actually.

There’s no doubt in my mind that focusing on big-picture trends remains one of the key ingredients in successful growth investing.

Not so much when it comes to analyzing a specific stock’s fundamentals. But absolutely when it comes to formulating an opinion on whether a small company has the potential to grow into a mid-cap, or the next Salesforce (CRM), Spotify (SPOT) or Robinhood (HOOD).

That’s why every stock write-up in Cabot Small-Cap Confidential includes a section dedicated to big-picture thinking.

It’s called “The Big Idea.”

The Big Idea is a way of stepping back to explain the larger trend in play, a top-down perspective that paints a clear picture of the potential opportunity.

Of course, I also include bottom-up analysis, looking at the company’s financials, growth catalysts and other company-specific metrics.

But The Big Idea gives you the story behind the stock and the broader forces that could propel shares higher.

As Merrill Lynch’s 1970s campaigns showed, trend-based investing is nothing new. And as we’re showing here at Cabot today, it remains an excellent tool for communicating the potential of specific opportunities to our subscribers.

