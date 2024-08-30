Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
September 2024
Two women in a golf cart
Magazine
Estate Planning Done Right: Don’t Leave Your Heirs a Headache
Despite emphasis on closing the gender wealth gap, women in (and approaching) retirement still face significant challenges. Not only do women live longer than men and thus need to stretch their retirement dollars further, they also have, on average, half the retirement savings and can expect to receive a smaller amount from Social Security. This month, we’ll tackle strategies that everyone can use to build a bigger nest egg, cut down on expenses, and achieve their retirement goals.
August 30, 2024
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
Person carrying a jug of water on their shoulders
Magazine
Why the “Carry Trade” Was a Buying Opportunity in Small Caps
The unwinding of the Japanese carry trade halted the stock market rally in its tracks, but the bullish case for small caps may be even stronger going forward.
August 30, 2024
 · 
Tyler Laundon
Read More
2353448_September2024CMCMagArticleImages_2_082124.png
Magazine
Apple (AAPL): Buy, Sell or Hold After Buffett’s Big Sell?
Yes, Berkshire Hathaway sold a big chunk of its Apple (AAPL) position; no, that doesn’t make it a de facto sell for us too.
August 30, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Read More
The One Political Question We (Almost) All Agree On
When it comes to politics these days, it seems we can’t agree on much. But this is one political question we seemingly all agree on.
August 30, 2024
 · 
Ed Coburn
5 Easy Tips for Building Wealth
It’s easy to get overwhelmed with investing information, but these five tips can help you lay the foundation for a simple and sustainable strategy for building wealth.
August 30, 2024
 · 
Carl Delfeld
2 Rock-Solid Industrials for an Unstable Market
While AI has been stealing the lion’s share of the headlines this year, the workmanlike industrial machinery sector has been quietly growing. Here are two names we like in the sector.
August 30, 2024
 · 
Clif Droke
2 Cheap, High-Yield Dividend Payers to Buy Now
Over the past few months, previously beleaguered interest rate-sensitive stocks have begun outperforming. But they’re still cheap, and they still offer attractive dividends for investors.
August 30, 2024
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
How the Presidential Election Could Impact Cannabis Stocks
Few sectors are as affected by politics as cannabis, and the upcoming presidential election could have significant implications for cannabis stocks.
August 30, 2024
 · 
Michael Brush
Why You Should Buy International Stocks Now
International stocks offer an opportunity to diversify your portfolio, find opportunities that may not be available domestically, and add exposure to an increasingly global economy.
August 30, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
2 Little-Known Southeast Asian Stocks with Huge Upside
The economies of Southeast Asia are some of the fastest growing on the planet and offer huge upside potential for early investors. Here are two ways to play that growth.
August 30, 2024
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Are Small Caps Actually Rallying? Or Is This Another Tease?
Small caps historically outperform larger stocks, but they’ve been underperforming for years. Is it finally their time to shine?
August 30, 2024
 · 
Chris Preston

