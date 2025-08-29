Private Equity: Wall Street’s Secret Weapon

Asset managers who run private equity (PE) funds are about to get a windfall!

President Trump just signed an executive order that aims to transform retirement savings as we currently know them.

The order opens the door and welcomes a variety of “alternative assets,” such as cryptocurrency, real estate, and private equity, into 401(k) and other defined contribution retirement accounts—plans offered by employers that workers can contribute to—such as 403(b) plans, employee stock ownership plans, and profit-sharing plans.

Specifically, Trump directed the Department of Labor to reexamine guidance and clarify the government’s position on alternative assets, and he gave them 180 days to do so.

And the president mandated that the Department of Labor, the Treasury, and the Securities and Exchange Commission clear the path for such assets to “find a place alongside stocks and bonds.”

Right now, there is no law that prohibits these types of assets in 401(k)s, but their inherent characteristics—and risks—(more on this below) have deterred retirement managers from taking the leap. Additionally, the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) “requires the employer to act in employees’ best interest as a fiduciary”—and it gives workers the right to sue their employers for failing to do so.

Currently, more than 90 million Americans participate in employer-sponsored defined-contribution plans—to the tune of some $12.2 trillion in retirement savings.

Before now, access to accounts that include alternative assets had only been available to wealthy investors and retirement plans for government workers that invest in public pension plans. For the rest of us, at this time, most of our retirement monies are restricted from investing in alternative assets. Instead, our choices have primarily been limited to publicly traded stocks and bonds.

In the coming weeks, you are going to hear a very public debate about the pros and cons of this topic. And I’m going to highlight some of those issues for you. But first, let’s discuss exactly what we mean when we talk about private equity (PE).

What Is Private Equity?

When you invest in publicly traded stock, you become an owner of the company. Investors who buy into private equity become the owners of one or more businesses that are not publicly listed on a stock exchange. The investment entrées into private equity are generally private equity funds—pooled investments offered by private equity firms. Think of these funds as similar to mutual funds, as they allow groups of investors to combine or pool their assets to invest in the private equity fund.

Because private equity is deemed to be riskier than trading in public markets, generally involves more complex operations, and has relatively lower disclosure requirements, private equity funds are usually open only to: 1) Accredited investors (folks with a net worth — alone or combined with a spouse—of over $1 million or annual income higher than $200,000 in each of the last two years), and 2) Qualified clients such as institutional investors, insurance companies, university endowments and pension funds.

And, by the way, PE minimum investments can range from as little as $25,000 to $25 million!

As Nerdwallet.com says, private equity generally involves three parties:



The investors, who supply the capital.

The private companies, which receive the capital.

The private equity firms, which pool, manage and invest money from investors via a private equity fund.

Types of Private Equity

Today, there are typically just a couple of avenues for businesses to take part in private equity investments:

Buyouts are the result of a private equity firm buying a target—usually an established company—which they usually intend to sell at a later time for a profit. That target company can be private or public. These are frequent transactions—8,473 last year—and we see them often when businesses buy out smaller firms to gain a new technology or product. Frequent examples include big tech companies like Apple buying businesses like Mapsense and Beats Electronics (among 118 acquisitions), or Google purchasing YouTube and Motorola Mobility (among 256 acquisitions).

If, on the other hand, the target company is publicly traded, it will be taken private through the purchase. Big-name privatizations include X Corp., Panera Bread, Dell Computers, Burger King, and Heinz.

According to GTEntrepreneurs.com, the ten largest private equity deals of all time are:



RJR Nabisco (1989: $31B), by Kohlberg, Kravis, Roberts & Co. (KKR), is the deal considered the cause of the leveraged buyout (LBO) boom over the last 30 years. TXU Energy (2007: $44.3B), by KKR, TPG and Goldman Sachs, which later filed for bankruptcy due to the effect of fracking on energy prices. Equity Office Properties (2007: $39B), by Blackstone, had the largest portfolio of commercial properties in the U.S. This deal was estimated to have a return on investment of 300%. Hospital Corporation of America (2006: $32.7B), by Bain Capital, at the time, the largest leveraged buy-out (LBO) in history (not adjusted for inflation). The company was private for just four years and then became the largest PE-backed IPO in U.S. history. First Data (2007: $29B), by KKR, was the largest technology deal in PE history. Harrah’s Entertainment (2006: $27.4B) was the world’s largest casino company when it was acquired in 2006 by affiliates of Texas Pacific Group (TPG) and Apollo Global Management. This occurred just before the financial crisis, which ultimately led to the company filing for bankruptcy Alltel (2007: $27B), by Goldman Sachs, who sold the company one year later to Verizon, for an almost $3 billion profit. ClearChannel (2006: $25.7B), by Bain Capital, was the largest radio station owner in the U.S. The company was rebranded as iHeartMedia after the satellite business didn’t catch on. Hilton Worldwide (2007: $26B), by Blackstone, wasn’t an immediate success as it was acquired during the recession. However, Blackstone took the company public in 2013, ultimately handing investors a cool $12 billion. Alliance Boots (2007: $24.8B), by KKR, was the largest LBO in the history of European business at the time. The deal was very successful and was subsequently acquired by Walgreens in 2012.

The usual reason for a buyout is that the private equity firm thinks a company needs improvements to its operations or management in order to expand. The PE firm provides the expertise for the turnaround, and eventually sells the company for a profit, known as an “exit.”

Many times, the private equity firm will use its own capital, combined with borrowed money to make the purchase, with the target company’s assets securing the loan. When debt is used to seal the deal, the transaction is called a leveraged buyout.

Venture capitalists (VCs) invest in early-stage startups that are seeking cash in exchange for equity in the company. The VC’s goal is to invest in companies with high growth potential that they can either sell for a profit at a later date or take public through an initial public offering (IPO). Once the IPO is completed, the PE firm sells its ownership stake for a profit.

Private equity investments are attractive because investors and investment firms use them to diversify their portfolios while increasing risk, in hopes of potentially earning higher returns than they might garner by investing in public companies.

Until now, investors like you and me have had just two ways to indirectly invest in private equity:



Private equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which offer exposure to publicly listed private equity companies. Through your pension or insurance. Pension funds and insurers (big institutional investors) often invest in private equity, so if you have a pension (just 15% of us do, according to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation) or you own certain types of insurance policies (particularly life insurance), you may already be indirectly participating in private equity.

Why Invest in Private Equity?

Like any investment, private equity has its advantages and disadvantages.

Pros of Private Equity

Diversification helps reduce the risk of portfolio and market volatility.

Improve management , cut costs, and raise sales of the companies in which the PE firm is invested.

Potential for high returns —higher than the average broad market return, over the long term. However, as you know, investment returns are volatile. And the gains may or may not actually materialize. Yet, according to Cambridge Associates, the average annual return for private equity funds for the past 25 years is 13.1%, compared to 8.6% for the S&P 500 during the same period.

Source: Cambridge Associates

Now, not everyone agrees that private equity returns are so stellar. So, while we’re on the subject of private equity returns, let’s delve into how those returns may be calculated, so that you have a somewhat better understanding of how to compare your investment choices.

Many private equity managers claim that PE investments can provide lower volatility and better returns.

Hmm. Maybe.

First, most investment pros refute the lower volatility claim. AQR Capital Management co-founder Cliff Asness said, “their (PE) ostensible stability is volatility laundering,” meaning the returns only seem less volatile because, since they are private, investors cannot see the daily price changes.

As to the second claim of better returns—the above Cambridge Associates study notwithstanding—the theory that PE investors receive an “illiquidity premium”—higher returns due to higher risks and less liquidity—has been tested and tested again in many studies, with mixed results.

One of the issues is that with publicly traded companies, it’s easy to see how their investments fare, because there’s plenty of publicly available trading data; they are constantly calculated as the returns are time weighted—which means “breaking down the investment period into sub-periods based on cash flow events, calculating the return for each sub-period, and then geometrically linking these returns to arrive at the overall time weighted return,” according to Chase Bank. The calculation does not consider the effect of investor cash moving in and out of a fund, as investment managers do not control when investor cash enters or exits their funds.

Not so with private equity, whose returns have historically been calculated using an internal rate of return (IRR), which is based on the timing of the inflows, or capital calls, and outflows, or distributions to shareholders. According to the CFA Institute, “IRR is the annualized implied

discount rate calculated from a series of cash flows. It is the return that equates the present value of all invested capital in an investment to the present value of all returns, or the discount rate that will provide a net present value of all cash flows equal to zero.”

In other words, private investment managers generally have a greater degree of control over the amount and timing of their funds’ cash flows. And how well they manage that control is critical in deciding whether or not they are good investment managers.

IRRs may seemingly look better than time-weighted returns because early returns of capital and delayed deployment of investor capital can both make the IRR appear better than it really is.

Morningstar puts it this way: “Imagine, for example, a private equity fund that paid $1 million ($500,000 each) for two companies. In this case, the fund called and invested the money immediately. After the second year, the fund sold one of the companies for $1 million. Ten years later, it sold the second company, also for $1 million. That equates to a roughly 15.1% IRR, and the private equity fund ends with a net profit of $1 million. However, $1 million invested in an ETF—say the Russell 1000 Growth—from April 2015 and April 2025 that generated a 15.1% compounded annualized return would’ve earned $3.1 million in that time.”

Consequently, investors should look at purported PE returns with a skeptical eye.

Additionally, academics use a different method to assess private equity’s performance, compared to public markets, which they call a private market equivalent (PME) approach.

While the methodology may differ, they all strive to determine if, “given the timing of cash flows into and out of the fund, would investors have been better off simply buying and selling a public index fund?” Morningstar says, “A PME over 1 implies that the private fund beat the public benchmark and represents a cumulative (nonannualized) excess return given the timing of fund-level cash flows.”

One more note of caution: Investors should know that several big gainers in a private equity group will increase the group’s average return (and vice versa).

The academic study results are sometimes contradictory, and each study seems to contradict the data from the previous one. However, one factor that does stand out is that the manager of the PE fund may make a big difference in the long-term returns. And, hey, that’s often true with mutual funds, too (remember Peter Lynch, who, during his 13-year tenure as the head of the Fidelity Magellan Fund, achieved an average annual return of 29.2%, compared to 15.8% for the S&P 500 Index during the same period).

Bottom line, buyer beware; the private equity investment you are considering may be fabulous, but just be prepared to thoroughly research any potential return claims.

Cons of Private Equity

Illiquidity . When you invest in a publicly traded stock, chances are you will be able to sell it when you desire, meaning the stock is liquid. That may not be the case with private equity. In fact, experts say that you may have to hold your PE investment for as long as 10 years. With most mutual funds, the fund has plenty of cash to pay out redemptions. That’s not so with private equity funds. Instead, their limited partners are required to commit a set amount of money that the PE firm can use as needed within a specified period. And there may be times when that cash may not be enough to pay investors who want to exit the funds, resulting in the firm having to sell some of its investments—which can take time.

Further, sometimes the PE firm issues a capital call, in which it requests money from investors. The firm may initially ask its limited partners for money to make certain investments. And later on, the private equity firm decides more capital is required to make improvements to grow their targeted investments, so it may again ask for cash infusions.

Consequently, the combination of time needed to sell certain investments and capital call investment periods may make your private equity investments pretty illiquid.

Transparency, regulation and data . For years, private fund general partners have been ultra-secretive about their investments in private companies. And since private equity funds are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, they aren’t required to publicly disclose information about their funds. That means you may not really know which investments the private equity fund is buying.

That probably won’t sit well with retail investors, who are used to easily accessing publicly available information to help them evaluate their investments. Mutual funds—the choice of many retirement investors—must comply with public disclosure requirements. Of course, since mutual funds are only required to report their holdings at the end of each quarter, you are not totally up to date on their holdings either.

But the lack of public disclosure will weigh on retail investors. Therefore, industry experts suggest that PE managers invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to “access, extract, standardize, and present insights that is private markets-specific,” to the retirement investors. If they don’t, they may be disappointed in their efforts to attract mom-and-pop money.

Lastly, investors may have to determine (on their own) if the private equity manager is a fiduciary (manages your money for your benefit, not theirs) and is capable, with adequate expertise to manage their investments.

Valuation of PE funds can be subjective . Since private equity doesn’t trade on a stock exchange, the valuation of the assets is up to the fund, which can lead to conflicts, even lawsuits, if investors feel they got a raw deal. There have been instances where private equity skewed reported returns so that they looked better than they were. Remember Bernie Madoff, who perpetuated a massive fraud of $65 billion? So, before PE becomes a retirement fund staple, managers may need to create some sort of verifiable measurement tool.

Potential higher risk than investing in publicly traded companies. Additionally, the private companies that are often acquired by private equity are also not subject to certain financial disclosure regulations. So, that means the private equity firms are on their own in conducting due diligence to find healthy businesses to purchase—some of which may be in their infancy with no proven track records. And that increases risk to investors.

However, one strategy suggested as a way for funds to mitigate risk is by using target-date funds, in which they can adjust their clients’ portfolios over their lifespan based on an investor’s expected retirement date. Experts predict that this may allow PE managers to combine higher-cost private assets with low-cost index funds, a possible method to balance risk and cost.

Another risk that may affect retail investors is that they will need to pay more attention to their asset allocation and portfolio construction when investing in private equity. Right now, when you and I invest in our 401(k)s, we simply select from a provided list of stocks and bonds. When private equity is introduced into their choices, the individual investor will be tasked to ensure they build their diversification and risk exposure goals into their investments—maybe without a lot of help from their plan administrators.

Expensive management fees . According to Callan.com, in a 2024 study, the median PE management fee in 2024 was 1.75%-2.00%. By comparison, the average expense ratio for an index equity ETF was 0.14% and for an equity mutual fund was 0.40%.

And in addition to the lofty management fees, PE firms can charge you up to 20% of the profit.

Consequently, while the historical returns for private equity certainly look attractive, it’s critical that you compare the returns less the fees with any other fund investment you are looking at.

While investing in private equity does have its challenges, it’s also a new avenue to help investors build their retirement portfolios, and I can’t argue with that. It just pays to be cautious, especially until the bugs get ironed out of this new alternative for millions of investors.

How You Can Invest in Private Equity Now

As I mentioned earlier, the average investor can’t currently directly invest in private equity. However, there are several avenues through which you can participate. Let’s take them one by one.

Invest in a private equity firm. Here are the top ten (with their current share prices), based on how much capital they raised in the last five years:



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), $141.20, rated Strong Buy, was founded in 1976 and was one of the first firms on the private equity scene. The company handled the 1989 buyout of RJR Nabisco and its 2007 buyout of TXU, the largest leveraged buyout on record. EQT Corporation (EQT), $50.50, rated Weak Sell, is based in Sweden, was founded in 1984, and operates in Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific. Blackstone Inc. (BX), $101.74, rated Buy, is out of New York, has been around since 1985, specializes in private equity around the world, but also is a major player in real estate, credit, and hedge funds. Thoma Bravo (privately held), out of Chicago, is more than 40 years old and concentrates on software and technology companies. TPG Inc. (TPG), $62.45, rated Strong Buy, was founded in 1992, is based in Texas with offices in 13 countries, and is known particularly for its buyout of Continental Airlines in 1993, its acquisition of Petco in 2000 (with Leonard Green and Partners), and its leveraged buyout (along with Bain Capital and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners) of Burger King in 2002. CVC Capital Partners plc (CVCCF), $19.40, rated Neutral, also operates around the world, was founded in 1981, and owns a portfolio of more than 140 companies. Hg Capital (privately held), based in London, has been around since 2000, owns more than 50 businesses, and specializes in software and service businesses in Europe. Hellman & Friedman (privately held), from San Francisco, was founded in 1984 and invests primarily in large-scale equity investments in growing businesses in developed markets. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (privately held) was formed in 1978 and holds North American and European investments in financial services, retail, healthcare, and technology. Insight Partners (privately held), founded in 1995, focuses on investments in finance, human capital, technology, and real estate in North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Invest in a business development company (BDC). BDCs take positions in mostly small and medium-sized businesses, most of which are privately traded. BDCs themselves can be private businesses or publicly traded. They provide access to private credit markets, which, as I mentioned earlier, are typically less liquid and have higher potential yields than traditional public markets.

The primary goal of most BDCs is to produce the highest returns. Consequently, BDCs often lend money to businesses that federal regulations prohibit banks from funding, as they tend to be fairly high risk. But taking on that risk often produces higher returns, or dividends that the BDCs can offer their shareholders.

Just as with other private equity investments, BDCs also incorporate additional risks like liquidity, valuation, and credit—due to the inherent speculative nature of the companies in which they invest, which could lead to potential loan defaults from distressed investments.

BDCs have certain tax advantages, including:



Most BDCs opt to be treated as Regulated Investment Companies (RICs) for tax purposes, which enables them to avoid corporate-level income tax on distributed income, as long as they distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders. The income is then taxed at the individual level, thereby preventing double taxation (when income is taxed at both the corporate and individual levels).

The “One Big Beautiful Bill” expands the Section 199A deduction, which may decrease the tax rate on qualified BDC interest dividends. Normally, these dividends would be taxed at your ordinary income tax rate, but please check with your financial advisor to see if this applies to you and your BDC investment.

BDC investors can report their gains/losses on Form 1099s, which is easier to deal with than the Schedule K-1s that are often associated with private credit funds.

Some of the most popular BDCs are:

Stock/ETF Yield (%) Analyst Rating Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) 4.69 Sell Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 6.49 Strong Buy Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) 8.57 Buy FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) 16.07 Strong Sell Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) 10.3 Strong Sell

You can find comprehensive lists of BDCs, as well as ETFs and funds that invest in BDCs, at the following links from Stockanalysis.com and Dividend.com.

Buy a private equity exchange-traded fund (ETF). ETFs are investment funds that hold publicly traded assets such as stocks, commodities, bonds, or foreign currency. They trade like stocks throughout the trading day, at fluctuating prices. And many of the ETFs track indexes, such as the Nasdaq, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones, and the Russell 2000. Shareholders own a portion of the ETF; they don’t own the underlying assets in the fund.

Private equity ETFs invest in publicly listed private equity companies, meaning they invest in companies that invest in private equity.

Here are a couple of private equity ETFs recently highlighted by VettaFi:

* Assets and Average Volume as of 2025-08-15

Symbol ETF Name Sector Total Assets ($MM) YTD Return Previous Closing Price PSP Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Financials $333.67 10.05% $71.68 PEX ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF Financials $14.76 4.70% $27.84

PSP (also included below) is currently rated a Strong Buy, and PEX, which invests in PE around the world, is rated a Weak Buy by analysts.

Additionally, US News recently included an article that labeled the following ETFs “Seven of the best ETFs for private equity and private credit exposure in 2025”:

ETF SEC 30-day yield Expense ratio VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) 9.10% 12.86%* BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) 7.40% 0.68% Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP) 2.70% 1.79% Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) 7.20% 0.65% KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AGIX) N/A 1.00% KraneShares Man Buyout Beta Index ETF (BUYO) N/A 0.89% ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) N/A 0.75%

VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), rated Strong Buy, has been around since 2013. The ETF tracks the MVIS U.S. Business Development Companies Index and has some $1.5 billion in assets.



BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) is too new to rate, but it invests in private middle-market companies. A CLO is a Collateralized Loan Obligation that collects leveraged loans and bundles them into diversified pools. The pools are then sliced into different tranches based on default probability. Investors in PCMM have the opportunity to determine which tranche matches their preferred balance of income and credit risk.



Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP) is rated Strong Buy and tracks the Red Rocks Globally Listed Private Equity Index, which invests in 40 to 75 listed private equity companies. The companies in PSP are publicly listed and traded, and they own more than 1,000 private businesses in the U.S., U.K., Sweden, Belgium, France and Switzerland.



Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is rated Weak Sell and provides a way to directly invest in senior loans—the same leveraged loans that often make up the underlying holdings of CLOs. These loans are higher in the capital structure, since they are backed by collateral and paid before unsecured debt in the event of default.



KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AGIX) is rated Strong Buy and allocates up to 15% of its holdings to private equity, much of which is invested in AI. More than 68% of the ETF is invested in technology.

KraneShares Man Buyout Beta Index ETF (BUYO) is rated a Strong Buy. This ETF focuses on private and public small- and mid-cap public companies from the Russell 2500 Index with stable cash flows, low debt and high operating margins from the technology, consumer discretionary, industrial and healthcare sectors.

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) is rated a Strong Buy and tracks the Entrepreneur 30 Total Return Index, which is made up mostly of innovative U.S. large caps.



As you can see, there really are plenty of opportunities for investors to participate in private equity. But many investment pros are loath to allow them into retirement programs due to the risks I discussed above and their fear that including access to these alternative investments in retirement plans may turn investors into “guinea pigs” who may see their golden years get further and further away due to investments that underperform.

Here is a synopsis of how the pros break down the beneficiaries and the victims in Trump’s new proposal:

Winners: Private equity giants, retirement plan providers and risk-tolerant investors, especially those entities that may find an entirely new market for cryptocurrency and private equity.

Losers: Transparency and fiduciary safeguards and regular 401(k) investors, who may fall for unwarranted hype and find themselves with high annual fees, which could negatively impact those “promised” higher returns.

Please understand—whether you invest in private equity or other alternative products in your regular investment accounts or retirement plans—the risk is real, and I recommend that most investors keep these types of investments to no more than 5% to 10% of their total portfolios. And remember, even if your retirement plan decides to include private equity, you are not obligated to invest in it.

I’ll leave you with some final tips from Bankrate.com that I agree would be useful before considering any investment:



Focus on long-term performance (five and ten-year) and low expense ratios.

Diversify with a mix of stocks, bonds, and funds to reduce risk and boost stability.

Know your risk tolerance before you invest, so that you are comfortable and not constantly worrying about your investment choices.

Understand that it’s possible to lose money in a 401(k); after all, the stock market does not come with a guarantee.

One thing is certain: The rules are changing, and it’s going to be incredibly important that investors conduct their due diligence to clearly understand their investment choices and the associated risks.