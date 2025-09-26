Should You Invest in Natural Gas Stocks?

Headlines about surging electricity demand in the U.S. are becoming a regular occurrence, with much of that growth expected to be powered by natural gas and the plants built to burn it.

The primary forces behind this surge are the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, the return of advanced manufacturing to American soil, and the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). On top of that, smaller but widespread changes—such as the use of electric heat pumps, air conditioning, battery-operated tools, and other electrification trends—are steadily pushing demand even higher.

The more pressing issue for investors, however, isn’t simply identifying what’s driving demand, but whether this upswing is built to last.

A New Boom or a False Start?

The power industry has seen its fair share of turbulence. Over the past quarter-century, two major downturns stand out: one in the early 2000s and another in the mid-to-late 2010s. Each slump was sharp enough to drive several construction and engineering firms, once key players in natural gas plant development, out of the sector altogether. That history of volatility explains why some companies remain cautious about ramping up too quickly, creating mismatches between supply and demand.

Yet, executives at companies such as GE Vernova (GEV) argue that today’s environment is different. They liken it more to the long-lived industrial expansion after World War II, rather than the short-lived booms and busts tied to factors like overbuilding, the dot-com bubble, volatile gas prices, or the rise of renewables and shale.

Forecasts back up that optimism. Both the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and BloombergNEF (BNEF) anticipate a strong buildout of gas-fired capacity over the next five years, with projections pointing to 85–90 gigawatts of net new capacity.

The single largest force behind these projections is the data center boom. According to BNEF, if data centers were considered their own nation, by 2035 they would rank as the fourth-largest consumer of electricity worldwide—trailing only the U.S., China, and India.

Rising Demand for Next-Gen Natural Gas

This megatrend is shaking up the energy industry in a big way and catalyzing a gold rush-type boom for a wide variety of companies, including those that make components for natural gas power plants – like GE Vernova’s gas turbines – and those involved in the design, engineering and building of these complex facilities.

The reason is simple.

The sharp rise in demand is straining the country’s aging fleet of traditional power facilities, many of which are at or nearing the end of their operational lives.

With the risk of electricity shortages growing throughout the country, and the pace of retiring traditional power plants also growing, new power sources are sorely needed.

While renewable energy sources like utility-scale solar and wind are expanding – thanks in large part to falling capital costs and better energy storage systems that enhance grid reliability – the long-term outlook for renewables has recently become cloudy due to shifts in energy policy and regulatory frameworks.

The other challenge for renewables is that they just can’t provide the constant, around-the-clock power generation of the old school thermal plants.

The bottom line is that, over the next decade, the bulk of U.S. energy capacity additions will come from natural gas-fired power plants. These plants are cost-effective, reliable, and provide continuous power.

How to Play the Trend

One of the ways investors can play this trend is to invest in the companies that build and supply parts to these plants.

GE Vernova has clearly been a winner. But there are many other, lesser-known players that are worth digging into to see if they make sense for your portfolio.

