These 3 Factors May Signal the Market’s Next Big Move

Gold, interest rates and yield are deeply interconnected and offer investors a valuable signal for identifying the broader economic backdrop and where the market may be heading next.

August 29, 2025
Ed Coburn
Robot Arm Holding Cash

Despite the onslaught of headlines, the market remains near all-time highs.

Yes, tariffs (and the noise around trade) have returned; inflation has begun ticking up again, thus pulling investor focus towards interest rates; and there continue to be ongoing concerns with the state of the world, both economically and politically.

This confluence of events (as well as its impressive year-to-date performance) has many investors thinking about the role of gold in their overall portfolio.

But gold is more than just a safe-haven asset.

The interplay between the price of gold, interest rates and bond yields is also a valuable signal that can help you understand the larger economic backdrop, and what that may mean for a wide range of investments, stocks included.

These three variables are deeply interconnected, influencing not only the performance of bonds and gold but also shaping the returns and risks across different stock market sectors.

Striking a Balance: Interest Rates, Gold Prices, and Yield

Interest rates—specifically those set by the Fed—are the cost of borrowing money. They influence everything from mortgage rates to corporate financing and are a primary tool for managing economic growth and inflation. Rising rates typically signal a strong economy or efforts to curb inflation. Falling rates are used to stimulate growth during slowdowns or recessions.

Yield refers to the income return on an investment, expressed as a percentage of the investment’s cost or market value. In the context of economic headlines, mentions of yields typically mean bond yields (often Treasurys), which are the interest income paid by bonds (inversely related to price).

And of course, gold is a unique asset—valued as a store of wealth, a hedge against inflation, and a safe haven in times of uncertainty.

Notably, gold does not yield interest or dividends and the value of gold is derived from the collective demand of buyers, so when demand goes up, so does the price.

When interest rates rise, the opportunity cost of holding gold increases, as investors can earn higher yields from bonds or cash, and that pushes the price of gold down.

Gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation, which can be triggered by low or negative real interest rates. Higher rates tend to strengthen the U.S. dollar, making gold (priced in dollars) more expensive for foreign buyers, often lowering demand and price.
Ed Coburn has run Cabot Wealth Network since 2018 when he bought the company from longtime friend and colleague Tim Lutts. Ed is a graduate of Cornell University and holds an MBA from the Olin School of Management at Babson College. His career has brought him into many different sectors of the economy, from software and healthcare to transportation and manufacturing, and even oil spills. He is active in the Financial Media Association, a past Director of the Software & Information Industry Association, a member of the American Association of Individual Investors, and a frequent speaker at industry events.
