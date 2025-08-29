September 2025
The White House has recently published an Executive Order intended to permit alternative asset investment, including real estate, commodities and private equity, in retirement accounts and 401(k)s. This month, let’s take a closer look at private equity. We’ll explore how it works, how it performs relative to public investments you’re no doubt already familiar with, how you can add private equity exposure right now, and, most importantly, whether you should.
AI has been the dominant trend on Wall Street for years, and the AI stocks have been responsible for the lion’s share of the market’s gains. In other words, they’re doing great, but are they doing too great?
Novo Nordisk (NVO) helped revolutionize weight-loss drugs, yet the stock has lost 60% from its all-time highs. Is now the time to step in and buy?
Not all insider activity is created equal, which is why I recommend following these three basic rules to identify stocks with insider buying and the potential to outperform.
Gold, interest rates and yield are deeply interconnected and offer investors a valuable signal for identifying the broader economic backdrop and where the market may be heading next.
Governments across the globe have been reining in spending to help reduce debt and balance their budgets. Here are three asset classes to take advantage of the belt-tightening, and three to avoid.
Economists are increasingly worried that the U.S. economy has undershot its “soft landing” and may be headed towards a recession instead. Here’s why, and what to do about it.
When the original crop of meme stocks emerged, it marked a frothy top and the end of the bull market. Now, with a new class in 2025, will history repeat itself?
Warren Buffett may not practice market timing, but his preferred stock market indicator is sending out warning signs loud and clear.
An unprecedented deal with the U.S. government has significantly boosted the shares of MP Materials (MP), but is it a buy?
As both June and July’s reports have shown, inflation has remained stubbornly high. So, what’s an investor to do if inflation proves to be “sticky”?