October 2025
Magazine
Insurance Costs Rising: Why—and What You Can Do About It
Insurance costs have been rising for years, even rapidly outpacing inflation in many areas, and households are feeling the pinch of higher prices. This month, let’s take a closer look at why the costs to insure your home and autos are rising and what you can do about it. We’ll explore who’s paying these higher prices, comparison shopping for new or replacement policies, and the other steps you can take to keep your costs manageable.
September 26, 2025
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
Gold bars and coins
Magazine
Why the Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started
Gold has been on a tear this year, especially over the last month-plus, but the economic backdrop and elevated inflation mean that gold’s run may just be getting started.
September 26, 2025
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Read More
The White House with Clouds
Magazine
Trump Is Investing in Intel (INTC). Should You?
The U.S. government has opted to convert an $8.9 billion CHIPS Act grant into an investment in Intel (INTC). Should you be a buyer too?
September 26, 2025
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
The Problem with “Too Big to Fail”
“Too big to fail” has warped capitalism—privatizing profits, socializing losses, and eroding trust in markets and democracy. But it can be fixed.
September 26, 2025
 · 
Ed Coburn
5 Bargain Stocks to Consider
Being oversold doesn’t automatically make stocks a bargain, but if you’re bargain hunting, oversold stocks are a good place to start.
September 26, 2025
 · 
Brad Simmerman
3 Housing Stocks Primed for a (Temporary?) Fed Bump
Now that the Fed is cutting rates again, housing stocks may get a bump on improved sentiment. The question is, will it last?
September 26, 2025
 · 
Chris Preston
The Best Way to Play the Cannabis Resurgence
Following insiders into new investments is a strong strategy, and with the cannabis sector showing signs of resurgence, it may be the best way to play it.
September 26, 2025
 · 
Michael Brush
2 Utility Stocks Acting Like Growth Stocks
Utilities have long gotten a bad rap as being stale and slow, but the emergence of artificial intelligence has upended that narrative, and the best utility stocks are now moving like growth stocks.
September 26, 2025
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
Big Mergers Are Ramping Up. Here’s How to Profit from Them
A growing trend of mega-mergers is contributing to the trend of ongoing, secular inflation. Here’s how to invest accordingly.
September 26, 2025
 · 
Clif Droke
Should You Invest in Natural Gas Stocks?
The rapid expansion of AI data centers has powered a new bull market in energy stocks. Is this just another boom-and-bust cycle playing out, or does this rally have legs?
September 26, 2025
 · 
Tyler Laundon
Follow Congresspeople into These 3 Little-Known Stocks
Unlike most “smart money,” elected officials have to disclose what they’re buying. And given that they generally beat the market, it makes sense to take a look at what they’re buying now.
September 26, 2025
 · 
Brad Simmerman

