Should You Buy This Beaten-Down Danish Stock?

Although overshadowed by the rise of artificial intelligence, the weight-loss drug revolution was one of the dominant stories of the post-pandemic bull market.

One of the two leading GLP-1 producers, Danish pharma company Novo Nordisk (NVO), was a real winner for Cabot Explorer subscribers after its branded blockbuster drug Wegovy was approved in the United States in 2021.

Wegovy’s U.S. sales went up 8X from $860 million in 2022 to $6.8 billion in 2024, making Novo Nordisk the most valuable company in Europe.

Pharma giant Eli Lily (LLY) entered the fray with its Mounjaro brand at a lower price point and with fewer side effects than Wegovy. Even so, there was plenty of demand for both pharma giants.

But Novo’s production could not keep up with sky-high demand, which gave Lily and other smaller competitors an opening and prompted the Cabot Explorer to take some profits off the table to lock in some nice gains.

Then the FDA put semaglutide (the active ingredient of Wegovy) on its drug shortage list, allowing third-party compound manufacturers to sell the drug to pharmacies.

These third-party compounders offer lower-cost weight-loss drugs that are not FDA-approved and yet are able to compete with Wegovy.

Hims & Hers (HIMS) was a notable entrant but was not the only company to offer a competing weight-loss solution.

The FDA is now comfortable with Novo’s ability to supply semaglutide, so it has ordered all outsourced producers to wind down their manufacturing.

Many will keep going until litigation forces them to stop.

In July, Novo’s market share slipped below 50%. Lily has also been much more aggressive on the marketing side for its weight-loss drugs. It also launched LilyDirect early last year to sell drugs directly to patients at cheaper prices.

Learning a hard lesson, Novo set up its NovoCare Pharmacy in March to directly write Wegovy prescriptions, accept payments, and ship to patients. The NovoCare Pharmacy is already writing 11,000 prescriptions weekly for Wegovy. Novo has also inked a deal with CVS.

Novo will also need to reduce pricing, which, of course, narrows profit margins (estimated to be close to 90% in America). The average price of Wegovy, if paid out of pocket, is $1,300 per month - 10X more than the cheapest compounder competitor.

By my math, Novo is generating a rather incredible 89% gross margin for Wegovy sold in America.

The global market for weight-loss drugs has increased 15X in the last four years, from $1 billion in 2020 to $15 billion in 2024. Some expect the potential market to reach 1 billion people, and it may reach $80 billion as soon as 2030. This means the current market penetration is still tiny compared with projections.

So, does that make this beaten-down Danish pharma stock a buy?

Novo has admitted its mistakes and is making moves to get back in the game. Investors are a bit rattled as the company’s market value is being reset to reflect new competition and lower but still healthy profit margins.

Novo also named a new CEO, Maziar Mike Doustdar, turning to a veteran insider to revive sales and reassure investors.

While its price-to-sales and price-to-book ratios remain elevated, its return on equity is still impressive.

This stock should be on your watch list but could pull back more as quarterly comparisons will not look terrific. This would be the time to buy.

