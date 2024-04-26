Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
May 2024
2255658_May2024CMCMagazineCover-Blog_032424.jpg
Magazine
Warning Signs: 10 Bad Financial Habits You Need to Drop NOW
Household debt is rising, and consumers are feeling the squeeze of higher interest rates everywhere, from mortgages to auto loans to credit cards. In this month’s issue we’ll share ten warning signs that signal financial trouble ahead and the ten bad financial habits you need to drop now to avoid it.
April 26, 2024
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
2255643_May2024CMCMagArticleImages-01_041724.png
Magazine
The Best Way to Capitalize on the Cannabis Bump
The cannabis sector has had a strong start to 2024, and progress on a few key catalysts could drive the sector even higher. Here are two low-cost options trades if you’re bullish on marijuana.
April 26, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Read More
2255643_May2024CMCMagArticleImages-02_041724.png
Magazine
How to Fortify Your Portfolio in Time for Election Season
The election is practically right around the corner, and if you’re concerned about how the market will react to whoever ends up back in the White House, you can hedge your portfolio with options.
April 26, 2024
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Read More
2 Robot Stocks to Capitalize on the AI Craze
The arrival of AI and widespread demographic trends are rapidly increasing the pace of workforce automation, and these two robot stocks are well positioned to benefit.
April 26, 2024
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Why You Can Believe in IPOs Again
After an ice-cold stretch for IPOs in 2022 and 2023, the market is finally starting to heat up, which could bode well for the months ahead.
April 26, 2024
 · 
Tyler Laundon
A Different Kind of Alternative Energy Stock
A new generation of smaller, more efficient nuclear reactors is once again making nuclear energy a part of the alternative energy conversation. Here’s my favorite way to play the trend.
April 26, 2024
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Why Qualcomm (QCOM) is an AI Sleeping Giant
The market has been punishing early AI leaders in April, but the stocks that didn’t benefit immediately from the AI craze have weathered the storm much better, and this AI beneficiary is still being overlooked.
April 26, 2024
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
How to Use Moving Averages to Your Advantage
Moving averages are foundational tools for technical traders, so let’s review simple and exponential moving averages to better understand when and how to use them.
April 26, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
3 Hybrid Car Stocks to Buy Now
With electric vehicle (EV) stocks skidding, now’s a perfect time to take a page from the American consumer’s playbook and take a closer look at hybrids.
April 26, 2024
 · 
Chris Preston
4 Charts to Make You Feel Better about the Economy
It’s easy to get caught up in the headlines of the day, but these four charts should help brighten your outlook about the economy … and the stock market.
April 26, 2024
 · 
Ed Coburn
The Unique Catalyst Behind Chipotle’s (CMG) Stock Split
Companies undertake stock splits all the time, but Chipotle’s decision to split their shares may have more to it than just good press.
April 26, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman

