November 2025
Financial Checkup: The Top 10 Financial Mistakes You Must Avoid
A growing share of adults believe their finances are heading in the wrong direction, and if you count yourself among them, it’s time to do something about it. This month, it’s time for a financial checkup. We’ll dive into the 10 financial mistakes you must avoid when it comes to spending, saving, investing, and even managing your credit, so you can get yourself on the path to a clean bill of (financial) health.
October 31, 2025
Nancy Zambell
Bull and Bear Stock Market Prices Concept.
The Case for and Against This Market
Stocks are still holding up near their highs, although red flags are emerging. Here’s my case for and against a continuation of the bull market.
October 31, 2025
Jacob Mintz
Blue Question Mark Symbols, FAQ, Q&A
How to Invest with the Market at Record Highs
It pays to be an optimist when it comes to investing – something the market has proven time and time again – and in that spirit, here’s how to invest with stocks at record highs, despite the pessimism you might find elsewhere.
October 31, 2025
Ed Coburn
Time to Invest in Quantum Computing Stocks
Now that investors finally have a handle on artificial intelligence, a new cutting-edge technology is emerging: quantum computing … and it should be on your radar.
October 31, 2025
Carl Delfeld
The Government Is Helping These Two Sectors
The federal government’s direct equity investments are unprecedented, but there may be more to come. Two sectors are clearly benefiting now, but a handful of others may be next.
October 31, 2025
Clif Droke
6 Stock Setups I Like Right Now
Despite the recent chop and rotation, I’m still big-picture bullish, and I like the look of these six stocks right now.
October 31, 2025
Mike Cintolo
Buy This High-Yield, Undervalued Energy Stock
With most of the market overpriced, now’s the perfect time to invest in an undervalued energy stock that can provide superior returns in any environment.
October 31, 2025
Tom Hutchinson
2 Ways to Play the Small-Cap Bounce
Small-cap stocks have been outperforming their larger peers for the last few months, and the Fed rate-cutting cycle could prompt continued outperformance. Here’s how to play it.
October 31, 2025
Tyler Laundon
Why the Dow Tells the Real Stock Market Story
The S&P 500 is the go-to gauge for U.S. stock market performance, but should it be? I think the Dow tells the real story.
October 31, 2025
Chris Preston
How to Start a Nest Egg for Your Kids (or Grandkids)
It’s easier than you think to build up a life-changing nest egg for your kids or grandkids; all it takes is saving and time. Here’s how.
October 31, 2025
Brad Simmerman
Why Gold Could Be Headed to $10,000
Gold has been one of 2025’s top-performing assets, and persistent tailwinds of geopolitical tension, trade uncertainty, and stubborn inflation could drive it much higher.
October 31, 2025
Clif Droke

