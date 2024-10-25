November 2024
Your finances touch almost every aspect of your life in some way or another, and that can make tackling them feel overwhelming. This month, we’ll lay out a monthly “to-do” list that can help you save money on taxes, set aside more money, and plan for the future. Plus, the monthly breakdown will help make sure you won’t miss financial deadlines that you never saw coming.
Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has two big oil stock positions, but his recent trading history shows which of the two is the better play on a recovery in oil.
Nippon Steel is still pushing to acquire U.S. Steel, but politicians oppose it while executives and labor unions support it. With shareholders caught in the middle, should you be buying U.S. Steel now?
A barely noticed change to the DEA’s rescheduling criteria makes rescheduling more likely and could be a bullish development for marijuana stocks.
It’s too early to tell whether the stimulus-prompted resurgence in China’s equity markets will last, but aggressive investors can consider targeting this undervalued e-commerce play.
The deck was stacked against smaller software stocks when the Fed started hiking rates, but the tides are shifting in their favor. Here are five names I like now.
With rates falling and silver prices rising, let’s take a look at a beaten-down silver miner to capitalize on the Fed rate cuts.
Dividend stocks love lower interest rates, and these two dividend payers are among the best in the market.
Fresh highs in the stock market tend to precede new highs, and if you’re underinvested, you may be missing out. Fortunately, there are opportunities for even the most conservative investors.
Relative strength is one of our favorite ways to identify strong stocks during periods of weakness, which are often the best names to own when the market perks up.
Low-beta stocks move less than the overall market and, if you’re concerned about volatility, they can add stability to your portfolio.