October 2024
2465556_October2024CMCMagazineCover-Blog_091924.jpg
Magazine
Retiring Abroad: What You Need to Know Before You Go
Retiring abroad may sound like a dream come true, but it’s a growing reality for more and more Americans. In this month’s issue, we’ll take a look at some of the most popular destinations for expats, the pros and cons of retiring abroad, and how to start finding a job (and a community) if you live internationally. In other words, everything you need to know before you go.
September 27, 2024
 · 
Nancy Zambell
2471014_October2024-Article1-CMCMagArticleImages-01_092424.png
Magazine
Did Taylor Swift Reignite Inflation in Europe?
Claims that Taylor Swift is prompting inflation in Europe are probably overblown, but, anecdotally, there were certainly more Americans than expected when we saw her in London.
September 27, 2024
 · 
Jacob Mintz
2465550_October2024CMCMagArticleImages_2_091624.png
Magazine
The AI Rally Needs to Answer this Billion-Dollar Question
It’s a billion-dollar question that’s been in analysts’ minds, but Nvidia’s earnings brought it to the forefront: Who’s actually making money with AI?
September 27, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
The Simple Reason to Invest in China and Emerging Markets
The “rational” optimist should seek areas of outsized upside potential and lower downside risk, two hallmarks of China and the emerging markets.
September 27, 2024
 · 
Carl Delfeld
What Low Inflation Could Do for Stocks
Inflation has been a major talking point, if not a thorn in the market’s side, for over three years now. But it’s been tamed, and the future looks bright.
September 27, 2024
 · 
Chris Preston
A Utility Stock for the New Age
Utilities may sound stodgy and boring, but this next-gen utility is ideal for the new age of technology built around AI, EVs, and data centers.
September 27, 2024
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
Cannabis Stocks Had a Very Bad Week; It’s Looking Like a Bottom
At the end of August, the cannabis sector had its worst week in years, but the fundamentals paint a much brighter picture.
September 27, 2024
 · 
Michael Brush
This Stock Looks Like a “Rocket”
t’s an underdog, but this high-flying commercial space company may be well on its way to giving SpaceX its first real test.
September 27, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Why You Should Get “Satisfaction” Out of the Market
I saw The Rolling Stones over the summer, and much like this bull market, they look like they’ve still got a few good years ahead of them.
September 27, 2024
 · 
Ed Coburn
The Perfect Kind of Stock for an Uncertain Market
Low-beta stocks move less than the market and can help soften volatility’s impact on your portfolio. Here’s how to find them.
September 27, 2024
 · 
Nancy Zambell
2 Turnaround Stocks for a Defensive Market
There are two dominant themes favoring defensive stocks these days, and these turnaround stocks offer an angle on each.
September 27, 2024
 · 
Clif Droke

