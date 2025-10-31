The Case for and Against This Market

Now that we’re a few weeks into the fourth quarter, stocks have taken a bit of a step back.

There have been a few red flags in the headlines, like the U.S.-China trade war rhetoric, some issues with credit quality at smaller banks, and tons of AI bubble talk.

At the same time, the S&P 500 is only about 1% below all-time highs, the Nasdaq is within 1.5% of that index’s highs, and third-quarter earnings have started off well with the big banks.

So I wanted to lay out the evidence that favors the bull market continuing and the evidence on the other side of that coin, and then see where that leaves us net-net.

Let’s start out with the case for this market.

As the old saying goes, the most bullish thing a market can do is make new highs. And with the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq so close to all-time highs, there isn’t much not to like.

Option activity, for the most part, has been bullish, which means hedge funds and institutions are using options to get more bullish exposure than bearish. This is one of my favorite signals for a market’s strength.

The old floor trader in me often keys off the action of the Financials (XLF) and the Semiconductors (SMH), and right now, the SMH is at all-time highs.

Now let’s move on to the case against this market.

Restaurant stocks like SG, CAVA, WING and many more look awful, which leads me to believe the consumer may be pulling back. And on that same theme of a weakening consumer, “Buy Now, Pay Later” stocks AFRM and UPST have been under pressure as well.

and many more look awful, which leads me to believe the consumer may be pulling back. And on that same theme of a weakening consumer, “Buy Now, Pay Later” stocks and have been under pressure as well. The Barclays Euphoria Indicator is flashing potential over-exuberance, and previous such readings were seen during the dotcom bubble and the meme stock frenzy.

Via CNBC, the “Buffett Indicator” for stock valuation passed 200%, beyond the level he once said is “playing with fire.”

I mentioned the Semiconductors earlier; the other side of that coin is that the XLF has been weak and has underperformed the market in October.



Lastly, I want to mention two big-picture themes that support the case for the market.

The first is some relatively strong seasonality. Despite historical data that shows the end of September is a weak time of year (in all years since 1928, the last 10 days of September saw the worst average and median returns), the market was mostly flat during that time frame this year, and September closed with a gain of 3.5% on the month.

Second, I think it’s fair to say we are in a full-on rotating bull market. What I mean is, while there are some worries day to day with one sector or another, the buyers just move into other sectors, which helps the indexes continue to rise.

For example, AI stocks might be weak one day, and then money rotates into Financials. And then the next day, the Transports might come under pressure, but then traders buy Bio-tech. This is a rotating bull market.

Stepping back, at some point the bull market will end, of this, I am sure. But for now at least, my belief is that while the market may have some short-term pullbacks (which is normal), big picture, it’s possible that stocks are actually in the early innings of a multi-year bull market run.

