October 2025
Insurance costs have been rising for years, even rapidly outpacing inflation in many areas, and households are feeling the pinch of higher prices. This month, let’s take a closer look at why the costs to insure your home and autos are rising and what you can do about it. We’ll explore who’s paying these higher prices, comparison shopping for new or replacement policies, and the other steps you can take to keep your costs manageable.
Gold has been on a tear this year, especially over the last month-plus, but the economic backdrop and elevated inflation mean that gold’s run may just be getting started.
The U.S. government has opted to convert an $8.9 billion CHIPS Act grant into an investment in Intel (INTC). Should you be a buyer too?
“Too big to fail” has warped capitalism—privatizing profits, socializing losses, and eroding trust in markets and democracy. But it can be fixed.
Being oversold doesn’t automatically make stocks a bargain, but if you’re bargain hunting, oversold stocks are a good place to start.
Now that the Fed is cutting rates again, housing stocks may get a bump on improved sentiment. The question is, will it last?
Following insiders into new investments is a strong strategy, and with the cannabis sector showing signs of resurgence, it may be the best way to play it.
Utilities have long gotten a bad rap as being stale and slow, but the emergence of artificial intelligence has upended that narrative, and the best utility stocks are now moving like growth stocks.
A growing trend of mega-mergers is contributing to the trend of ongoing, secular inflation. Here’s how to invest accordingly.
The rapid expansion of AI data centers has powered a new bull market in energy stocks. Is this just another boom-and-bust cycle playing out, or does this rally have legs?
Unlike most “smart money,” elected officials have to disclose what they’re buying. And given that they generally beat the market, it makes sense to take a look at what they’re buying now.