Outperformance in Overseas Markets Is Just Getting Started

Although the stock market correction began in February, it truly picked up steam in April. Both the Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 have entered bear market territory, and the S&P 500 reached lows more than 20% below its all-time closing high on an intraday basis.

But the selling has not just been limited to U.S. stocks.

Treasurys experienced a rapid rise in yields in the first half of April, and the U.S. dollar has lost 10% in value in 2025 alone.

It’s prompted a wave of commentary about the latest “sell America” trend on Wall Street.

These selling pressures are not due entirely to the implementation of widespread tariffs.

Rather, it’s part of a development that I’m referring to as the “Great Rebalancing,” and this trend is likely to continue for years to come for three simple reasons:



Too much money is allocated to the American stock market compared to other global markets. U.S. stocks are too expensive relative to overseas stocks. Big investors are rebalancing to reduce risk because stormy U.S. domestic politics and rising geopolitical tensions mean “all eggs in one basket” is too risky.

To understand the scale of the opportunity of global investors, you must first understand the scale of the problem.

The American population is about 4% of the world population and the U.S. economy makes up about 23% of the global economy.

So, you might rationally expect about 23% of global funds to be in American stocks.

But you also need to consider that the U.S. has some other less tangible factors, such as the world’s reserve currency, military supremacy, and massive energy and agricultural capabilities.

Even still… what’s a reasonable allocation? Maybe 35% of global funds in U.S. stocks? That would account for some of those intangibles outside of GDP.

As of November 30, 2024, the actual share of global investment in U.S. stocks is 74%...

It’s a record-high investment ratio.

For some context, India now holds a 3% weighting, and China a 2% weighting.

So that is a 5% weighting for two of the world’s top five economies!

These two countries have a combined population of 2.6 billion people – eight times the U.S. population. And some emerging market countries like Vietnam are also growing five times faster than the American economy.

And it’s not as if U.S. stocks are inexpensive. The S&P 500 is selling for over 26x earnings and yielding a tiny average dividend of just 1.3%.

Over the past 20 years, trillions of dollars have moved into U.S. stocks from overseas investors.

Why? Well, for one, the U.S. has some of the best corporate governance and shareholder-friendly stock markets in the world.

Almost anyone in any country can access the NYSE or Nasdaq. That’s not necessarily true for every stock market.

Another reason so much capital is in U.S. stocks is simply because U.S. stocks have been in a strong uptrend.

Just take a look at this 5-year chart comparing the S&P 500 to the Vanguard International Stock Fund (VTIAX) between the first trading day of 2020 and the last trading day of 2024:

U.S. stocks outpaced global stocks by more than 3x in just the last 5 years.

Over time, this kind of outperformance means that almost every global investor is going to be overweight U.S. stocks.

But this trend is now unwinding.

So far in 2025, the S&P 500 has declined by 10.1% and the Nasdaq has fallen by 15.4%.

But overseas, the Stoxx 600 index (a collection of 600 stocks from 17 European markets) is down only 0.7%, and the German DAX index is up by 6.4%.

The big picture is that a 74% global allocation into one stock market is simply unsustainable.

Furthermore, American and global investors are looking to diversify their portfolios for some legitimate reasons beyond high stock valuations. Investors are also getting worried about damage to the U.S. brand of dynamic stability.

$36 Trillion and counting of U.S. national debt is spooking investors. We have added $15 trillion to the national debt in the last seven years.

As is an unpredictable wave of new tariffs.

But again, a major catalyst for U.S. investor capital flow to European, Asian, and Emerging Market stocks is the valuation gap.

You need to capture this gap to build wealth.

This is my goal as I travel through Europe, Asia and Latin America to seek new stock ideas for Cabot Explorer readers.

To learn more about what I discover, consider subscribing to Cabot Explorer today.