March 2025
March2025CMCMagazineCover
Magazine
The Housing Blueprint: Rates, Renos and Refis in 2025
Housing prices remain elevated, rents are up, and mortgage rates are stubbornly high, but the fact of the matter is, life doesn’t wait on the housing market. This month, we’ll explore the options available to homeowners and prospective homebuyers so that they can worry less about higher housing costs and get on with the important business of living life to the fullest.
February 28, 2025
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
A Bitcoin Bull
Magazine
Bull vs. Bear Markets: Who Does It Matter to Most?
As investors, we’re all rooting for a bull market because profits come much easier, but over the long haul, how much does it matter … and to who?
February 28, 2025
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Read More
A Costco Warehouse
Magazine
Costco vs. Nvidia: Which Is the Better Buy?
Comparing Costco (COST) to Nvidia (NVDA) may seem like apples to oranges, but they’ve both made savvy investors a lot of money. So which is the better buy today?
February 28, 2025
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Read More
2 Options Trades for an Up-in-the-Air Market
Although the market has been stalled for most of 2025, the resiliency is truly impressive. Here are two ways to trade this up-in-the-air market.
February 28, 2025
 · 
Jacob Mintz
This Stock Is Looking Like the Next Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia (NVDA) was the poster child of the first two years of the bull market, running up a staggering 1,100%. Could this AI stock be the heir apparent?
February 28, 2025
 · 
Jacob Mintz
5 Ways to Beat the Market in 2025
We always prefer to go with the evidence, but it’s also useful to have a plan of attack, and these big-picture lessons can help you trade smarter in 2025.
February 28, 2025
 · 
Mike Cintolo
How to Take Advantage of the Latest Crypto Boom
Cryptocurrency is increasingly a part of our daily (and investing) lives. If you’re considering investing to take advantage of the latest crypto boom, these rules can help you manage your risks.
February 28, 2025
 · 
Ed Coburn
What’s the Next Cannabis Sector Catalyst?
Cannabis investors need to practice patience while they wait for the next major sector catalyst, but they’re on the horizon on both the state and federal levels.
February 28, 2025
 · 
Michael Brush
5 Steps for Handling Small-Cap Gems
Finding promising small-cap stocks is only half the battle. Once you’ve found them, how do you manage them? These five steps can help make you a smarter small-cap investor.
February 28, 2025
 · 
Tyler Laundon
The One Number That Will Determine Where Stocks Go Next
There’s no “cheat code” for the stock market, but following this one number will give you a ton of insight into where it might be headed next.
February 28, 2025
 · 
Chris Preston
A Cheaper AI Alternative to Palantir (PLTR)
Investors having been piling into downstream beneficiaries of the AI trade, most notably, Palantir (PLTR). But with that stock richly valued, and having taken a recent hit, you may want to consider this cheaper alternative.
February 28, 2025
 · 
Brad Simmerman

