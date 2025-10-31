The Government Is Helping These Two Sectors

September’s powerful surge in Intel (INTC) did more than underscore Nvidia’s (NVDA) newly announced $5 billion stake in the company. It also spotlighted the growing influence of federal investment in technology and defense firms — particularly those enabling AI and other mission-critical applications — that’s been fueling the relentless rallies across leading tech stocks.

Some analysts argue that the government’s expanding direct and indirect involvement in key industries supporting both the emerging AI ecosystem and the defense buildout is effectively creating a safety net for investors — an implicit, if unofficial, form of government-backed support reminiscent of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

To be clear, equating the government’s recent equity stakes in Intel and MP Materials (MP) with the guarantees of a Treasury bond is an overstatement. Still, political debates aside, it’s hard to ignore that a federal financial partnership provides a powerful rationale for investors to maintain long-term exposure to these equities.

In some cases, Washington is acting as a de facto stabilizer, securing revenues, reducing company-specific risk, and protecting critical supply chains. Of course, there are limits — the government’s governance rights remain restricted, and normal operational, market, and regulatory risks still apply.

While Intel’s 48% rally this month was publicly attributed to the Nvidia deal, many market observers believe there’s more to the story. As one Seeking Alpha report from Tech Stock Pros suggested:

“We suspect Nvidia is trying to appease the Trump administration, which already has a stake in Intel, in return for potentially getting approval on the B30A sale to China and a smoother negotiation with President Xi on Friday’s call. The deal carries far greater weight for Intel, as it could help revive the company’s competitive edge against AMD and potentially lead to higher pricing power and market share.”

Currently, the Intel and MP Materials investments are the only direct government equity positions in publicly traded companies. However, the White House has hinted that more such partnerships could follow. Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett recently described the Intel stake as part of a “broader strategy,” noting that additional transactions are likely:

“I’m sure that at some point there’ll be more transactions — if not in this industry [semiconductors], then in others,” Hassett told CNBC.

In January, the U.S. Department of War (formerly the Department of Defense) released its fiscal 2025 “investment strategy,” outlining how it intends to use tools such as loans, guarantees, and credit-based programs to support companies in critical technology and supply chain sectors. Industries of “particular interest,” according to the report, include:

“Advanced bulk materials; advanced manufacturing; autonomous mobile robots; battery storage; biochemicals; bioenergetics; biomass; hydrogen generation and storage; microelectronics assembly, testing, and packaging; microelectronics manufacturing equipment; microelectronics materials; nanomaterials and metamaterials; sensor hardware; spacecraft; and synthetic biology.”

This list effectively serves as a roadmap for investors, highlighting the sectors most likely to benefit from federal backing — and indeed, many of these industries have already delivered strong year-to-date returns.

Beyond direct investments, the government has also emphasized the importance of strategic minerals and materials. The Secretary of the Interior recently added silver to the U.S. List of Critical Minerals (LCM) — a roster of materials considered vital to the economy and national security due to potential supply vulnerabilities.

As one market commentator observed, “This is an important change that could have significant implications for silver prices in the weeks and months ahead.” I share that view — and believe this shift has been a key catalyst behind the recent rally in another portfolio position, Pan American Silver (PAAS).

