Trump Is Investing in Intel (INTC). Should You?

In late August, President Trump announced that the U.S. government will acquire a 10% stake in Intel Corporation (INTC). The move converts $8.9 billion in CHIPS Act grants into direct equity, framed as both a show of confidence in Intel’s role in advancing national priorities and a cash lifeline for the struggling chipmaker.

The deal also includes a five-year warrant giving the government the option to buy another 5% of Intel at $20 per share if the company ever loses majority control of its foundry business. That division, designed to produce chips for outside clients, has been bleeding money but remains central to Intel’s turnaround strategy.

Why This Matters

Government involvement in private enterprise isn’t new. Washington has stepped in before:



Taking direct equity stakes, such as in the 2008 subprime meltdowns.

Offering venture capital-like programs supporting new technologies, like Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy (ARPA-E), to fund advanced energy ideas.

Providing subsidies for essential infrastructure, such as the transcontinental railroad.

Issuing grants or tax credits (like R&D) to foster specific industries, including the CHIPS Act, which authorized $280 billion in funding for semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.

Offering loan Guarantees to provide guarantees to private entities, so that critical businesses can access capital.

But historically, these have been about crisis response or economic stimulus — not strategic ownership in a single, struggling company. Those include:



The Small Business Investment Act of 1958 established the Small Business Administration (SBA).

During the Civil War, the U.S. invested in the transcontinental railroad, which spurred economic growth and communication.

With the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) in 2008, seeking to stabilize the financial system, the U.S. became a major shareholder in some of our largest financial and auto companies, like AIG, Citigroup, and General Motors, to the tune of $700 billion and more than $17 billion, respectively.

Looking to foster technological innovation, the CHIPS Act was created in 2022.



Trump’s rationale is national security. He argues the investment will strengthen domestic chip production, reduce dependence on overseas suppliers, and help the U.S. maintain an edge over China in artificial intelligence.

The grant-to-cash conversion also ensures Intel receives funding it might otherwise have missed due to missed construction milestones. “The U.S. government is owed a return on their investment,” Trump said.

As I mentioned earlier, through the CHIPS Act, we’ve already invested in Intel, and as it’s becoming pretty clear that the company was not going to make the construction milestones required to receive the grants, this conversion from grants to cash ensures that Intel will get the money. And Trump says, “The U.S. government is owed a return on their investment.”

3 Red Flags with the U.S. Position in Intel

Okay, I can buy that, but there are three particular issues with this agreement that concern me:



Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, told CNBC that although Intel is a “very, very special” circumstance, “there’ll be more transactions, if not in this industry, then other industries.” Really. Are we going to be like China or Russia, supposedly “investing” in private companies that we intend to actually nationalize at some point? Is this initiative undermining free enterprise, as we know it? Trump was also quoted as saying, “The direct government stake could also incentivize potential customers to view Intel on a different level.” I’m not sure what that means exactly, but I can just envision the government’s next step is to tell investors to look at Intel the same way.So now, is the U.S. government going to give me investment recommendations? And are we inviting private enterprises to cozy up to the government so they can get bailout money, too? If a company is not viable on its own, what does that mean for investors and analysts who are trying to determine if the company is a valid investment candidate? Is the government now an owner and a regulator of the business? Think about that; it seems to me that just might be a conflict of interest down the road.



One last, but major, concern is that the foundry that Trump wants to use our hard-earned money for has been a money loser, shedding $13 billion last year. The bleeding has been so bad that shareholders, industry analysts, and Intel’s former board members have been calling on the company to sell it. In fact, at the end of last year, the board forced out CEO Pat Gelsinger, who was the original architect of its “ambitious foundry strategy,” which inspired rumors of Intel selling it off.

As to the entire company, Intel has been struggling for years. The company lost nearly $19 billion last year and another $3.7 billion in the first half of this year, resulting in a planned 25% cut in its employee ranks.

Competition from the likes of Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has cut into its once-leading market share, and the company’s decision to all but ignore the developing mobile computing business after the iPhone’s debut has increased its suffering.

Many industry pundits believe the president’s investment is interfering with the natural progression of capitalism and aims to put Intel back into competition.

Intel says, “It’s planning to use the money to expand its chip-making capacity by modernizing and increasing the size of U.S. sites in Arizona and elsewhere.” We’ll see.

Should You Buy Intel Stock?

The following chart shows you the progress of Intel’s stock since the turn of the century.

As you can see, it’s trading at the same level it was back in 2000 and has been on a downward trend since 2021.

Right now, analysts have a price target of around $22, a couple of bucks shy of where the stock is currently trading. And 38 of its 44 analysts have the shares on HOLD.

I’m siding with them. I think we need to see how this infusion of government funds is going to work. If you’re currently a shareholder, I wouldn’t panic. You’ll probably be okay, but you might also want to consider a competitive stock that may hold more potential, like AMD or NVDA.

