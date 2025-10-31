November 2025
A growing share of adults believe their finances are heading in the wrong direction, and if you count yourself among them, it’s time to do something about it. This month, it’s time for a financial checkup. We’ll dive into the 10 financial mistakes you must avoid when it comes to spending, saving, investing, and even managing your credit, so you can get yourself on the path to a clean bill of (financial) health.
Stocks are still holding up near their highs, although red flags are emerging. Here’s my case for and against a continuation of the bull market.
It pays to be an optimist when it comes to investing – something the market has proven time and time again – and in that spirit, here’s how to invest with stocks at record highs, despite the pessimism you might find elsewhere.
Now that investors finally have a handle on artificial intelligence, a new cutting-edge technology is emerging: quantum computing … and it should be on your radar.
The federal government’s direct equity investments are unprecedented, but there may be more to come. Two sectors are clearly benefiting now, but a handful of others may be next.
Despite the recent chop and rotation, I’m still big-picture bullish, and I like the look of these six stocks right now.
With most of the market overpriced, now’s the perfect time to invest in an undervalued energy stock that can provide superior returns in any environment.
Small-cap stocks have been outperforming their larger peers for the last few months, and the Fed rate-cutting cycle could prompt continued outperformance. Here’s how to play it.
The S&P 500 is the go-to gauge for U.S. stock market performance, but should it be? I think the Dow tells the real story.
It’s easier than you think to build up a life-changing nest egg for your kids or grandkids; all it takes is saving and time. Here’s how.
Gold has been one of 2025’s top-performing assets, and persistent tailwinds of geopolitical tension, trade uncertainty, and stubborn inflation could drive it much higher.