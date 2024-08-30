September 2024
Despite emphasis on closing the gender wealth gap, women in (and approaching) retirement still face significant challenges. Not only do women live longer than men and thus need to stretch their retirement dollars further, they also have, on average, half the retirement savings and can expect to receive a smaller amount from Social Security. This month, we’ll tackle strategies that everyone can use to build a bigger nest egg, cut down on expenses, and achieve their retirement goals.
The unwinding of the Japanese carry trade halted the stock market rally in its tracks, but the bullish case for small caps may be even stronger going forward.
Yes, Berkshire Hathaway sold a big chunk of its Apple (AAPL) position; no, that doesn’t make it a de facto sell for us too.
When it comes to politics these days, it seems we can’t agree on much. But this is one political question we seemingly all agree on.
It’s easy to get overwhelmed with investing information, but these five tips can help you lay the foundation for a simple and sustainable strategy for building wealth.
While AI has been stealing the lion’s share of the headlines this year, the workmanlike industrial machinery sector has been quietly growing. Here are two names we like in the sector.
Over the past few months, previously beleaguered interest rate-sensitive stocks have begun outperforming. But they’re still cheap, and they still offer attractive dividends for investors.
Few sectors are as affected by politics as cannabis, and the upcoming presidential election could have significant implications for cannabis stocks.
International stocks offer an opportunity to diversify your portfolio, find opportunities that may not be available domestically, and add exposure to an increasingly global economy.
The economies of Southeast Asia are some of the fastest growing on the planet and offer huge upside potential for early investors. Here are two ways to play that growth.
Small caps historically outperform larger stocks, but they’ve been underperforming for years. Is it finally their time to shine?