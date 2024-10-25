Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
November 2024
2486271_November2024CMCMagazineCover-Edit-Blog_102124.jpg
Magazine
Your Financial and Tax To-Do List: Steps to Take Now to Pay Less in 2025
Your finances touch almost every aspect of your life in some way or another, and that can make tackling them feel overwhelming. This month, we’ll lay out a monthly “to-do” list that can help you save money on taxes, set aside more money, and plan for the future. Plus, the monthly breakdown will help make sure you won’t miss financial deadlines that you never saw coming.
October 25, 2024
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
2481341_November2024CMCMagArticleImages-01_101124.png
Magazine
Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock
Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has two big oil stock positions, but his recent trading history shows which of the two is the better play on a recovery in oil.
October 25, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Read More
2481341_November2024CMCMagArticleImages-02_101124.png
Magazine
With Nippon Deal in Peril, Should You Buy U.S. Steel (X)?
Nippon Steel is still pushing to acquire U.S. Steel, but politicians oppose it while executives and labor unions support it. With shareholders caught in the middle, should you be buying U.S. Steel now?
October 25, 2024
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Read More
This One Thing Could Spark Marijuana Stocks
A barely noticed change to the DEA’s rescheduling criteria makes rescheduling more likely and could be a bullish development for marijuana stocks.
October 25, 2024
 · 
Michael Brush
The Best Stock for China’s Resurgence
It’s too early to tell whether the stimulus-prompted resurgence in China’s equity markets will last, but aggressive investors can consider targeting this undervalued e-commerce play.
October 25, 2024
 · 
Carl Delfeld
5 Small (and Mid-Cap) Software Stocks Set to Rebound
The deck was stacked against smaller software stocks when the Fed started hiking rates, but the tides are shifting in their favor. Here are five names I like now.
October 23, 2024
 · 
Tyler Laundon
A Silver Mining Stock to Capitalize on the Fed Rate Cuts
With rates falling and silver prices rising, let’s take a look at a beaten-down silver miner to capitalize on the Fed rate cuts.
October 25, 2024
 · 
Clif Droke
2 Dividend Stocks for Low Interest Rates
Dividend stocks love lower interest rates, and these two dividend payers are among the best in the market.
October 25, 2024
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
If You’re Not in the Stock Market Now, You’re Missing Out
Fresh highs in the stock market tend to precede new highs, and if you’re underinvested, you may be missing out. Fortunately, there are opportunities for even the most conservative investors.
October 25, 2024
 · 
Ed Coburn
How to Use Relative Strength to Your Advantage
Relative strength is one of our favorite ways to identify strong stocks during periods of weakness, which are often the best names to own when the market perks up.
October 25, 2024
 · 
Mike Cintolo
5 High-Yield, Low-Beta Stocks to Buy Now
Low-beta stocks move less than the overall market and, if you’re concerned about volatility, they can add stability to your portfolio.
October 25, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman

