May 2025
4jqUcJmb86-2584462_May2025CMCMagazineCover-Blog_042225 (1).jpg
Magazine
AI in Finance: How to Use It Safely and Effectively
Artificial intelligence is everywhere these days, from your email spam filters to customer service chatbots to phone systems, but does it belong in your portfolio? This month, we’ll learn more about the growing use of AI in day-to-day life, how it operates, how companies are leveraging artificial intelligence to manage investments, and whether you should trust these automated tools to make (or help you make) investing decisions.
April 25, 2025
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
Stock Chart that says IPO and a man pointing at it
Magazine
Don’t Buy the Newsmax (NMAX) Hype
Newsmax (NMAX) shares skyrocketed in the days following the IPO but quickly crashed back to earth, a look at the S-1 shows you shouldn’t buy the hype.
April 25, 2025
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Read More
Bars of Gold
Magazine
Why Gold Is a Better Bet Than the Dollar
Gold has been the brightest trade on Wall Street this year and should continue to shine as long as the current macro conditions remain in play.
April 25, 2025
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Read More
2 Stocks to Consider as Chocolate Prices Spike
Consumer staples stocks offer added appeal in weak markets, but with their input costs rising, is there room in your portfolio for either of these chocolatiers?
April 25, 2025
 · 
Clif Droke
Outperformance in Overseas Markets Is Just Getting Started
The newly announced tariffs have helped catalyze a massive flow of capital from America to the rest of the world, but this shift has been a long time coming, and it’s just getting started.
April 25, 2025
 · 
Carl Delfeld
A Tariff-Proof Portfolio
Uncertainty is rising, equities are underperforming, and tariffs and inflation remain open questions. Investors seeking refuge should consider implementing an all-weather portfolio to help tariff-proof their investments.
April 25, 2025
 · 
Clif Droke
2 Safe Dividend Stocks for Uncertain Times
Adding safe dividend stocks to your portfolio can do more than just help generate income, it can also offer much-needed stability during uncertain times. And these two stocks are an excellent place to start.
April 25, 2025
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
How to Execute This High-Risk, High-Reward Options Trade
It’s not for the faint of heart, but traders with a lot of conviction can make monster profits on this high-risk, high-reward options trade.
April 25, 2025
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Have the Mag. 7 Become Oversold?
The underperformance of the formerly dominant Mag. 7 has lately earned those stocks the dismissive moniker of the “Lag 7,” but are they too cheap to pass up?
April 25, 2025
 · 
Chris Preston
3 Reasons to Buy Low on Cannabis
Cannabis reform remains bogged down in Washington and has taken a backseat to President Trump’s other priorities, but there are compelling reasons to buy low on cannabis.
April 25, 2025
 · 
Michael Brush
What Type of Investor Are You?
Adherence to a system or strategy is one of the best predictors of investing success, but before you can find the right system, you need to know what kind of investor you are.
April 25, 2025
 · 
Ed Coburn

