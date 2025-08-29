What This Little-Known Indicator Says About the Market

“Let me be clear on one point: I can’t predict the short-term movements of the stock market. I haven’t the faintest idea as to whether stocks will be higher or lower a month or a year from now.”

–Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett doesn’t position himself as an expert market timer (as that quote reveals), but that doesn’t mean that investors aren’t using his buy and sell decisions as timing signals.

We saw that quite clearly in August when UnitedHealth Group (UNH) rose 12% in a single day after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a position in the battered company.

The quote above, which is from an op-ed Warren Buffett wrote in 2008 for The New York Times, is included for context.

Namely, that Buffett does not consider himself a market timer. Even so, one of his preferred indicators is ringing alarm bells.

The indicator (colloquially referred to as “The Buffett Indicator”) is simply the ratio of the Wilshire 5000 index (market cap of all Wilshire 5000 stocks) to the U.S. GDP, and Buffett previously referred to it as “probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment.”

The chart of this ratio, from longtermtrends.net, is below.

As you can see, this ratio is at an all-time high, having traded above 200% since June (at 210% as I write this).

Further quoting Warren Buffett from a 2001 article in Fortune:

“For me, the message of that chart is this: If the percentage relationship falls to the 70% or 80% area, buying stocks is likely to work very well for you. If the ratio approaches 200%—as it did in 1999 and a part of 2000—you are playing with fire.”

It should be noted that that quote is nearly 25 years old, and the ratio itself has been trending higher over the years, as you can see in the following chart.

That chart is from the end of the first quarter, but the ratio and “fair value” are roughly the same today, and both suggest that the market is historically overvalued – but not as overvalued as the quote from 2001 may lead you to believe, given the rising historical trendline.

So, if the Oracle of Omaha is content on the sidelines (cash holdings at Berkshire Hathaway are $344 billion, just below all-time-high levels), and one of his preferred valuation measures is flashing warning signs, what’s a retail investor to do?

If you’re a momentum investor, defer to the momentum. After all, that’s not the game Buffett is playing (and maybe pay close attention to what Mike Cintolo is doing in Cabot Growth Investor).

If you’re a long-term investor, stick with the plan.

That’s the appeal of taking a longer-term approach. It acknowledges both the historical advantages of investing (and staying invested) and the difficulty in making market predictions.

And, lastly, if you’re engaged in a bit of both, make sure you’re following your own profit-taking guidelines.

In a bull market, it’s easy to let your big winners grow into an outsized chunk of your portfolio. By incrementally taking profits, you’re ensuring that you won’t be overexposed in the event of a downturn and that you’ll have some dry powder to deploy when valuations eventually revert to more reasonable levels.