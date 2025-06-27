Save Money on (and Profit from) Surging Summer Travel

Are your bags packed for your summer vacation yet? If so, you’re in good company.

Deloitte just published its Summer Travel Survey and reported that 53% of its respondents plan to take a leisure vacation this year, up from 48% in 2024. But...in the two weeks following the publication of their survey, the amount of money that travelers plan to spend has declined. Originally, they said their travel budget was 21% higher than last year’s; now it’s 13% more than they spent in 2024.

While average hotel and motel rates declined by 1.7% since last year, airfares went up 25% and cruise prices rose by 20%.

Consequently, folks are reining in their spending a bit—for other reasons too: high interest rates on credit cards (83% of people charge their vacation expenses to a credit card) and worry about global and domestic unrest.

And part of that spending decline may mean embarking on a road trip instead of a cruise or fancy resort.

Fortunately, there are lots of ways to save on travel and still enjoy a great experience. Let’s take a look at some of the ways to enjoy a nice trip while making the most of your travel money.

Bargain Cruises Are Often Heavily Discounted

Just this morning, I received an email from Vacations To Go, which listed quite a few opportunities to book last-minute cruises, and at deeply discounted prices.

I first found out about last-minute bargains on one of the first cruises I took, a gift to my sister on her high school graduation. Our tablemates booked just two weeks in advance and paid one-half of the price I paid—and got a better cabin than ours!

Let me tell you, after that, I’ve used this strategy several times. One of the best—and cheapest—cruises I took was an 11-day cruise sailing through the Panama Canal on Princess Cruise Lines that I booked about 10 days in advance. I paid $436! Those cruises normally run $1,300-$3,000!

So, if you have the flexibility to cruise at the last minute, here are some ideas:



A 4-night Bahamas cruise departing from Miami on August 15, starting at $459 (FastDeal #14505). Save 87%!

A 7-night Alaska cruise departing from Vancouver on August 11, starting at $579 (FastDeal #32182). Save 87%!

A 5-night Mexico cruise departing from Galveston on September 27, starting at $379 (FastDeal #36183). Save 81%!

A 9-night Bermuda cruise departing from New York on August 30, starting at $829 (FastDeal #10121). Save 78%!

A 5-night Caribbean cruise departing from Miami on October 1, starting at $294 (FastDeal #42429). Save 63!

A 12-night Panama Canal cruise departing from Fort Lauderdale on November 29, starting at $989 (FastDeal #47633). Save 61%!

A 7-night Canada & New England cruise departing from Quebec City on September 6, starting at $729 (FastDeal #15458). Save 61%!

And below are some additional discounts listed by Vacations To Go:

Oceania is offering Vacations To Go customers discounts of up to 77%, plus newly reduced rates, pre-paid gratuities, shipboard credits of up to $1,100 per cabin, a free House Select beverage package, free specialty dining and unlimited internet access on select sailings.

Regent is providing exclusive discounts to Vacations To Go customers: Save up to 82%. In addition, receive shipboard credits of up to $400 per cabin on eligible sailings and for a limited time, children ages 17 and under sail free on select itineraries.

Celebrity has reduced rates by up to 83%. Plus, get shipboard credits of up to $175 per cabin, a free Classic beverage package and unlimited internet access on select sailings booked at eligible rates.

Silversea has reduced rates on a variety of cruises by up to 84%, with specially reduced pricing on select sailings exclusively for Vacations To Go customers. Plus, receive shipboard credits of up to $700 per cabin on select departures. Your Silversea fare includes gratuities, all alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and unlimited internet.

Norwegian is offering Vacations to Go customers huge discounts of up to 87% along with shipboard credits of up to $200 per cabin on select sailings. Plus, cabins booked at eligible rates include up to 300 minutes of internet per person and a $50 per cabin shore excursion credit on each excursion booked through the cruise line.

Royal Caribbean is offering huge new discounts—up to 75%. Also, receive shipboard credits of up to $50 per cabin on select sailings. Children aged 12 and under pay only port fees and taxes when sharing the same cabin with two adults on certain departures.

Crystal is offering discounts of up to 81%. Pricing includes gratuities, unlimited Wi-Fi, butler service in all suites and guest rooms, two complimentary specialty dining reservations, and all alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Disney Cruise Line. Book now and pay a 50% reduced deposit on select sailings.

You should know that cruise lines also run specials that aren’t always advertised, such as the occasional offers from Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line for free kids’ fares.

And speaking of children, there are six cruise lines that are highly rated for family trips, offering activities that may include: surf simulator, ice skating, giant slides, rock climbing, laser tag, bumper cars, zip lines, water parks, mini golf, roller coasters, go-carting, sky rides, arcades, basketball and kids and teen clubs.

The cruise lines rated by U.S. News are:



Disney Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean International

Norwegian Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line

Costa Cruises

MSC Cruises

And if you are traveling kid-free, there are still plenty of cruise deals. These are from CheapCruises.com.

Carnival Cruise Line; 4 Night Catalina & Baja Mexico; departing from: Long Beach (Los Angeles), California

Ports of call: Avalon, Catalina Island, California • Ensenada, Mexico

Interior from $247

MSC Cruises; 3 Night Bahamas; departing from: Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida

Ports of Call: Nassau, Bahamas • Ocean Cay Marine Reserve (Cruise Line Private Island)

Interior from $247

Royal Caribbean; 4 Night Catalina & Ensenada; departing from: San Pedro (Los Angeles), California

Ports of Call: Avalon, Catalina Island, California • Ensenada, Mexico

Interior from $275

Celebrity Cruises; 3 Night Key West & Bahamas; departing from: Ft. Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Florida

Ports of Call: Key West, Florida • Bimini, Bahamas

Interior from $334

And for luxurious adults-only river cruises, I can highly recommend Viking. I did a cruise from Paris to the Swiss Alps a couple of years ago, and I have to say that was one of my favorite vacations! I liked it so much that I’m planning a Norway cruise with Viking for next winter.

Tired of Being Nickel-and-Dimed to Death? Try an All-Inclusive Resort

If a cruise is not on the top of your list, here are a few all-inclusive (room, food, drinks, and entertainment) resorts where kids stay free—a couple which are right here in the U.S.—courtesy of U.S. News:

Palace Resorts Mexico and Jamaica: Children and teens ages 17 and younger stay free on eligible booking dates. These resorts are in highly desired locations such as Cozumel and Playa del Carmen in Mexico and Jamaica’s Ochos Rios.

Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun offers one free child per paid adult on eligible bookings through Hyatt’s “Best Year Yet” promotion.

Cap Maison Resort & Spa, St. Lucia, allows up to two children ages 12 and younger can stay for free with paid adults. The resort’s Family Time package includes up to three hours of babysitting and free kids club access.

Blue Haven Resort: Turks and Caicos: Kids 12 and younger stay, play and eat for free with parents.

Paradisus Resorts: Mexico and the Dominican Republic resorts offer several programs for free kids’ stay, including kids’ clubs with crafts, games, and science experiments.

Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino and Spa: St. Maarten allows two kids ages 5 and younger to stay, play and eat for free with their parents in the same room; there’s a $45 per day charge for older children ages 6 to 12.

Woodloch Pine Resort, Hawley, Pennsylvania, allows free stay for kids ages 6 and younger with parents on eligible dates, although this promotion is valid midweek only. The resort offers more than 30 scheduled activities each day.

The Chatwal Lodge (The Catskills, New York): Kids under six stay free. Just 14 guest suites, but lots of activities, including kayaking, snowshoeing and a bowling alley all on-site.

But if you decide you prefer adults-only companionship in an all-inclusive vacation, Apple Vacations offers these choices:

Riu Republica Adults

Dominican Republic, Punta Cana

3 Nights Hotel + Flight from $535 per person

Platinum Yucatan Princess All Suites & Spa Resort

Cancun - Cancun and Riviera Maya

3 Nights Hotel + Flight from $611 per person

Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa

Dominican Republic, Punta Cana

3 Nights Hotel + Flight from $731 per person

Secrets Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa

Cancun - Riviera Maya Hotels

3 Nights Hotel + Flight from $749 per person

For Folks Who Want to See a Lot in a Little Time, Guided Tours May Be the Answer

If you like to visit a lot of places in a short period of time, Affordable Tours lists these Top 10 Tours for families:



And for adults only, Go Ahead Tours features these trips:

Best Seller: London, Paris & Rome

11 days | 14 days with Madrid extension

On sale starting from $3,039. Originally $3,639

A Week in Ireland: Dublin, Cork & Galway

8 days | 11 days with London extension

On sale starting from $2,199. Originally $2,699.

A Week in Costa Rica: San José, Arenal & Guanacaste

8 days | 10 days with Guanacaste Coast extension

On sale starting from $2,189. Originally $2,589.

Best Seller: Egypt & Nile River Cruise

12 days | 16 days with Jordan extension

On sale starting from $3,229. Originally $3,829.

A Week in Portugal: Porto, Évora & Lisbon

9 days | 12 days with The Algarve Region & Lisbon extension

On sale starting from $2,269. Originally $2,769.

Iceland: Reykjavík & the Northern Lights

6 days | 8 days with West Iceland & Reykjavík extension

On sale starting from $2,709. Originally $3,309.

I’ve done a couple of guided tour trips—one to England and Wales, and the one I did this past March, which was mostly all around Italy with a bit of Switzerland thrown in. I love the idea of seeing an entire country in one trip, since I don’t think I will get back there again. It was worth every minute, but I have to say, it was exhausting!

Our National Parks Are True Treasures

If you are into the outdoors, you may want to visit one of our beautiful national parks, although at this late date, you may not get a reservation for summer. However, fall and even winter can be absolutely breathtaking at these venues.

Yellowstone was our first national park, established on March 1, 1872. Today, there are 63 parks.

Restlesspursuits.com recently named the 7 best national parks to visit with children:

Glacier National Park: Beautiful mountains and lakes

Badlands National Park: Bison herds and prairie dogs

Mesa Verde National Park: This park is an archaeological site that protects the rich cultural heritage of 27 Pueblos and Tribes; cliff dwellings, stargazing, and hiking

Grand Teton National Park: glacial lakes and beautiful peaks.

Zion National Park: Picturesque, river, slot canyon walls

Rocky Mountain National Park: Lakes, scenic drives, lots of wildlife.

Yellowstone National Park: Geysers, high concentration of wildlife like bison herds.

Popular Family Destinations

If your budget or time doesn’t stretch far enough for a major trip, you may want to consider a destination that can be fun, educational, and fairly inexpensive.

U.S. News recently included a feature about these fairly inexpensive popular family destinations, many of which are within driving distance:

Gatlinburg. Just 45 minutes from me, Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge, TN sees more than 10 million visitors every year (many of whom also go to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park). If you like a carnival atmosphere, family-oriented dinner shows, amusement parks, museums, and shopping, a trip to Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge will be perfect for you! But I warn you—the traffic is stressful!

Outer Banks, North Carolina, offers more than 100 miles of beaches, but also includes historical sites such as the Wright Brothers National Memorial. (Passes to the memorial are free for children younger than 16.), lighthouses, boardwalks, and really big houses to share.

Washington, D.C. The National Parks Service maintains more than 100 monuments in Washington, D.C. Tours of the White House and Capitol buildings can be arranged through your local congressperson. The National Zoo and National Cathedral are also worth a visit.

Wisconsin Dells is similar to Gatlinburg, with lots of entertainment along the lakeshores. It’s known as the “Water Park Capital of the World”, and boasts the largest outdoor water park in the U.S.—Noah’s Ark Waterpark. But there’s also shopping, and may I mention, some of the best cheese in the country? (I know that from my trip last summer!)

Niagara Falls can be accessed via New York or Canada. I’ve been on the Canadian side and have to say it was a magnificent view—a winter wonderland a few Decembers ago. The Canadian side is supposedly less expensive than the U.S. and also has smaller crowds.

Hot Springs, Arkansas, is a hiking mecca, close to the Ozark Mountains, and features Bathhouse Row, a collection of historic spas and other attractions that bisect Hot Springs National Park. I had a chance to visit the bathhouses last winter, and I’m telling you, for $40, you will have an out-of-this-world experience! Hot Springs is also home to Garvan Woodland Gardens, a 210-acre botanical garden.

Williamsburg, Virginia. What’s not to like about going back in time to Colonial days? Historic homes, jewelry makers, blacksmiths, shops, nearby battlefields, and several taverns where you can experience an 18th-century meal. A couple of Christmases ago, I had the chance to enjoy a very fine meal at Christiana Campbell’s Tavern.

No One Else Wants to Join—Go Solo!

If you’re single like me, it’s not always possible to find someone to accompany you when you are ready to travel. And I absolutely hate paying the single supplement that is sometimes double the rate of a double room.

Fortunately, there are some options for us. Cabin Zero lists the following destinations as options;

Budget Trip Destinations for Solo Travelers in Asia

Hue, Vietnam

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Gyeongju, South Korea

Manila Bay, Philippines

Kandy, Sri Lanka

Kyoto, Japan

Taipei, Taiwan

Penang, Malaysia

Chengdu, China

Pokhara, Nepal

Cheap Solo Holidays in South and North America

Misiones, Argentina

León, Nicaragua

Medellín, Colombia

Mexico City, Mexico

Most Affordable Solo Travel Places in Europe

Budapest, Hungary

Tbilisi, Georgia

Perast, Montenegro

Cēsis, Latvia

Transylvania, Romania

Prague, Czech Republic

Mostar, Bosnia

Cheap Solo Vacation Idea in Africa

Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Cairo, Egypt

Marrakech, Morocco

Here are a few of their featured deals that I found most appealing:

Kyoto, Japan: UNESCO cultural heritage sites, temples, and shrines

Average cost: ~$70 per day

Accommodation: $50 - $65

Food: $5 - $8

Sightseeing: $2 - $3.5

Transportation: $1.5 - $5

Best time to visit: Spring (From March to May)

Pokhara, Nepal: A great destination after trekking through the Himalayas; beautiful scenery, temples, hiking

Average cost: ~$60 per day

Accommodation: $20 - $40

Food: $5 - $10

Sightseeing: $1.5 - $3

Transportation: $1.25 - $3

Best time to visit: Spring (From March to May)

Misiones, Argentina: Iguazu Falls, national parks, wildlife

Average cost: ~$70 per day

Accommodation: $35 - $60

Food: $7 - $15

Sightseeing: $40 - $50

Transportation: $1 - $20

Best time to visit: Spring (From September to December)

Budapest, Hungary: Capital of Hungary, thermal baths, local pubs

Average cost: ~$60 per day

Accommodation: $30 - $70

Food: $9 - $13

Sightseeing: Free - $45

Transportation: Free - $2

Best time to visit: Autumn (From September to October)

Prague, Czech Republic: Bohemian, castles, medieval history and architecture, food

Average cost: ~$50 per day

Accommodation: $30 - $40

Food: $10 - $15

Sightseeing: $8 - $20

Transportation: $3 - $5

Best time to visit: Autumn (From September to October)

Cairo, Egypt: Pyramids, sphinx, citadels, camels

Average cost: ~$40 per day

Accommodation: $30 - $40

Food: $5 - $8

Sightseeing: $3 - $6

Transportation: $1.25 - $3

Best time to visit: Cool Season (From March to May)

Staycations Can Be Fun (and Cheap!)

I’ve had a few small trips and one big trip (to Italy last spring) so far this year. And for the rest of 2025, I’m planning a few small excursions, mostly locally, or within a day’s driving distance.

If your budget or your time won’t accommodate a big outlay this summer, consider adding some very fun activities that will offer relaxation and recreation.

Here are a couple of things that I’ve done or am planning to do:

King Tut: His Tomb and His Treasures, The Biltmore, Asheville, North Carolina. I visited this exhibit in May—something that I’ve wanted to see for years—and it was well worth it. Just amazing, really.

This website will give you dates for other cities this year, including: Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles and more.

I am also very excited to see Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, in July, in Maryville, Tennessee. The exhibit runs through the end of July, but will be touring the country in the following cities, where tickets are still available as I write this:



Atlanta, Georgia

Richmond, Virginia

Worcester, Massachusetts

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

The experiences in Austin, Texas, and Norfolk, Virginia, are sold out but have a waiting list.

You can find these types of events in your area by visiting your local Chamber of Commerce, Visitor’s Center, and event websites.

Other Ideas for Staycations:

Wine, art, craft, and food festivals

That is one thing that I miss living in Tennessee—the festivals! Sure, there are cornbread, ramp, bluegrass, dogwood, beer, music (Bonnaroo), and antique festivals and shows, but I do miss the wine and art festivals when I lived in California and all the arts & crafts shows I attended while living in Florida.

Here are the Best Food and Drinks Events coming this year:

The Great American Beer Festival: October, Denver, Colorado. This is for craft beer lovers (more than 50,000!) who can try beer from over 800 breweries, including Sierra Nevada, Dogfish Head, and New Belgium Brewing Company. Local food trucks make sure you can soak up all that beer!

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio: September. Along the beautiful Cincinnati riverfront, this festival sees more than 800,000 folks who can sample German cuisine and beer from over 100 food and beverage vendors.

Windy City Smoke Out BBQ, Beer & Music Fest, Chicago, Illinois: July. The event features country music and barbecue for the 50,000+ who can chow down on food from more than 25 pitmasters and BBQ vendors from across the nation, including Lewis Barbecue from Charleston, Hometown Bar-B-Que from Brooklyn, and Chicago’s own Green Street Smoked Meats.

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Atlanta, Georgia: September. For four days, over 200 celebrated chefs, sommeliers, and mixologists showcase the best of Southern cuisine and beyond. Restaurants featured include famous establishments like Nakato, Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, and Tiny Lou’s.

Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival, Brooklyn, New York: October takes place at the Brooklyn Army Terminal and features 80 events over four days, and 500 chefs like Bobby Flay, Scott Conant, and Marcus Samuelsson.

Bourbon & Beyond Festival, Louisville, Kentucky: September is another four-day festival that attracts more than 120,000 attendees who can sample food and drink from over 70 local and regional vendors and celebrity chefs. You also won’t want to miss out on the bourbon workshops!

Austin Food & Wine Festival, Austin, Texas: November lasts three days and includes over 50 top restaurants and 30+ wine, beer, and spirit makers and 70 chefs and pitmasters.

Most of these festivals include entertainment, too, and Best Foods and Drinks’ website also offers a button to find the events in your state.

If music is your go-to for R&R, there are lots of music festivals in the U.S. Some have already come and gone this year but here are a few that are coming up, and billed as some of the Best Music Festivals in the U.S. by Roadbook.com:

Newport Folk Festival has had headliners like Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger, and Joni Mitchell, and has been around since 1959. This year, you can expect to see country artists Maren Morris and Luke Combs, and established indie and folk artists such as Mt. Joy, Waxahatchee, Alex G, Jeff Tweedy, Iron & Wine, and Jessica Pratt.

When: 25-27 July 2025

Where: Newport, Rhode Island

Lollapalooza saw 400,000 attendees last year who rocked and rolled to music from 170 artists. This year, the lineup includes Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, the Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, Rüfüs du Sol, Luke Combs, TWICE, A$AP Rocky, and Korn.

When: 31 July – 3 August 2025

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Austin City Limits is an event that has attracted more than 420,000 attendees. And this year, they are coming to see Luke Combs, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Hozier, The Strokes, T-Pain, and many other musicians.

There’s no end to the entertainment that is available all across the country! Road trips, scenic short train rides, amusement parks, state parks, hiking trails and waterfalls, and walking tours of your downtown districts. (I just did this in Knoxville and discovered that some of the roads were so hilly that they couldn’t be driven on by horses and buggies, so the roads had to be elevated 20 feet and evened out! You can still see the old roads, now underground!) I also found out that Knoxville was where the SEC (Southeastern Conference) was founded—who knew?

Best Online Travel Sites

I’ve given you the links to several travel sites, but I wanted to add the following sites to that list. I regularly use many of these sites, and once you register with them, you will be on their email lists for upcoming travel deals. But don’t forget that your reward accounts at airlines, hotels, rental car agencies, travel companies, and cruise lines are also great sources for travel deals (that’s how I found out about the Panama Canal cruise!)

Flights, Hotels, Attractions

Google Flights

Kayak

TripAdvisor: I especially like this site for area attractions.

Expedia: This is my go-to site for flights and hotels.

Travelocity

CruiseCompete

Booking.com: I’ve used this site a bit lately and have been very satisfied.

Vacation Rentals

Airbnb: I’ve used this many times and have been very satisfied with the lodgings.

VRBO: Several of my investment real estate clients swear by this site for finding short-term tenants.

Car Rentals

Hotwire: The site also offers flight and hotel information.

AutoEurope

AutoSlash

Rail Travel in Europe

Rail Europe

Wow! Did you know there was so much to do—and at reduced prices? Well, while you are contemplating your next trip or staycation, it seems reasonable to consider some of the companies behind these fabulous trips and events—businesses who issue stock or exchange-traded funds—that we can invest in to make money so we can travel! Right?

Let’s do that.

Buy a Share; Get a Deal

Before I get to my recommendations, did you know that some travel companies also offer special deals to their shareholders? Here are just a few:

Airlines offering shareholder benefits:

ANA (All Nippon Airways)

For shareholders whose address is registered in Japan and who own 100 shares or more at the end of March or September, ANA will send coupons for approximately 50% off of the ANA FLEX fare of any ANA domestic flight.

JAL (Japan Airways)

For shareholders who own 100 or more shares of the common stock, JAL will grant 50% discount coupons on regular one-way airfare for any flight on designated domestic routes serviced by Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., Japan Transocean Air Co., Ltd., Japan Air Commuter Co., Ltd. and Ryukyu Air Commuter Co., Ltd.

Hotels offering shareholder benefits

Accor Hotels

If you hold 50 shares or more, you can enroll in the Accor Shareholder Club. You will get the Accor Gold status until December of the following year. To maximize your time as an Accor Gold member, you should apply in January to receive a benefit of nearly two years of your newly acquired Gold status.

IHG PLC

If you own 100 shares or more, you can join the Shareholder Benefits Program. When you book directly with IHG, you can receive a discount of up to 20% on the best flexible rates. Additionally, program members enjoy special rates exclusively available on certain holiday dates, along with other discounts and benefits.

NH Hotels

Gold Tier, if you hold a block of shares to a value which is lower than 2,000 Euros; or

Platinum Tier, if you hold a block of shares to a value equal to or greater than 2,000 Euros but lower than 3,000 Euros.

Titanium Tier, if you hold a block of shares to a value equal to or greater than 3,000 Euros.

However, holding only 1 single share (around €4 or $5) allows you to get the NH Discovery Gold Status.

Premier Inn

Premier Inn is a budget-type hotel group growing rapidly in Europe. If you hold 64 shares or more, you receive the shareholder card and get free breakfast for your stay.

Melia Hotels

Depending on the minimum amount of shares you own, you will receive the following status:

From 1 share upwards: Silver

From 1,000 shares upwards: Gold

From 10,000 shares upwards: Platinum

Additionally, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Lines have special perks for shareholders; so does Air France-KLM. If you own or plan to own any travel-related shares, make sure to contact the company’s Investor Relations department to find out if any travel perks are available to you as a shareholder.

Travel Investments That Pay Off

I don’t even know how many travel-related stocks I’ve looked at—at least a couple of dozen. Travel stocks tend to be cyclical, so timing is important in the purchase decision.

So, I asked myself, “Which stocks are primed for purchasing at this moment?” I found a few. Some, I decided, were not yet at the right price. But I did find a handful of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that may appeal to you.

Stocks:

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY): a low-cost airline from Ireland that services 37 countries and 230 airports. The company just reported that it saw a 4% increase in passengers in May, to 19 million. Analysts have been raising Ryanair’s earnings estimates for the past few months.

Price: $55.27

52 Week Range: $36.97 - 58.38

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) provides online and traditional travel and restaurant reservations and related services in the United States and internationally. Booking is being touted as one of the best companies to benefit from Agentic AI tools, which “can go beyond the capability of chatbot by taking actions online, such as purchasing an item or booking a reservation.”

Price: $5,286.26

52 Week Range: $3,180.00 - 5,639.70

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) operates theme parks around the world, produces film and television content, and offers direct-to-consumer streaming services. The company recently announced a new collaboration with Amazon (AMZN), which “enables advertisers to combine Disney’s audience data with Amazon’s extensive commerce insights, creating more precise targeting capabilities that could theoretically command higher advertising rates.”

Price: $117.86

52 Week Range: $80.10 - 120.50

Exchange-Traded Funds

Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Invesco ETF (PEJ): The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the underlying index. The underlying index is composed of common stocks of U.S. leisure and entertainment companies. These companies are engaged principally in the design, production or distribution of goods or services in the leisure and entertainment industries. The fund is non-diversified.

Current Price: $53.99

Top 10 Holdings



Holdings % Portfolio Weight DoorDash Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 5.34 Darden Restaurants Inc 5.23 Sysco Corp 5.12 Royal Caribbean Group 5.12 Live Nation Entertainment Inc 5.07 Booking Holdings Inc 4.85 United Airlines Holdings Inc 4.7 McDonald’s Corp 4.63 Super Group (SGHC) Ltd 3.03 Warner Bros. Discovery Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 3.01

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY): The index tracks the performance of globally exchange-listed equity securities (or corresponding American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) of companies across the globe that are engaged in “Travel Technology Business”. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the component securities of the index and in ADRs or GDRs based on the component securities in the index. The fund is non-diversified.

Current Price: $20.82

Top 10 Holdings



Holdings % Portfolio Weight Booking Holdings Inc 5.26 Uber Technologies Inc 5.21 Lyft Inc Class A 5.05 Tongcheng Travel Holdings Ltd 4.8 MakeMyTrip Ltd 4.72 Airbnb Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 4.67 HBX Group International PLC 4.43 Trip.com Group Ltd ADR 4.36 Amadeus IT Group SA 4.26 On The Beach Group PLC 4.22

Themes Airlines ETF (AIRL). The investment seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Airlines Index. The index is a free-float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to provide exposure to companies that have business operations in the airline industry. The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities that comprise the index and in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) based on the securities in the index. The fund is non-diversified.

Current Price: $29.65

Top 10 Holdings



Holdings % Portfolio Weight International Consolidated Airlines Group SA 5.64 Air Canada Shs Voting and Variable Voting 5.3 Qantas Airways Ltd 5.3 Ryanair Holdings PLC ADR 5.17 easyJet PLC 5.14 Deutsche Lufthansa AG 4.95 Japan Airlines Co Ltd 4.65 Singapore Airlines Ltd 4.58 Exchange Income Corp 4.58 Copa Holdings SA Class A 4.49

I hope this article has given you some vacation ideas—for every budget—and also a few suggestions on how to make money (to help you travel!) by investing in a select group of stocks and ETFs in the tourism industry.

Bon Voyage and Happy Investing!