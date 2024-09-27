October 2024
Retiring abroad may sound like a dream come true, but it’s a growing reality for more and more Americans. In this month’s issue, we’ll take a look at some of the most popular destinations for expats, the pros and cons of retiring abroad, and how to start finding a job (and a community) if you live internationally. In other words, everything you need to know before you go.
Claims that Taylor Swift is prompting inflation in Europe are probably overblown, but, anecdotally, there were certainly more Americans than expected when we saw her in London.
It’s a billion-dollar question that’s been in analysts’ minds, but Nvidia’s earnings brought it to the forefront: Who’s actually making money with AI?
The “rational” optimist should seek areas of outsized upside potential and lower downside risk, two hallmarks of China and the emerging markets.
Inflation has been a major talking point, if not a thorn in the market’s side, for over three years now. But it’s been tamed, and the future looks bright.
Utilities may sound stodgy and boring, but this next-gen utility is ideal for the new age of technology built around AI, EVs, and data centers.
At the end of August, the cannabis sector had its worst week in years, but the fundamentals paint a much brighter picture.
t’s an underdog, but this high-flying commercial space company may be well on its way to giving SpaceX its first real test.
I saw The Rolling Stones over the summer, and much like this bull market, they look like they’ve still got a few good years ahead of them.
Low-beta stocks move less than the market and can help soften volatility’s impact on your portfolio. Here’s how to find them.
There are two dominant themes favoring defensive stocks these days, and these turnaround stocks offer an angle on each.