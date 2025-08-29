This Company Struck a Deal with the U.S. Government. Is it a Buy?

MP Materials (MP), the leading U.S. producer of rare earth ore and concentrate—a mixture of rare earth elements—has recently drawn national attention for three key reasons.

1. America’s Rare Earth Lifeline MP Materials operates the country’s only major rare earth mine. Beyond mining and producing concentrate, it has some capability to refine the ore into specific rare earth oxides. Looking forward, the company plans to expand downstream by manufacturing permanent magnets at a new facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

2. China’s Grip on Rare Earths China dominates global production of both rare earth oxides and permanent magnets. Recently, it has restricted access for U.S. firms, using rare earths as leverage in trade negotiations—particularly around advanced U.S. technology, such as Nvidia’s AI-driven chips.

3. Major U.S. Government and Corporate Backing The Pentagon has announced a significant investment in MP Materials, including both funding and an equity stake. Soon after, Apple revealed a $500 million partnership with MP to produce recycled rare earth magnets at the company’s Texas facility. The double announcement sent MP stock soaring.

Before diving into the latest deal, it’s worth revisiting how the U.S. ended up so dependent on China for these critical materials.

A Costly History: How the U.S. Lost Its Rare Earth Edge

It’s striking that General Motors (GM), which recently flagged shortages of permanent magnets, once controlled the very technology that underpins them—only to hand it over to China decades ago.

In the 1980s, GM’s subsidiary Magnequench pioneered neodymium magnet technology. At its peak, the company supplied 85% of the world’s neodymium magnets, many of which were used in U.S. defense systems. But in 1995, GM sold Magnequench for just $70 million to two Chinese state-owned firms: San Huan New Material and China National Nonferrous Metals Import and Export Company (CNNMIEC). Both companies had direct family ties to then-Premier Deng Xiaoping.

Soon after, Magnequench’s production line was replicated in China, and its U.S. facility in Indiana was shut down. By 1997, ownership shifted again, this time to Onfem Holdings, another Chinese state-owned firm—also linked to Deng’s family.

Adding to the blow, Magnequench’s key U.S. supplier of rare earth oxides, Molycorp (now MP Materials), was forced to halt operations in 1998 due to Environmental Protection Agency restrictions. The sequence of events effectively shifted the entire rare earth supply chain to China.

The Pentagon had opposed the Magnequench sale at the time, but without the power to block it, U.S. policymakers allowed the transfer—leaving America’s defense sector dangerously exposed.

The Pentagon’s New Bet on MP Materials

Fast forward to today, and Washington is determined to rebuild domestic capabilities. Here’s what the new arrangement with MP Materials looks like:

The U.S. government has guaranteed MP a minimum price of $110 per kilogram for its rare earth products.

Once MP’s new “10X Facility” for magnet manufacturing comes online, the Department of Defense (DoD) will ensure all magnets are purchased by defense and commercial buyers.

MP will receive a $150 million DoD loan to expand its Mountain Pass operations, along with $1 billion in financing commitments from JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs for the 10X Facility.

In exchange, the DoD will receive $400 million in convertible stock, giving it a potential 15% ownership stake in MP Materials.

The chief risk for those owning MP Materials stock is execution and technology risk, which is considerable according to the rare earth experts I talk to on a regular basis.

MP Materials now needs to execute on constructing facilities, which means incurring execution risk and securing financing before the 10X Facility begins commissioning in 2028.

Should Investors Buy MP Now?

While MP Materials’ long-term story is compelling, the short-term outlook is risk-heavy. With no current profits, uncertainty over China’s response, and significant execution hurdles, the safer move is to lock in some gains now and wait before buying more shares.

One final thought: if taxpayer dollars are helping to build MP’s future, perhaps any profits from the government’s equity stake should flow directly into the Social Security Trust Fund—benefiting the public that helped make it possible.

