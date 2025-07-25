Should You Buy This Beaten-Down Global Stock?

Trade–especially tariffs–has dominated the conversation in this country of late.

Of note, despite manufacturing representing a small and shrinking portion of America’s economy, America remains a major player in global trade, largely owing to the U.S. dollar’s role as the global reserve currency.

In fact, 90% of all global trade includes the dollar in at least one side of the transaction.

That reserve status is the reason why we have deep and liquid financial markets, enabling us to finance our budget deficits without interest rates rising.

Given our outsized role in the world of trade, it’s striking how little we export to other major economies.

Exports are hard work but pay big dividends.

Trade and exports help companies achieve scale, garner critical information about overseas markets, and build a stronger brand with almost limitless growth potential.

No one has done this better than FedEx Corporation (FDX).

In the 1970s, after establishing a domestic distribution network for overnight package and letter delivery centered in Memphis, Mr. Frederick Smith, the company’s founder, introduced the first international priority delivery service in Asia, which was more than 300% more profitable than domestic services. Smith stayed at the helm of FedEx until age 77 and passed away in June at 80.

The FedEx elevator pitch was, “When it absolutely has to be there overnight,” which attracted substantial venture capital. The runway was not smooth, and when the company suffered cash flow problems, Smith covered part of the gap using $27,000 that he won playing blackjack.

Tensions with key FedEx client Amazon mounted as the retailer’s business exploded and Bezos built out his own warehouse and delivery operations, even leasing cargo planes. In 2019, Smith decided he didn’t want to deliver packages for a rival – and ended the contract.

Fred Smith favored neither tariffs nor subsidies and was instrumental in showing how robust trade played a key role in America’s and the world’s tremendous spurt of progress.

He often sent warning shots to protectionists linking American innovation, deregulation and trade liberalization to a half century of tremendous economic growth and prosperity.

America and FedEx played a leading and central role in this adventure.

Other key developments were the invention of the container and the container ship, which cut the cost of trade by a factor of 50X. The development of fiber optic cable meant communication could circle the globe at the speed of light, creating our global financial market – the engine of capital, investment and economic growth. The U.S. deregulation of airlines, trucking, and rail all led to much lower logistical costs and was the fuel that propelled FedEx. The Boeing jumbo jet alone cut overseas travel costs by 70%.

FedEx now averages about 17 million shipments per business day throughout its 200-country network.

Should you buy this premium logistics stock? It is tempting, as the stock is down 19% this year at 225, down from a high of 300. FedEx has proven its ability to adapt to new trends and technology.

But given trade friction and economic uncertainty, I would put it on your watch list and be a buyer at 200 if it gets there.

I have a better logistics stock recommendation, which I revealed in the July 3 issue of the Cabot Explorer. It has operations in over 100 countries and employs more than 18,000 people. The company has also raised its dividend every year for more than three decades.

And what’s next for international trade? The sky is the limit. It is entirely in our hands.

But our hands must be strong, nimble and confident, for history shows that great countries and civilizations often fail due to one or more of three shortcomings: a lack of fiscal discipline; a culture that does not promote risk taking, openness and scientific innovation; and international economic policies not grounded in the national interest.

