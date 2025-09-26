The Best Way to Play the Cannabis Resurgence

When it comes to insider activity, the best signals often come from executives buying into weakness. Insiders naturally have deeper insight into their businesses, so when they purchase shares during a downturn, it usually suggests the selling is overdone and the stock is undervalued.

A current case in point is cannabis sector lender Advanced Flower Capital (AFCG).

In the last few weeks, both a director and the company’s president/CIO scooped up roughly $1.6 million worth of stock, paying between $4.04 and $4.17 per share. They stepped in after a string of disappointing earnings reports sent shares tumbling—sending a clear message that AFCG looks too cheap at these levels.

The numbers support that view: AFC trades for just more than half its stated book value of $8.18 per share.

Part of this recent weakness comes from the company’s just-reported second-quarter earnings, in which the company posted a loss of $13.2 million, or $0.60 a share, weighed down by several underperforming loans.

The Developments That Could Support This Insider Cannabis Buy

AFC has written off multiple loans and boosted reserves to $44 million as required by accounting rules, though it continues working to recover funds by selling collateral. Any progress here would bolster results.

Potential cannabis rescheduling could also help. Moving marijuana to Schedule III would eliminate the IRS rule blocking cannabis companies from deducting operating expenses, boosting their cash flow. That, in turn, could improve recoveries on AFC’s troubled loans. “We believe rescheduling cannabis would increase the supply of capital for cannabis companies and lead to potentially better recoveries for our troubled loans,” CEO Daniel Neville said during the August earnings call.

A major bank also showed confidence, expanding AFC’s senior secured revolving credit facility to $50 million from $30 million in Q2. The lender wasn’t named, but AFC says the bank has over $75 billion in assets.

Looking ahead, AFC wants to broaden its business model. Currently structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT), it’s limited to real estate-backed loans. The company plans to convert to a business development company (BDC) if shareholders approve, which would allow it to lend to cannabis firms without real estate—roughly two-thirds of the market. “Given the capital-intensive nature of the cannabis industry, combined with the high cost of capital, many operators do not own real estate, which significantly limits the universe of cannabis operators AFC can lend to as a mortgage REIT,” said Neville. “Converting to a BDC would significantly expand our investable universe, allowing us to lend to ancillary cannabis businesses with high growth potential, as well as non-real estate covered, vertically integrated operators,” he said.

Meanwhile, investors get paid to wait. AFC pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, good for a hefty 13.3% yield. Add the potential upside signaled by insider buying, and AFC looks like a name worth keeping on the radar.

